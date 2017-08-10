Learn to Jump with Confidence

Aug 10, 2017 at 15:00
by Ryan Leech  
 
Jumping has always felt too risky for me. I avoided them and thus never gained any confidence. This illustration says it all:

Illustration by Wacek Keepshack from the online course Jump with Confidence. https learn.ryanleech.com p jump-with-confidence

Though with all the new flow style trails being built I realized I needed to turn this fear into fun.

So I hired some of the best jump technique coaches and began my learning journey. Many riders share my jumping fears, so I created an online video based tutorial course based on my experiences. Here's the teaser!

Learn to Jump with Confidence

by RyanLeech
Views: 611    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


The step-by-step video tutorials aim to progress riders from the beginner through intermediate levels with a focus on the safer table top style jumps. Though later in the course we do offer guidance for the higher speed park style jumps that will help you move from blue to black.

The coaches featured in this course are:
• Shaums March: Head of the IMBA Instructor Certification Program
• Kat Sweet: IMBA Level 3 Coach
• Thomas Vanderham: Profesional Freerider
• Jay Hoots: Owner of Hoots Inc. A bike park building company
• Ryan Leech: That's me, owner of an online skill coaching site called Ryan Leech Connection

To give you an idea what we cover in this curriculum, here is the table of contents—there is a lot to dig into!

The table of contents for the Jump with Confidence online course https learn.ryanleech.com p jump-with-confidence

All the details can be found on my website.

Our goal for this course is to help you conquer that jump monster so you can look and feel more like this:

Illustration by Wacek Keepshak showing how jumping will feel once you ve tamed the jump monster. From the online course Jump with Confidence at www.learn.ryanleech.com

Ride on!
– Ryan


MENTIONS: @RyanLeech
5 Comments

  • + 3
 PRESS RELEASES or SPONSORED ?
  • + 2
 A bit of both actually owlie!
  • + 1
 19 USD / month to watch the tutorial?
I'm sure there are many willing to spend that much for Jumping Tutorial Videos.
I'm not tho.
  • + 2
 That's actually for all the courses I have produced, hundreds of tutorials all ad-free and with coach support. It's not for everyone though like you said!
  • + 1
 Nice work Waki. I like how the rider is pushing the nose down ready for the landing.

Post a Comment



