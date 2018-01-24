PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet - Review

Jan 24, 2018
by Vernon Felton  
Convertible helmets make the promise that you can have it both ways—the protection of a full-face helmet for those moments when you’re pushing your limits, and a lightweight, half-shell for those days when you’re not exactly living out the “Go big or go home” mantra.

The DBX 3.0 Enduro is Leatt’s take on the genre. How does it stack up against the better known options such as the Bell Super 3R and Giro Switchblade? Read on.
DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet Details
• 23 vents
• Two-click, chin bar attachment system
• Available in several colorways
• 360 Turbine Technology
• EN1078; CPSC 1203 certified
• Weight: 834 grams w/chinbar (size Large)
• Available in four different color options
• MSRP: 259,-€ // £189,- // $239.99 USD
www.leatt.com


Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet by Vernon Felton


Out of the Box

The helmet’s core is constructed of EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam that’s been wrapped in a polycarbonate shell—just like 99 percent of the single-impact cycling helmets out there. EPS doesn’t provide you protection from multiple impacts, but it’s lightweight and very effective at reducing energy transfer to your brain, so it gets the nod for just about every cycling helmet on the planet. Same holds true here. What is unusual about Leatt’s lid is the addition of what look like a bunch of blue donuts stuck to the EPS foam liner.

Leatt calls these little blue donuts “turbines” and, in a nutshell, their role is to reduce the kind of rotational accelerations experienced by your brain when your head experiences an angled impact. Rotational accelerations have received a lot of attention over the past few years as they are considered a key component in causing concussions. Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology is akin (in its goal) to MIPS and other slip-plane helmet technologies plane that allow the helmet liner to rotate a few millimeters upon an angled impact. This, in turn, reduces the rotational forces that reach your brain.

Leatt says the ten "turbines" compress (stiffening slightly upon impact) and deform a bit, thereby providing additional protection during low-speed linear impacts.. In other words, the squishy turbines complement the job that the EPS foam is designed to perform—that’s a good thing that is effectively akin to using a dual-density EPS foam liner. The turbines, however, also provide a similar action as other slip planes and this is said to reduce rotational accelerations. Leatt has been incorporating the turbines in their moto and mountain bike helmets for a few years now.

Leatt DBX 3.0 Leatt DBX 2.0
The DBX 3.0 Enduro offers plenty of coverage—even when run as a half-shell helmet. The lid is also well ventilated, with 18 vents in the main shell and an additional five vents in the detachable chin bar.

Removing/installing the helmet is accomplished by inserting four tabs into slots in the half shell and then clamping down to buckles. Leatt says the helmet is goggle friendly and the visor does slide up and out of the way a bit.

Does this helmet meet the internationally-recognized, ASTM 1952 downhill standard? It does not. ASTM's DH bicycle helmet standard does not actually require a chin bar (which is just…daft), but if the helmet is equipped with a chin bar, it must not deflect more than 60 millimeters when a 5-kilogram weight is dropped on the chin bar from a height of 0.40 meters. Like the Bell Super 3R, this Leatt helmet is not designed to pass that deflection test. In short, the Leatt will still offer you additional face protection, but, no, it’s not a “full on” DH helmet that you’d take to the bike park. As the name implies, it’s a lighter-weight “enduro” helmet. If you want true DH racing protection, you'll need to buy a heavier helmet.


On Trail

Helmet fit is always a very personal matter, but for what it's worth, I found the Leatt very comfortable. the helmet features a decent amount of padding and, thanks to a large, rubberized dial at the back of the helmet, it's easy to dial in the perfect fit, even when you are wearing thick gloves and your hands are numb. Buckling and unbuckling the chin straps is also dead simple, thanks to the magnetic Fidlock buckle. The helmet affords a fairly wide field of view. While the helmet is touted as goggle friendly, storing goggles on the helmet (when you're climbing or just not keen on doing the human fly routine) is not as easy as with, for example, the Giro Switchblade (which I also use) because the visor doesn't slide up as far on the Leatt. You can still perch some goggles up there, of course, but it's something that could be improved on here.


Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet by Vernon Felton
Two buckles are it takes to make the conversion from full face to half shell.
Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet by Vernon Felton
The big, rubberized fit dial makes for quick, one-handed, size adjustments.

How hard is it to install or remove the chin bar? Not hard at all. It's probably the most intuitive of the convertible helmets that I routinely use (that includes the Switchblade and Super 2R/3R models). Of course, once you've done it a couple times, all of the convertible helmets are pretty easy to fiddle with, but my dog could probably figure the Leatt out in a few seconds on the first try. Having said that, if you think you're going to be removing the chin bar every time you climb a hill, well, you can, but I don't think you have to. For one, the DBX 3.0 Enduro is relatively lightweight (our test sample weighed 15 grams more than the same size Bell Super 3R). Yes, you know you're wearing a full face, but, no, it's not top heavy. Moreover, the Leatt's ventilation is outstanding. Those 23 vents get the job done.

Thankfully, I haven't bashed my head against anything of late, but it's worth noting that while the Leatt may not meet full downhill standards, it does pass the general ASTM/CPSC/EN1078 bike helmet standards and the chinbar will keep your face from cultivating the earth in some crashes.


Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet by Vernon Felton
Excellent ventilation, though I didn't exactly need it on this particular day.

How does the Leatt compare to Bell and Giro's convertible helmet options? Well, the Switchblade is in a different niche than its contemporaries, in that it meets the DH standard. You put it on your head and it just feels more...solid, I suppose. Reassuringly so. Of course, the Switchblade also weighs about 100 grams more than similarly sized Super 3R or DBX 3.0 Enduro helmets, but there's no getting around that if you want a helmet that is rated for riding at the bike park.

The Leatt is more of a competitor for the similarly-priced Bell Super 3R. They are close to one another when it comes to weight, price, and features. The Bell rocks a MIPS liner, the Leatt goes with those little turbines. It's impossible to say which technology offers better protection from rotational accelerations because there are no currently agreed upon protocols and standards for testing the reduction of rotational forces. Both are equally comfortable on my head. The Leatt is a tad quicker in the take-off-the-chinbar department, but then I kind of like the reassuring third "wraparound" buckle that snaps into place at the rear of the Bell Super 3R. Frankly, it's a draw for me. I'd honestly recommend you visit a shop and try on both lids if you are looking for extra coverage in a trail helmet. If you want a DH-approved helmet, go with the Switchblade.

Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesLooking for a bit more protection for hard-charging days on the trail? This is a solid option. If you are racing downhill or heading to the bike park for every ride, this is not the right tool for that job. As an enduro helmet, however, the Leatt is an attractive option. It's considerably lighter and better ventilated than your average DH-specific helmet. The DBX 3.0 Enduro gets good marks for fit, adjustability and overall construction. Vernon Felton


90 Comments

  • + 27
 Come on Leatt! not you as well with the shitty pricing:

Brush Medium: £189.99
Blue-Lime Medium: £142.00

Why??!!?!?! is there some scientific research behind this crap pricing in mountain biking?
  • + 52
 Clown look discount.
  • + 8
 Why is it a "colorway" and not just colors?
  • + 5
 @Rasterman: colorway colour scheme. Because English.
  • + 3
 Think about coming out. I started buying and wearing women product : Bell 3r supermips joyride ; Specialized 2FO. Same products with different color scheme, but a tad cheaper sometimes.
  • + 25
 Passing these uncertified helmets off as 'enduro' helmets is insane. True enduro racers definitely demand full dh certification. We know it can be done (super dh and switchblade), so just make your damn convertible helmets certified for the type of riding they are marketed towards.
  • + 11
 I have a Fox Rampage Carbon and I wonder if the DH standard chinbar test is actually counter productive. The chinbar is so stiff it seems like it will transfer a lot of force to your head and neck in a crash. I wonder if a more flexible and/or break away chinbar is actually safer by absorbing more force. I do agree that the extra penetration testing of the DH standard is valuable though.

