Lazer Introduces New Rotational Impact Protection System Called KinetiCore

Mar 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Lazer has announced a new rotational impact protection system called KinetiCore, which aims to integrate rotational protection into the helmets themselves, rather than treating it as an optional bonus feature.

The new KinetiCore helmet lineup, which consists of six new models, covers not only high-end road and mountain bike helmets, but commuter and kids' models, too. The road and mountain models have all earned five-star - the highest possible - Virginia Tech ratings.


Lazer has used MIPS for all its previous models that featured rotational protection, but Lazer said KinetiCore has a few key benefits over MIPS. For one thing, it uses crumble zones inspired by car technology to take the force of a fall so the wearer's head doesn't. It also weighs less and improves ventilation compared to other systems, since the protection comes from the helmet itself rather than an add-on liner, and that reduction in material used also helps Lazer use less plastic to manufacture the KinetiCore helmets. compared to Lazer's earlier models.

bigquotesIndependent tests confirmed that we had managed to pull off the same protection levels with built-in, instead of added-on, technology.Guido de Bruyne, Lazer R&D Manager



The models


Vento KinetiCore

• 2.3% more aerodynamic than Bullet 2.0 MIPS
• 29% lighter than Bullet 2.0 MIPS at 290g
• 5.4% better cooling than Bullet 2.0 MIPS
• ScrollSys retention system
• Eyewear docking spot
• Five-star Virginia Tech rating
• Sizes S, M, L
• Oval & round fit
• $280 USD
Strada KinetiCore

• 1.3% more aerodynamic than Blade+ MIPS
• 6% lighter than Blade+ MIPS at 290g
• 1% better cooling than Blade+ MIPS
• ScrollSys retention system
• Glasses docking spot
• Aeroshell compatible
• Five-star Virginia Tech rating
• Sizes S, M, L, XL
• Oval & round fit
• $110 USD
Jackal KinetiCore

• 50g (12%) lighter than Jackal MIPS at 340g
• 5% better cooling than Jackal MIPS
• TurnSys retention system
• Magnetic buckle
• Accessory mount
• Five-star Virginia Tech rating
• Adjustable visor
• Compatible with glasses and goggles
• Sizes S, M, L
• Oval fit
• $200 USD


CityZen KinetiCore
• 19% lighter than One+ MIPS
• Dual layer KinetiCore technology
• ABS outershell
• TurnSys retention system
• Rear U-lock hole
• Four-star Virginia Tech rating
• Sizes S, M, L, XL
• Oval fit
• $200 USD
Nutz KinetiCore

• 90g lighter than Gekko MIPS at 250g
• EZ Fit retention system
• No pinch side buckle
• Insect net
• Kid unisize 50-56cm
• $50 USD
Pnut KinetiCore

• 90g lighter than Lil’Gekko MIPS at 240g
• EZ Fit retention system
• No pinch side buckle
• Insect net
• Toddler unisize 46-52cm
• $50 USD


The Jackal, Strada, and kids' models are available now, while the CityZen and Vento will become available April 15. More information is available at lazersport.com.



13 Comments

  • 8 2
 So this tech seems sound, now they need to hire someone to make their helmets look like something a person wouldn't be embarrassed to be seen in.
  • 5 0
 Don't worry, your riding will do more of that for you than the helmet.Wink
  • 1 0
 Tried one Lazer helmet and had to return because it was very uncomfortable, not the sizing but the actual shape of the helmet. I haven’t had that issue with other brands (Giro, Kali, Leatt, Bell, etc). The tech seems intriguing but I’d be worried to try again because of the fit.
  • 3 0
 Poc pretty much dropped SPIN and went with MIPS, so i thought mips alternatives are dead.. this is a bit of a surprise
  • 3 0
 POC got sued by MIPS over SPIN, then MIPS and POC announced a "deeper partnership".
  • 1 0
 @genericmk: and aren't there still other alternatives out there, like Kali's octopus tentacles..?
  • 3 0
 Fox Fluid also tested higher in pretty much every way than MIPS and then MIPS bought out the rights at Fox and binned it.. now everything is MIPS. Kind of crappy to monopolize safety rather than allowing all to help develop and further progress head safety
  • 3 0
 How much better than trek’s helmet is this?
  • 2 0
 Strange - I can't find these helmets on the Virginia Tech website. The only one that comes up is the MIPS Jackal.
  • 2 0
 Just wear your current helmet backwards already!
  • 1 0
 Less foam=better helmet. Huh.
  • 1 0
 We all know more foam is better right?
uwshop.com/media/catalog/product/cache/532ba7779a06e9abafb6b81ec5ec33c2/faomwif1001.jpg
  • 1 0
 @rodeoJ: bro its cheese

