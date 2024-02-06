Leatt Announces New Endurance Apparel & Helmet Collection

Feb 6, 2024
by Leatt .com  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

We are now serving XC and gravel riders with our new Endurance collection. This range of helmets and apparel is designed specifically for the needs of today’s endurance offroad riders while offering the renowned quality that is synonymous with the name Leatt, plus a fresh and unique style. We partnered with Georg Egger & Lukas Baum from Speed Company Racing to develop this range of helmets and apparel.

photo
Speed Company Racing riders Georg Egger and Lukas Baum partnered with Leatt to create a range of helmets and apparel that met their needs as endurance racers.

bigquotesAs the 2022 Cape Epic champions and 2023 2nd place finishers, Lukas and I need gear that performs as strong as we do when covering long miles. That was our goal when developing the Endurance collection with Leatt. We brought our experience and expertise in endurance racing to create a best-in-class collection that meets our high demands. We need products that enhance our riding when we are pushing through our longest days in the saddle, and that is exactly what we created with the new Leatt Endurance helmets and apparel.Georg Egger, Speed Company Racing

photo
The 360° Turbine Technology helps to reduce peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion, and peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%.

The MTB Endurance helmets are equipped with leading-edge 360° Turbine Technology for premium head and brain protection. An in-molded Power Bridge disperses impact forces for even more protection, while the Maxiflow Air Channels provide impressive airflow and breathability. This advanced technology is packaged in a Lightweight Polymer Compound shell available in three sizes and two price points. The MTB Endurance 3.0 helmet retails at USD $139.99, and the lighter weight MTB Endurance 4.0 retails at USD $179.99.

photo
photo
Helmet fastening and removal is quick and easy with the Fidlock Buckle, and the Sunglass Dock with anti-slip provides convenient and safe storage.

The Endurance apparel collection is designed to be durable, lightweight, comfortable, and functional. The Endurance Jackets and Vests offer protection in varying weather conditions with a windproof and breathable ripstop weave fabric plus dirt-resistant coating. Knitted mesh panels at the back and underarms offer targeted ventilation, and reflective hits on the back and front improve visibility. The jacket is fully packable within its zippered back pocket with on-bike storage strap. The Endurance Jerseys have a second skin feel and ergonomic cut that caters to an aggressive riding position, with ecofriendly materials that offer sun protection and cooling effects.

photo
photo
The Endurance apparel collection includes jackets, vests, jerseys, bibs, and gloves in a mens's and women's fit.

The Endurance Bibs are tailored with a premium Italian chamois with four layers of density padding that align with your body’s every move, providing enhanced blood flow and a second skin feel. Large cargo pockets on the back and leg give secure storage for ride essentials. The Endurance Gloves prevent hand numbness with biomedically designed palms that improve blood flow and relieve nerve pressure. The X-Flow upper has fully vented mesh coupled with brush guard reinforced knuckles.

photo

The brand new Leatt Endurance collection gives offroad riders the ultimate choice in helmets and apparel when they want to cover big miles in confidence.

AVAILABLE, NOW, on LEATT.COM

ABOUT LEATT:
Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for partcipants in extreme sports – more specifically riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other open-air vehicles.

photo