Personally I've been surprised at the number of people wearing half-shells at BME races.
  • + 2
 @dthomp325: that's a great point, and I think that Leatt, Kali, and 6D are addressing the problem effectively. Stiff chinbar for strength, combined with flexible helmet 'inserts' that allow for a bit of compliance when necessary. Should this still be insufficient, a neck brace is always an option.
  • + 5
 @dthomp325: You should ask Matti Lehikoinen if a chinbar should brake on impact or not.
  • - 5
 @dthomp325: Jeff Ward did just fine on a motorcycle with an open face helmet racing top level for years. Whats all this fuss with full face. I'm just glad I wear a helmet know. My whole dirt jumping era was usually a baseball cap at best for protection
  • + 8
 @H3RESQ: Whats all the fuss with a full face......! That right there is a really retarded comment. You must either ride really slow that you could always break your fall with your arms, always ride where its smooth or be a man with a face so hard it can smash rocks.
  • + 2
 Exactly. In terms of danger, I don't see a big difference in the of DH and Enduro, Enduro is maybe less rough terain, but the speeds can get the same (eg. the crash result will be bad anyway). And in enduro, help will probably be farther away. That's why you need a certified helmet on many enduro races anyway. And that's why people ride with two helmets. But the removable chin bar helmets without DH certification dont solve this problem. And maybe even give you a sense of false security somewhere you should be riding with a DH helmet.
  • + 1
 @dthomp325: my upper teeth tell you that, no, a brake away chinbar is not a good idea.
  • + 18
 Another helmet review with zero pics of the helmet actually on someone's head. Failed again!
  • + 2
 Yep i agree. Waited ages for this then didn't actually like the fit when I ordered it. You've got to laugh at there pathetic attempt of spraying a few mud drops on it to make it look like its been worn.
  • + 8
 Enduro/DH ?? 10-20 or 30mph hitting a tree or a rock is the same no matter what bike your on ,if it’s certified for enduro why not for DH? Some of the enduro race trails I’m sure you would be moving a lot faster than most DH runs, ok maybe not on th World Cup DH but most local runs I’m sure?
  • + 5
 DH has big jumps and falling from altitude, but I do agree, for the most part the rating should be the same.
  • + 1
 Idea being, that when riding an enduro event you wouldn’t wear a full coverage DH helmet because it’s too warm, poorly ventilated etc. So seeing as you would only wear a half shell in an enduro event, this is a nice step up to provide a little more coverage while still breathing fairly well. Not as safe/burly as a rated/dedicated full face helmet so If you only shuttle/race DH you may as well get the safer dedicated DH helmet is what he’s getting at.
  • + 2
 Strava/Garmin says I've done over 40mph on a enduro race stage....just sayin.

I also find the "too hot for enduro" interesting considering all things. Yes a true full face as airy, but to hot is probably not actually true. I doubt someones heat stroke, or collapse on a stage/liason would actually be due to a good, ventilated full face helmet bieng too hot.
  • + 10
 I don't get why some brands still can't figure out the visor-to-chinbar ratio...
  • + 5
 I agree, these things make one look like a Neanderthal.
  • + 2
 Jay Lenno wouldn’t be happy with these insults...... that long Chin f*cker!
  • + 6
 I have the regular Leatt without the chin bar, and find it very comfy and airy. Perfect except for the front strap which is not adjustable. It's too short so I cut the stitching, lengthened it a bit, and took the sewing machine to it. I stitched the strap, more than stock, just to be sure. Now it's the best fitting helmet I've ever had. I also love the magnetic buckle.
  • + 1
 Personally I think it’s one of the best looking half shells out there, throw the chin bar on and it’s a different story though.
  • + 1
 me too -- for my head, it's the best-fitting (and looking) helmet i've ever had. Just wish it had a gopro mount so i could put a headlight on there, like my old Smith does.

