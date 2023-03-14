Leatt Announces 2024 Endurance Range, Partners With Cape Epic Champions

Leatt, a leading gear and protection brand dedicated to keeping riders safe, announces imminent product expansion with an all-new endurance cycling range. Additionally, the South African-based brand, is now a major partner with the Cape Epic winning duo of Lukas Baum and Georg Egger who are riding as Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing in 2023 and beyond.
Conquering climbs, powering through valley roads pumps “feel-good” endorphins through the riders’ body. It’s one of the reasons why riding far and fast, is fun. In this game, endurance matters, gear matters.
Leatt, is building on their success in the gravity and enduro segments to bring a new and highly innovative endurance gear range to XC, Marathon and Gravel riders. The aim; to help endurance riders feel good, ride further, ride faster.
Leatt Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, “We are extremely proud to partner with Georg Egger and Lukas Baum to now form the Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing Team. Last year’s winners of the iconic Absa Cape Epic, Georg and Lukas are considered a competitive force in cross country marathon racing. They are ideal partners for Leatt as we both share visions of excellence in terms of performance, innovation and design. Throughout the year the athletes will be competing in Leatt helmets and apparel as they compete in the Epic Series, selected UCI MTB World Cups and more. We welcome them with great enthusiasm and look forward to this next chapter in Leatt’s continuing growth."
Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing is a highly energetic professional MTB team known for their dogged determination and racing bravado that puts them on top. Their ethos resonates with Leatt’s brand vision of endurance cycling, making the new partnership a perfect match.
“We are super-pumped to be riding in Leatt gear this season and cannot wait to reveal our new kit.” - says Georg Egger of Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing. “We love the gravity range that Leatt make and from what we can see their endurance gear is going to be just as successful. It’s also super nice to be part of the development process of all the products. The new kit is super lit.”
Lukas Baum: “It is a honor for us to come back to defend the title with Leatt on our chest. The special connection we have with South Africa is now also visible to the world with Leatt as one of our main partners. We are stoked to present the new kit, which is part of the newly formed endurance line and we will further work closely with the development team of Leatt to create even more products.”
Engineered into the DNA of the new Leatt endurance gear are many exciting, performance-based features that will soon be revealed. The new 2024 Leatt Endurance Range will provide all riders, be that professional athletes, expert racers or weekend warriors, the right gear to unlock marginal gains and help them be their best.
