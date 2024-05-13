Leatt Announces New Apparel Collection with Cargo Carrying Features

May 13, 2024
PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

New All Mountain Collection Features Innovative Storage Solutions

The jerseys, pants, and shorts offer integrated storage features so riders can carry everything for all day rides without needing a pack -- Using a concealed waist strap built into the jersey, and a tunnel at the back waist of the pants.

We have reinvented our All Mountain product collection with all-new jerseys, pants, and shorts that offer a thoughtful integration of cargo carrying features. This range of apparel allows riders to comfortably carry what they need for all day adventures without having to wear a bulky pack.

The ALL-MTN Jerseys are built with innovative cargo pockets and a hidden waist support belt. This acts as an integrated hip pack built directly into the jersey, while the waist belt keeps everything in place, preventing the annoying feeling of saggy jersey pockets or a shifting hip pack. A carrier loop on the chest provides safe and convenient sunglass storage. The ALL-MTN jerseys are offered at four price points with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.

N A

The long sleeve MTB 5.0 ALL-MTN Jersey, retailing at USD $119.00, is a high-performance all-weather option with a windblock front shell and insulating fleece lining. The long sleeve MTB 4.0 ALL-MTN Jersey is the warmer weather version of the 5.0, without the windblock front & better ventilation all around, retailing at $89.99. The 3.0 Jersey, retailing at USD $74.99, is the short sleeve version of the 4.0. jersey. All models are made with sustainable, eco-conscious fabric that offers a natural cooling function. The 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0 Jerseys offer the hidden, low profile hipbag feature, with integrated pockets on the back.

ALL-MTN Jersey Technology

For riders looking for a more budget oriented option, and not necessarily in need of the stabilizing waist belt feature, there is also the 2.0 jersey that combines a technical, performance fabric with the casual style of a t-shit (USD $54.99).


N A

ALL-MTN Bottoms:

N A

The ALL-MTN pants and shorts include the unique Rear Mission Pack, which is a tunnel style pocket designed for holding a convertible helmet chin bar, protective gear, or a jacket. For chin bars, two additional loops hidden in the tunnel can be used for a more secure fit without annoying movement.

Cargo carrying capacity is further maximized with four water resistant and padded pockets, plus a key loop. The durable 4-way stretch outer shell is dirt and water resistant while offering superior comfort and increased breathability. The knee and crotch sections are made of a very flexible yet robust, aramid-like “Rockstrike” material. These pants and shorts are designed and constructed to be durable in the roughest riding conditions.

The ALL-MTN 5.0 Pants retail at USD $179.00, and the 3.0 Shorts retail at USD $139.00.

ALL-MTN Pant Short Technology

Rounding out the All Mountain collection are the ALL-MTN helmets, featuring extended rear coverage for added protection, with adjustable/breakaway visors and Maxiflow Air Channels for impressive airflow. All Leatt helmets feature 360 ̊ Turbine Technology. This system reduces both rotation acceleration and concussion level impact energy to your head and brain, so you can be more confident to push your limits. The Leatt ALL-MTN helmet line extends across three sizes and four price points, ranging in retail price from USD $69.99 to USD $199.99. Leatt's convertible Enduro helmets are a perfect fit as well.

N A

The updated Leatt All Mountain collection offers innovative storage solutions unmatched by anything else on the market. No other manufacturer has integrated so many different storage solutions into a collection of mountain bike clothing.

N A

More about Leatt: Leatt.com

14 Comments
  • 14 0
 Hold on a min while I strap part of my helmet to my ass.
  • 1 0
 Seriously this is a solution looking for a problem
  • 1 0
 No idea is a bad idea . . . oh wait . . .
  • 1 0
 Is there any kind of protection or padding between the jersey pockets and the rider? Part of the reason I choose a hip pack is for that bit of padding so I don't have a multitool pressed right up against my lower back ready to stab me in a crash.
  • 4 0
 So...it would be totally OK for me to strap my cat back there, right?
  • 1 0
 Nice! All my shorts and pants have too few and too small of pockets. This should be standard.....since 1990
  • 1 0
 Some of the features are niche, but for the intended user, they will probably be great.
  • 1 0
 PSA - Don't ride with tools or other hard items in a pocket near your spine without really good spine protection underneath.
  • 2 0
 Those are Leatt!
  • 2 1
 Or is it a helmet designed to hold your ass bar??
  • 1 0
 So trousers with pockets
Is that tech all mountain specific?
  • 2 0
 does it work on ebikes
  • 1 0
 I’ve always wanted bike clothing with pockets! What a time to be alive!
  • 1 0
 !TEH FUTURE IS NOW