The turbine thing beats mips by a mile in terms of comfort, too, IMO.
  • + 9
 Waiting for Bell Super DH review
  • + 2
 Bell Super series comes in kid sizes too. Win.
  • + 6
 enduro-mtb.com/en/lightweight-convertible-full-face-helmets-review

Why is everyone making helmets in these horrible colors? Someone show me a helmet that looks great and serves a purpose of saving your face.
  • + 14
 Intense owners need helmets to match their bikes,I guess.
  • + 3
 I bought it and sent it back. I did like the feel and fit of the half-shell, and the turbine things do seem like they'd do more than a plastic liner. The chinbar seemed pretty flimsy and it sticks out too far so the helmet ends up looking weird, and overall it just didn't have a good quality feel. I did try a Switchblade and chinbar feel rock solid but that helmet is heavy and has a very tight fit due to the cheekpads and covered ear areas.
  • + 2
 Look where the vents are placed, definitely not a DH level helmet! They make great stuff, just not helmets yet!
  • + 2
 @MX298: Maybe they should have gone the way of Fox and go with a non-removable chinbar. What really puzzles me is that this isn't a cheap helmet, but they couldn't match the colors correctly between the chinbar and the helmet; you can even see it in the pictures posted in the article.
  • + 3
 Hear on the East Coast seams to me some of the Enduro "RACE" stages are just as technical if not more then some of the proGRT series courses. I for one want a real full face helmet not some half baked piece of crap. There is no way in hell that a trail helmet buckle system holds your helmet in place as secure as a true full face with a d-ring. Also look at the padding/protection difference between a 100% aircraft vs. your typical half shell trail helmet its night and day. Yet these companies are charging almost the same prices for a helmet that is not a real full face. I got to see a gentlemen smoke the dirt with a bell super on and lets just say after his chin bar broke off he looked like he had wished he bought a real full face.
  • + 2
 I have this this helmet, the brushed silver and black paint job looks really good, but more importantly this helmet breathes really well. The chin bar straps into to my camelback very easily and the chin bar is nice for the rides with extended descents.

I tried out a mips helmet and found that the plastic shell causes the pads to wear out really quickly inside the helmet.


If I am heading to a ski resort or a bike park, I grab my DH helmet, but for everything else I have been really happy with the Leatt.

Before the Dbx, I had helmets from Giro, Fox, Bell and Specilaized.

I am now considering buying the Leatt DH full face helmet, because the DBX Enduro is that good/comfortable.
  • + 2
 I think a lot of people are mistaking the purpose of this helmet. It is not for enduro racing, where a proper full faced helmet should be used (for more than just the chin guard). This is a helmet for old farts like me, that want extra protection when riding trails and are no longer confident (or possibly foolish) enough that we will keep our face out of the ground when we fall.
  • + 0
 Bells super line of helmets is just terrible. I have the super 2 mips and the chinbar just ruins the helmet with it's compromises and methods of installment. Without the chinbar the helmet is inadequately secure to my head without cranking the restraint dile till putting the helmet on is enough to give me a headache. My bell super is so terrible that I have started wearing my switchblade instead in 3/4 form for trail riding despite it weighing double that of my bell super. The switchblade does not have the compromises of the removable chinbar since it only converts to a 3/4 lid and is a vastly superior helmet in my opinion.
  • + 2
 Have you tried the Super 3R? It's a pretty nice helmet even when in half-shell mode.
  • + 2
 I have been using Leatt everything now for 2 years. Have to say after 40 plus years of riding--Leatt makes the best mtb equipment hands down.
  • + 2
 Excellent ventilation but reviewed in the winter?? I'm going to need third party confirmation on this one? How about on hot summer days?
  • + 3
 I hear you on the idea that summer is the best time to verify heat dissipation, but you can still get a sense of actual airflow flowing over your bald scalp (one of the benefits of my being bald, I guess) and contrast that with the airflow felt whilst wearing the Switchblade, Super 2R, Super 3R and a variety of other helmets. That's what I did. Cheers.
  • + 1
 I have just the half shell version with less vents (18 vs 23) and it breaths amazingly, i also have the moto helmet from Leatt and you can feel the air moving around inside the helmet. So yes i can vouch for the quality and breath-ability claims. Not sure i would go any other route personally.
  • + 1
 @insanebiker6: ok thanks, In have a Smith forefront ( hot ), TLD A2 ( less hot but still hot, don't like the MIPS plastic slip plane thing) so yeah, I'm looking at the Leatt All MTN not the enduro. Cheers!
  • + 1
 I have the half shell version too, and have been riding it all summer here in NZ. Comfy fit (medium, 58cm head), isn't like a massive mushroom on your head, and cooling is very good. Better than the Fox Metah I had before, and better than some of my older Giro and Bell helmets too.
  • + 3
 Ya forgot to mention to not go with the Giro if you don't want the moto-trials look with the chin bar off
  • + 2
 The next big step is: a helmet with a removable AND FOLDABLE chin bar to pack it easily in a back pack
  • + 3
 You had me at Enduro.........
  • + 4
 That's not my name.
  • + 1
 why bother with the chin bar if it isn't rated for downhill use? i feel like that gives false confidence in a product?
  • + 5
 I wear mine for nastier climb and descend trails. Seems to give me a little more confidence when I know I won't auger my face into the ground, but don't need a bombproof DH rated helmet for the climb up. Sure, they don't quite make the DH standard, but the amount of force needed to break the Bell or Leatt chinbar would mess up your season pretty bad without it.
  • + 1
 @Connerv6: how sure are you about that chin bar statement? they don't give a force required to break it. when it does break (because it isn't rated for impact) it may cause more damage. idk. it feels like false advertisement of safety to me.

