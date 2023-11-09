Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range

Nov 9, 2023
by Bastian Dietz  
photo

Press Release: Leatt


New: Carbon Gravity Helmet | Cargo All-Mtn line | Max ventilated Goggle | Waterproof Clipless shoes | XC&Gravel lineup

Since Leatt’s inception, protecting riders has been paramount. What started as the game-changing neck brace has evolved into a complete line that now also serves XC and gravel riders.
More about that at the very end.


Next Generation Gravity Helmet: 6.0 Carbon

The new flagship DH-certified Fullface helmet from Leatt is based on the silhouette of the very popular 4.0 Gravity helmet, but features several impressive upgrades. The shell is comprised of M-Forge Carbon for a best-in-class strength-to-weight ratio.

photo
photo

Two types of foam are utilized (EPS and EPO) to manage impact energy and Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology to further help reduce forces associated with concussion. Additionally, a “moto-style” inner-liner maximizes comfort and fit, and can be easily removed to wash or fine tune fitment. Yes, there’s also a “stealth” all black version available, and all colorways use a Double-D ring closure system.


New All-Mountain Gear

photo

More utility & cargo options are coming with Leatt’s new All-Mtn apparel line: The short & long sleeve jerseys sport a concealed hip belt, which supports the three, different sized cargo packets on the back. It is basically a hidden, integrated hip bag, to keep all essentials like snacks, cellphone or multitools wobble-free.

photo
photo

The loose fitting pants and shorts integrate a carry option for removable chin-bars, or other pads.
And yes, these jerseys and shorts/pants also come in an all-black colorway.

photo


New Clips & Flats on Shoe Side

photo

The new SPD shoe line is led by the 7.0 HydraDri Clip shoe - an SPD reimagining of Leatt’s wet-weather proven flat version.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Another new shoe, the 5.0 ProClip shoe, comes in two versions: a well-ventilated, and a HydraDri waterproof version.

photo
photo

The Proflat 2.0 shoe has many familiar and well loved features and combines super sticky RideGrip Pro compound soles with an upper construction utilizing knitted stretch tongue & collar, as well as a MOZ Cable Lacing System.

photo


4.0 X-Flow Goggles

The new 4.0 X-Flow goggles have a never seen before construction, being open at the cheek.

photo
photo

This unique approach puts the 4.0 X-Flow somewhere between classic goggles and sports sunglasses concerning their functionality and comfort. Maximum Ventilation guaranteed.


WOMEN COLLECTION

The Womens' collection is huge, covers almost all the kit that is offred on Mens' side, but with a lot of tweaks, for a better fit, like a super comfy, elastic waist construction.

photo

Jerseys, Pants, Shorts, Helmets, Shoes, Jackets... Leatt wants to get more women riding, in style and comfort.

photo
photo

Long time Marin bikes & Leatt rider, Martha Gill.

photo


XC/Gravel Line:

Leatt partnered with Gregor Egger & Lukas Baum from Speed Company Racing (winners Cape Epic 2022, and 2nd 2023) to develop helmets and apparel. The jerseys and bibs offer a well-balanced mix of fabric and tons of features, including high-end Elastic interface chamois and cargo options.

photo
photo

photo


Two new helmet models boast Leatt’s legendary safety features in slim and sleek new silhouettes. Both new helmet models, named Endurance 3.0 & 4.0, feature Powerbridge construction for greater shell strength and load distribution, as well as Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology to help reduce forces associated with concussion.

photo


All Products are now live on leatt.com, and most already available.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases LEATT


Author Info:
one38 avatar

Member since Nov 29, 2010
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
83118 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?
64304 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
56723 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
45802 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
45082 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
43996 views
Check Out: Utility Belts, Tools, & More
37728 views
Video: 8 Enduro Field Test Bikes Hucked to Flat
36484 views

9 Comments
  • 2 0
 Love my Leatt 1.0 shorts: light, stretchy, super breathable, great value, & just enough width to clear kneepads w/o opening up like parachutes around knees like most of my Fox shorts over the years. As for this new "All Mountain" line, dig the orange color blocks of jersey, but am going to pass. For warm climate riders, these pieces are drastically "over-featured." If I want a small fanny pack to carry a phone or headlamp battery, I'll wear one, but I don't see the sense in integrating one into a jersey limiting its seasonal usefulness & making it harder to wash.
  • 3 0
 Their website is really hard to navigate! All the stuff they make for bike is in the same pool. Triedtyping goggles and got all but these goggles
  • 1 0
 Do the helmets have a breakaway light/camera mountyet? You'd think for such a safety/protection oriented company, it would be important to help minimize the extra rotational forces that can be imparted by a glued on gopro mount with a camera or light sticking out.
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to seeing a review of the open-bottom goggles... I really struggle with goggles fogging and this *might* be a great solution.
  • 1 0
 I've got a pair in for test, stay tuned.
  • 3 1
 Riding in more comfort and style. Except, apparently minus the style.
  • 1 0
 If it is about the colorways / designs: like all jerseys and pants also come in a black version.
And Martha does have style.
  • 2 0
 That was how I felt a few years ago, but Leatt has come a long way. I like the look of their new helmets. I can take it or leave it for clothing as I am more about the materials and how fast they resist my bike stank after a couple of hours of hot weather or damp riding. Merino is a go; other materials have been a bit of trial and error.
  • 1 0
 I like Leatt's stuff, but as with everything bike clothing it's $$$ that I can't part with.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035187
Mobile Version of Website