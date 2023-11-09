Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range

Press Release: Leatt

Next Generation Gravity Helmet: 6.0 Carbon

New All-Mountain Gear

New Clips & Flats on Shoe Side

4.0 X-Flow Goggles

WOMEN COLLECTION

XC/Gravel Line:

All Products are now live on leatt.com , and most already available.

New: Carbon Gravity Helmet | Cargo All-Mtn line | Max ventilated Goggle | Waterproof Clipless shoes | XC&Gravel lineupSince Leatt’s inception, protecting riders has been paramount. What started as the game-changing neck brace has evolved into a complete line that now also serves XC and gravel riders.More about that at the very end.The new flagship DH-certified Fullface helmet from Leatt is based on the silhouette of the very popular 4.0 Gravity helmet, but features several impressive upgrades. The shell is comprised of M-Forge Carbon for a best-in-class strength-to-weight ratio.Two types of foam are utilized (EPS and EPO) to manage impact energy and Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology to further help reduce forces associated with concussion. Additionally, a “moto-style” inner-liner maximizes comfort and fit, and can be easily removed to wash or fine tune fitment. Yes, there’s also a “stealth” all black version available, and all colorways use a Double-D ring closure system.More utility & cargo options are coming with Leatt’s new All-Mtn apparel line: The short & long sleeve jerseys sport a concealed hip belt, which supports the three, different sized cargo packets on the back. It is basically a hidden, integrated hip bag, to keep all essentials like snacks, cellphone or multitools wobble-free.The loose fitting pants and shorts integrate a carry option for removable chin-bars, or other pads.And yes, these jerseys and shorts/pants also come in an all-black colorway.The new SPD shoe line is led by the 7.0 HydraDri Clip shoe - an SPD reimagining of Leatt’s wet-weather proven flat version.Another new shoe, the 5.0 ProClip shoe, comes in two versions: a well-ventilated, and a HydraDri waterproof version.The Proflat 2.0 shoe has many familiar and well loved features and combines super sticky RideGrip Pro compound soles with an upper construction utilizing knitted stretch tongue & collar, as well as a MOZ Cable Lacing System.The new 4.0 X-Flow goggles have a never seen before construction, being open at the cheek.This unique approach puts the 4.0 X-Flow somewhere between classic goggles and sports sunglasses concerning their functionality and comfort. Maximum Ventilation guaranteed.The Womens' collection is huge, covers almost all the kit that is offred on Mens' side, but with a lot of tweaks, for a better fit, like a super comfy, elastic waist construction.Jerseys, Pants, Shorts, Helmets, Shoes, Jackets... Leatt wants to get more women riding, in style and comfort.Long time Marin bikes & Leatt rider, Martha Gill.Leatt partnered with Gregor Egger & Lukas Baum from Speed Company Racing (winners Cape Epic 2022, and 2nd 2023) to develop helmets and apparel. The jerseys and bibs offer a well-balanced mix of fabric and tons of features, including high-end Elastic interface chamois and cargo options.Two new helmet models boast Leatt’s legendary safety features in slim and sleek new silhouettes. Both new helmet models, named Endurance 3.0 & 4.0, feature Powerbridge construction for greater shell strength and load distribution, as well as Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology to help reduce forces associated with concussion.