take this example, pro-tec makes a helmet that is technically not rated for CPSC or whatever that standard is. they can't sell it in California because it is misleading of how much safety it may provide. what is different with a chin bar that undoubtedly will be used for dh applications?
  • + 1
 I use the chin bar on my Super 2R mostly in the winter to help keep me warmer (live in New England) and for a little more protection on those icy/snowy rides where I will wreck at least once doing something stupid...
  • + 3
 I agree, to a degree, with what you are saying, but I have also bounced my CPSC rated chinbar across the ground riding (well crashing if you want to split hairs) before having it come to a rest up against a (very) large boulder. Did the chinbar deflect more that the 60mm standard needed to make it downhill?
Beats me, all I know is that my face wasn't gouged, my jawbone is still in one piece, and I will probably not ride much without a fullface in the future.
As a bonus, it keeps my ears warm mountain biking and commuting in the winter
  • + 4
 @adrennan: I crashed hard enough to break 3 ribs and my face was fine. I agree an "enduro standard" may be called for in the future, but for now I am going to go with the often self tested "my face hit the ground and I still have my teeth" test.

I get where you are going with the potential misleading bit, but knowing Leatt's demonstrated values, they aren't gonna sell a widowmaker product. I also would hope that riders know what they are buying independently and not be an idiot about it, but I think we both know how that's gonna go.
  • + 1
 @Connerv6: assuming people won't be idiots about it is a huge assumption and that is where my fear is.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: Well if Tide pods are any indication of the future...society may want to don a DH rated full face ahead of time.
  • + 1
 Hah, Americans are finally getting the European fine school of Enduro art design
  • + 1
 It's the best option for extra protection! But you still need a proper full face for DH and extreme trails.
  • + 1
 I dont like buying new helmets because every time I do the first or second ride out I smash my head. I think I am cursed
  • + 1
 pounds, euros and US dollars price figures. f*ck Canadians we don't count right?
  • + 3
 lmgtfy.com/?q=240+usd+to+cad
  • + 1
 Right.
  • + 2
 @src248: I wish it always worked out this way, my Giro was 150 USD or 250CAD. They jack up the price for Canadians.
  • + 3
 I thought it was just double it and add 30, right?
  • + 1
 @Doogie711: it gives an idea at least. Going through CRC a Giro Switchblade is actually cheaper in CAD than google says it should be if you convert the USD price.
  • + 1
 @TucsonDon: getting close.
  • - 1
 "Removing/installing the helmet is accomplished by inserting four tabs into slots in the half shell and then clamping down to buckles."
So you have to get your head modified to wear this?
  • + 1
 Doode pro core helmet for ultimate core shralpahge
  • + 1
 No, Canadians don't matter, this is nothing new.
  • + 1
 What about the UVEX Jakkyl ?
  • + 4
 Yes, it has nothing to Hyde.
  • + 1
 You mean this one? www.pinkbike.com/news/uvex-jakkyl-hde-convertible-full-face-helmet-review-2016.html
  • + 1
 got myself a leatt DBX 6.0 recently for £130 off amazon.
  • + 1
 I have this helmet and is one of the most comfortable I've ever used.
  • + 1
