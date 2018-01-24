Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet - Review







Convertible helmets make the promise that you can have it both ways—the protection of a full-face helmet for those moments when you’re pushing your limits, and a lightweight, half-shell for those days when you’re not exactly living out the “Go big or go home” mantra.



The DBX 3.0 Enduro is Leatt’s take on the genre. How does it stack up against the better known options such as the Bell Super 3R and Giro Switchblade? Read on.

DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet Details

• 23 vents

• Two-click, chin bar attachment system

• Available in several colorways

• 360 Turbine Technology

• EN1078; CPSC 1203 certified

• Weight: 834 grams w/chinbar (size Large)

• Available in four different color options

• MSRP: 259,-€ // £189,- // $239.99 USD

• www.leatt.com

Out of the Box



The helmet’s core is constructed of EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam that’s been wrapped in a polycarbonate shell—just like 99 percent of the single-impact cycling helmets out there. EPS doesn’t provide you protection from multiple impacts, but it’s lightweight and very effective at reducing energy transfer to your brain, so it gets the nod for just about every cycling helmet on the planet. Same holds true here. What is unusual about Leatt’s lid is the addition of what look like a bunch of blue donuts stuck to the EPS foam liner.



Leatt calls these little blue donuts “turbines” and, in a nutshell, their role is to reduce the kind of rotational accelerations experienced by your brain when your head experiences an angled impact. Rotational accelerations have received a lot of attention over the past few years as they are considered a key component in causing concussions. Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology is akin (in its goal) to MIPS and other slip-plane helmet technologies plane that allow the helmet liner to rotate a few millimeters upon an angled impact. This, in turn, reduces the rotational forces that reach your brain.



Leatt says the ten "turbines" compress (stiffening slightly upon impact) and deform a bit, thereby providing additional protection during low-speed linear impacts.. In other words, the squishy turbines complement the job that the EPS foam is designed to perform—that’s a good thing that is effectively akin to using a dual-density EPS foam liner. The turbines, however, also provide a similar action as other slip planes and this is said to reduce rotational accelerations. Leatt has been incorporating the turbines in their moto and mountain bike helmets for a few years now.





The DBX 3.0 Enduro offers plenty of coverage—even when run as a half-shell helmet. The lid is also well ventilated, with 18 vents in the main shell and an additional five vents in the detachable chin bar.



Removing/installing the helmet is accomplished by inserting four tabs into slots in the half shell and then clamping down to buckles. Leatt says the helmet is goggle friendly and the visor does slide up and out of the way a bit.





Does this helmet meet the internationally-recognized, ASTM 1952 downhill standard? It does not. ASTM's DH bicycle helmet standard does not actually require a chin bar (which is just…daft), but if the helmet is equipped with a chin bar, it must not deflect more than 60 millimeters when a 5-kilogram weight is dropped on the chin bar from a height of 0.40 meters. Like the Bell Super 3R, this Leatt helmet is not designed to pass that deflection test. In short, the Leatt will still offer you additional face protection, but, no, it’s not a “full on” DH helmet that you’d take to the bike park. As the name implies, it’s a lighter-weight “enduro” helmet. If you want true DH racing protection, you'll need to buy a heavier helmet.





On Trail



Helmet fit is always a very personal matter, but for what it's worth, I found the Leatt very comfortable. the helmet features a decent amount of padding and, thanks to a large, rubberized dial at the back of the helmet, it's easy to dial in the perfect fit, even when you are wearing thick gloves and your hands are numb. Buckling and unbuckling the chin straps is also dead simple, thanks to the magnetic Fidlock buckle. The helmet affords a fairly wide field of view. While the helmet is touted as goggle friendly, storing goggles on the helmet (when you're climbing or just not keen on doing the human fly routine) is not as easy as with, for example, the Giro Switchblade (which I also use) because the visor doesn't slide up as far on the Leatt. You can still perch some goggles up there, of course, but it's something that could be improved on here.







Two buckles are it takes to make the conversion from full face to half shell. The big, rubberized fit dial makes for quick, one-handed, size adjustments.



How hard is it to install or remove the chin bar? Not hard at all. It's probably the most intuitive of the convertible helmets that I routinely use (that includes the Switchblade and Super 2R/3R models). Of course, once you've done it a couple times, all of the convertible helmets are pretty easy to fiddle with, but my dog could probably figure the Leatt out in a few seconds on the first try. Having said that, if you think you're going to be removing the chin bar every time you climb a hill, well, you can, but I don't think you have to. For one, the DBX 3.0 Enduro is relatively lightweight (our test sample weighed 15 grams more than the same size Bell Super 3R). Yes, you know you're wearing a full face, but, no, it's not top heavy. Moreover, the Leatt's ventilation is outstanding. Those 23 vents get the job done.



Thankfully, I haven't bashed my head against anything of late, but it's worth noting that while the Leatt may not meet full downhill standards, it does pass the general ASTM/CPSC/EN1078 bike helmet standards and the chinbar will keep your face from cultivating the earth in some crashes.







Excellent ventilation, though I didn't exactly need it on this particular day.



How does the Leatt compare to Bell and Giro's convertible helmet options? Well, the Switchblade is in a different niche than its contemporaries, in that it meets the DH standard. You put it on your head and it just feels more...solid, I suppose. Reassuringly so. Of course, the Switchblade also weighs about 100 grams more than similarly sized Super 3R or DBX 3.0 Enduro helmets, but there's no getting around that if you want a helmet that is rated for riding at the bike park.



The Leatt is more of a competitor for the similarly-priced Bell Super 3R. They are close to one another when it comes to weight, price, and features. The Bell rocks a MIPS liner, the Leatt goes with those little turbines. It's impossible to say which technology offers better protection from rotational accelerations because there are no currently agreed upon protocols and standards for testing the reduction of rotational forces. Both are equally comfortable on my head. The Leatt is a tad quicker in the take-off-the-chinbar department, but then I kind of like the reassuring third "wraparound" buckle that snaps into place at the rear of the Bell Super 3R. Frankly, it's a draw for me. I'd honestly recommend you visit a shop and try on both lids if you are looking for extra coverage in a trail helmet. If you want a DH-approved helmet, go with the Switchblade.



Pinkbike's Take





Looking for a bit more protection for hard-charging days on the trail? This is a solid option. If you are racing downhill or heading to the bike park for every ride, this is not the right tool for that job. As an enduro helmet, however, the Leatt is an attractive option. It's considerably lighter and better ventilated than your average DH-specific helmet. The DBX 3.0 Enduro gets good marks for fit, adjustability and overall construction. — Vernon Felton





