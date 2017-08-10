Learn to Jump with Confidence

Jumping has always felt too risky for me. I avoided them and thus never gained any confidence. This illustration says it all:Though with all the new flow style trails being built I realized I needed to turn this fear into fun.So I hired some of the best jump technique coaches and began my learning journey. Many riders share my jumping fears, so I created an online video based tutorial course based on my experiences. Here's the teaser!

– Ryan

The step-by-step video tutorials aim to progress riders from the beginner through intermediate levels with a focus on the safer table top style jumps. Though later in the course we do offer guidance for the higher speed park style jumps that will help you move from blue to black.The coaches featured in this course are:• Shaums March: Head of the IMBA Instructor Certification Program• Kat Sweet: IMBA Level 3 Coach• Thomas Vanderham: Profesional Freerider• Jay Hoots: Owner of Hoots Inc. A bike park building company• Ryan Leech: That's me, owner of an online skill coaching site called Ryan Leech ConnectionTo give you an idea what we cover in this curriculum, here is the table of contents—there is a lot to dig into!Our goal for this course is to help you conquer that jump monster so you can look and feel more like this:Ride on!