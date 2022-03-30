Lazer Introduces New Rotational Impact Protection System Called KinetiCore

Vento KinetiCore



• 2.3% more aerodynamic than Bullet 2.0 MIPS

• 29% lighter than Bullet 2.0 MIPS at 290g

• 5.4% better cooling than Bullet 2.0 MIPS

• ScrollSys retention system

• Eyewear docking spot

• Five-star Virginia Tech rating

• Sizes S, M, L

• Oval & round fit

• $280 USD



Strada KinetiCore



• 1.3% more aerodynamic than Blade+ MIPS

• 6% lighter than Blade+ MIPS at 290g

• 1% better cooling than Blade+ MIPS

• ScrollSys retention system

• Glasses docking spot

• Aeroshell compatible

• Five-star Virginia Tech rating

• Sizes S, M, L, XL

• Oval & round fit

• $110 USD

