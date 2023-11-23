Leatt Adds New Wet-Weather Shoe Styles to HydraDri Lineup

Combined with the right pants, the HydraDri 7.0 shoe is well sealed from the elements.

Press Release: Leatt


We're proud to unveil the 7.0 HydraDri 7.0 Clip Shoe. This new footwear completes the HydraDri shoe line, which is accompanied by the 7.0 Flat Shoe as well as the HydraDri 5.0 Proclip All Weather Shoes. HydraDri shoes – much like our HydraDri rain jackets, rain pants and Monosuits – are tailored for riders who demand top-tier performance in all weather conditions.




Photo by Richard Kurowski

HydraDri 7.0 Clip Shoe

The HydraDri 7.0 Clip Shoe boasts a 10K/10K HydraDri membrane waterproof bootie construction, ensuring riders stay comfortable in any weather condition. Whether in rain, snow, or mud, this membrane is designed to keep feet dry and ensure a comfortable riding experience.

The high-top design, with flexible cuff construction, creates an ideal interface between footwear and the cuffs of rain pants.

Like every clipless shoe option in the Leatt line, the HydraDri 7.0’s cleat channel is quite long. This offers compatibility with more types of pedals and allows riders to finetune cleat placement for all types of riding. Cleat shims are included, ensuring pedal compatibility.

Photo by Richard Kurowski
The RideGrip Compound, developed in the Leatt Lab, is designed to deliver exceptional traction.

The shoe features tear, puncture, and abrasion resistance, along with an aggressive lug thread design for traction off the bike.

Photo by Richard Kurowski
A speed lace system and water/dirt-resistant zip offer convenience.

The Control Flex Shank provides semi-rigid flex control for improved bike feel. The integrated design enhances foot-to-pedal connection, with strategically placed TPU reinforcement on the toe, heel, and perimeter for durability.

The midsole incorporates an anti-compression EVA midsole for comfort, complemented by an Active Carbon moisture-wicking insole, featuring quick-dry, anti-bacterial, and anti-odor properties. This combination ensures a comfortable and hygienic riding experience.




Photo by Richard Kurowski

HydraDri 7.0 Flat Shoe

The 7.0 flat shares the same upper construction as the clipless 7.0, meaning it uses a weather-proof outer shell that effectively keeps debris and water away from the inner speed lace system.

Photo by Richard Kurowski
Turning the shoe over reveals a sole comprised of Leatt RideGrip Pro.

The RideGrip Pro rubber compound is 20% softer than the Leatt’s standard RideGrip and delivers superb traction thanks to a special blend of tacky and adhesive rubber. The soles utilize a unique pattern called WaffleGrip Pro – an inverted version of Leatt’s WaffleGrip – which allows every kind of pedal pin to penetrate even deeper for maximum grip. The pattern also provides good traction for those moments when you need to walk.




Photo by Richard Kurowski

HydraDri 5.0 Proclip

For 2024, we're also introducing a new all-weather clipless pedal companion – the HydraDri 5.0 Proclip.

This 10K/10K HydraDri Membrane shoe provides a waterproof, lower construction designed for reliability in changing weather conditions. Mud and debris are kept out with the sealed knitted tongue, but these are much more versatile than typical wet weather footwear.

With a focus on breathability and comfort, the HydraDri 5.0 Proclip is the ultimate daily driver that still manages to thrive in inclement conditions.

Photo by Richard Kurowski

The MOZ Cable / SLIDE LOCK lacing system allows easy single-hand micro-adjustments, even with gloves, ensuring a perfect fit both on and off the bike.

A Control Flex Shank provides semi-rigid flex control for an optimal balance of pedaling efficiency and excellent bike feel. Long cleat channels improve compatibility with more types of pedals and allow riders to finetune cleat placement for all types of riding. Cleat shims are included, ensuring pedal compatibility.

Photo by Richard Kurowski
The HydraDri 5.0 Proclip utilizes innovative RideGrip Compound.

The shoe features tear, puncture, and abrasion resistance, along with an aggressive lug thread design for traction off the bike. The midsole incorporates an anti-compression EVA midsole for comfort, complemented by an Active Carbon moisture-wicking insole, featuring quick-dry, anti-bacterial, and anti-odor properties. This combination ensures a comfortable and hygienic riding experience.

Photo by Richard Kurowski


SIZES, for all shoes:
US 6-13 // UK 5.5-12.5 // EU 38.5-48.5 // CM 24-31

PRICING:
HydraDri 7.0 Clip – US$210 // 310CAD // 200GBR // 219EUR
HydraDri 7.0 Flat – US$200 // 295CAD // 190GBR // 209EUR
HydraDri 5.0 Proclip – US$190 // 280CAD // 180GBR // 199EUR

AVAILABLE, NOW, on LEATT.COM

ABOUT LEATT:
Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for partcipants in extreme sports – more specifically riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other open-air vehicles.

