Leatt Announces New Outerwear & Sunglasses

We had the great pleasure of testing the 6.0 Jacket in soggy British weather. My fear, as always, is being as wet on the inside as the outside. Not only was the new lightweight material an absolute dream to ride in, but the breathability was next level. My riding top and undercrackers were still like new after 3+ hours in torrential downpour. — Josh Bryceland

Our 2026 mountain bike collection introduces new styles, colors, and graphics across our full product catalog. The biggest highlights are the new Elements and Sunglasses ranges. The Elements collection features outerwear designed to keep riders dry and warm—the updated HydraDri styles deliver advanced waterproof protection with class-leading breathability, while the new ThermaFlow styles offer smart insulation for warmth. All our fabrics and membranes are developed in-house to ensure the highest quality and enable performance that off-the-shelf materials can’t match—plus everything is Bluesign APPROVED.We're also expanding our eyewear lineup with a new range of sunglasses. The collection features a next-generation photochromic lens that transitions from clear to dark in changing light. When clear, it offers the highest visible light transmission of any photochromic lens on the market—making it the clearest in low light conditions—and transitions among the fastest, delivering unmatched visibility for rides that move between bright sun, deep forest shade, and fading evening light.Our HydraDri Collection has been reengineered with new fabrics and construction. Across the range, all waterproof membranes are now lighter and more flexible for improved comfort and performance. A new level of HydraDri technology, HydraDri Air+, debuts in the 6.0 Jacket, offering 70,000 g/m² breathability—the highest tested in the cycling industry and winner of a Eurobike Award for innovation. With a 15,000 mm waterproof rating, the Air+ membrane is designed for wet rides that demand maximum ventilation.Our HydraDri waterproof shoes have also been completely updated. The new HydraDri ProFlat 7.0 BOA and 8.0 ProClip 8.0 BOA now feature a 20,000 mm / 20,000 g/m² waterproof and breathability rating, along with the BOA® Li2 micro-adjust fit system, which lets riders fine-tune tension externally without unzipping the waterproof closure. The high-gaiter construction remains, preventing water from entering the shoe from above when worn with pants.For proper layering in cold, challenging conditions, our new ThermaFlow collection features smart insulation for warmth. The range includes five jackets, one vest, plus full-length thermal bibs. Team riders’ favorites are the 5.0 ThermaFlow Jacket and 5.0 Vest, which feature a unique 4-way stretch outer layer that is completely windproof and water-resistant. Inside, a Graphene-infused fleece lining provides exceptional warmth and breathability. The block-style fleece structure creates ventilation channels that help regulate temperature and prevent overheating, while the non-laminated design maximizes airflow for all-day comfort.The HydraDri Women’s range includes four styles, highlighted by the new HydraDri 3.0 Pant, which—when paired with the 3.0 Jacket—delivers full-body rain protection. The 3.0 Jacket has also been refined for 2026 with updated materials and improved weather resistance. For colder conditions, the ThermaFlow Women’s line introduces four new styles, including the 5.0 Jacket and 2.0 Jacket, both designed for warmth and versatility on and off the bike. The 5.0 Jacket features the same advanced fabric and features as the men’s version, in a fit tailored for women.Our eyewear lineup now includes a full range of performance sunglasses built on years of goggle innovation. Each model delivers optical precision, protection, and comfort. The key difference between models lies in lens shape: cylindrical lenses (found on the RideViz and MadViz) provide a wider field of view with a taller profile and modern wraparound style, while toric lenses (featured on the SpeedViz) offer superior visual clarity with better aerodynamics and wind protection.All performance styles are offered with multiple lens technology options, including the industry-leading photochromic lens with 25–90% VLT. A 90% VLT means the lens allows nearly all available light to pass through—appearing almost completely clear in dark or shaded conditions—and represents the clearest “clear” state of any photochromic lens on the market. It also features one of the fastest transition speeds available, darkening to 25% VLT in bright sunlight to cut glare and maintain clear vision across changing light conditions. Lens technologies also include Cryztal (contrast-enhancing for better detail), Iriz (mirror-coated to reduce glare), and Cryztal Iriz.