 GGillings what's an honest assessment of how well the Leat DBX helmet breaths and if you don't mind what is your climate like. I live in Texas so it's hot and humid a lot. I have the Giro Switchblade, and while it's downhill rated, it breaths like crap. I'm kind of tempted to pick up a new helmet that breaths better even though it's not DH rated. I sometimes wear a non-chin guard helmet since the SW is so hot which defeats the purpose of even having it.
  • + 2
 @Rogueinvogue: I have the half shell version of this helmet and love it. I ran the TLD A2 for 2 years and I like this helmet better. It feels lighter on my head and the liner is not as thick so it doesn't build up sweat and drip like my A2. It feels closer to an XC helmet but give you more overall protection. the magnetic buckle is awesome and the 360 turbines are much better than that generic system called MIPS. MIPS does nothing to absorb energy, it just tries to shear some of the energy off. 360 turbines, shear and absorb energy.
  • + 1
 @Rogueinvogue: its downhill rated with and without the chinbar btw.
  • + 1
 @Rogueinvogue: I had the switchblade and the first version of the Bell super.. I live in Utah and regularly ride in warm, dry weather and the DBX is perfect for me. It breaths so much better than the switchblade and feels way lighter. The switchblade seems like it will stand up to more abuse, but I really did not like it for 99% of my rides unless I was at a bike park. It was so hot and didn't breath at all. I felt like I was wearing ear muffs all the time. The DBX feels way better as an every day helmet.
  • - 2
 Without DH certification it's more about being the cool enduro guy, than actually saving your face.
  • + 6
 Well, I would have to disagree. The speeds that one might crash in a DH scenario are potentially much higher than in an Enduro situation, not to mention the size of the jumps.
Personally, I had my face caved in from a hit-and-run driver a little over a year ago, so I'm required to wear a full face due to the lack of structural integrity of my maxilla. These lighter weight full face helmets (I use a Bell Super 2R) have been fantastic for people who aren't going full bore DH!
  • + 3
 @Losifer: i understand where you are coming from, but just because a chin bar is there, doesnt mean it is going to help even in a low speed incident. there needs to be a standard in place the way i see it.
  • + 2
 @Losifer: To be honest, I don't see a big difference in the danger of DH and Enduro, Enduro is maybe less rough terain, but the speeds can get the same (eg. the crash result will be bad anyway). And in enduro, help will probably be farther away. That's why you need a certified helmet on many enduro races anyway. And that's why people ride with two helmets. But the removable chin bar helmets without DH certification dont solve this problem. And maybe even give you a sense of false security somewhere you should be riding with a DH helmet.
  • + 1
 @Losifer: Btw. I wonder how you can go full bore enduro without going full bore downhill.
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: Easy, never go full endure!
  • + 1
 @adrennan: I can speak for Bell, it actually helps, I fell on my face twice, one was on a rocky trail (going slow though) and that chin bar saved my teeth and face.

On the other hand, I agree with certification... actually my next helmet probably will be something like Fox Proframe since I usually go either uphill no helmet or rough downhill/enduro with chin bar, so I never switch.
  • + 0
 Wondering is great@IluvRIDING:
