Leatt Announces New Endurance Apparel & Helmet Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

Speed Company Racing riders Georg Egger and Lukas Baum partnered with Leatt to create a range of helmets and apparel that met their needs as endurance racers.

As the 2022 Cape Epic champions and 2023 2nd place finishers, Lukas and I need gear that performs as strong as we do when covering long miles. That was our goal when developing the Endurance collection with Leatt. We brought our experience and expertise in endurance racing to create a best-in-class collection that meets our high demands. We need products that enhance our riding when we are pushing through our longest days in the saddle, and that is exactly what we created with the new Leatt Endurance helmets and apparel. — Georg Egger, Speed Company Racing

The 360° Turbine Technology helps to reduce peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion, and peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%.

Helmet fastening and removal is quick and easy with the Fidlock Buckle, and the Sunglass Dock with anti-slip provides convenient and safe storage.

The Endurance apparel collection includes jackets, vests, jerseys, bibs, and gloves in a mens's and women's fit.

ABOUT LEATT: