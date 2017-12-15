Leatt DBX Core 2.0 Hydration Pack - Review





Leatt's DBX Core 2.0 hydration hip-pack offers an alternative to riders who don't want to wear a traditional backpack and have run out of places to stash necessary items on their bike frames. The Core 2.0 is larger than the hip-packs I have tried in the past. It can hold seven liters of cargo, including two liters of fluid. The pack is separated into two main compartments. The bladder occupies the inner one. The outer compartment has one large mesh pocket and one smaller one for easy-to-lose items, and the waistband has a pair of quick access pockets. The DBX Core pack's padded waist and wide cinch straps are designed to stabilize the load on the rider''s hips. Leatt offers the pack in basic black and it sells for $79.99 USD. (The bladder is sold separately for $22.99) .







Core 2.0 Details:



• Total storage: 7 liters (2 hydration, 5 in compartments)

• Quick-access side pockets in waist belt.

• Padded and ventilated waist conforms to hips

• Bright green pockets highlight contents

• Internal see-through mesh pockets

• Elastic loops in main pocket organize small items

• Bottom exit for hydration hose.

• 2-liter bladder with quick-release hose sold separately ($22.99)

• MSRP: $79.99 USD

The main cargo compartment folds out. Mesh pockets expose everything inside. The main cargo compartment folds out. Mesh pockets expose everything inside.



Features and Performance



Unless you've worn a hip-pack before, the DBX Core 2.0 will take some getting used to. Wide, comfortable webbing and a generous waistband ensure that you can snug the pack tight enough to stabilize it on your hips without constricting your breathing or feeling unnecessarily confined. I had a little trouble keeping the waistband adjusted. The buckles did not grip the webbing securely. I fixed that by rolling up the excess webbing and securing it with the supplied Velcro band against the buckle. Get it right and the pack will exhibit some vertical movement when the bike is bouncing, but will not wiggle laterally.



Inside, the pack is well organized and user-friendly. Unzip the cargo hold and it opens flat, like a suitcase. Inside pockets are mesh, so all of the contents are easily viewed in one glance against the compartment's Day-Glo green liner. The central panel has a number of elastic loops sew in to hold tire-tools, air-pumps and CO2 cartridges. Should you run out of room inside, a pair of compression straps double as a handy way to stash a windbreaker on the outside.





Pads in the waistband support the weight comfortably on the hips. Pads in the waistband support the weight comfortably on the hips. Side pockets and zipper-pulls for easy access to essentials. Side pockets and zipper-pulls for easy access to essentials.



Leatt's bladder has a central, quick-release hose that exits out the bottom of the pack. Because the pack has no shoulder straps, the user is left with how and where to secure the hose retaining clip, I tried clipping the hose to my jersey, but the fabric was too flimsy. Eventually, I chose to clip the hose to the waistband, where it was less accessible while riding, but tucked away in a less bothersome location. Drinking from the bite valve is less intuitive than Camelbak's superior mouthpiece. Grip the edge of the bite valve with your teeth and push back the plastic seal to get the most flow. That worked best for me.





Leatt's two-liter bladder has a quick-release hose fitting. Leatt's two-liter bladder has a quick-release hose fitting. The bite-valve takes some getting used to. The bite-valve takes some getting used to.



In action, I appreciated the Core 2.0 most when it was lightly loaded - with the bladder about 75% full, one tube, a pump, some food, and a folding wrench. Leatt's hip-pack barely moved, and I liked the way the bike handled with the extra mass strapped lower to my body, especially on the downs.





Loaded up as depicted in this review, the Core 2.0 was about as heavy and bulky as I would ever want a hip pack to be. It never was a deal breaker, but the vertical movement was a reminder that I had ten pounds strapped above my butt when I slammed a G-out or bounced through the rocks. I never suffered a sweaty back during this review, so a little bouncing may be a small price to pay for such comfort.



Unfortunately, I experienced a zipper failure. One side of the main cargo compartment blew open while I was riding. Luckily, nothing was lost. The zipper self-healed later (with some fiddling) and continues to function. Leatt says the faulty zipper issue came as a surprise, and assured us that they would warrant the item immediately, as is their policy on all of their products.

One of the main compartment's two zippers failed, then self healed shortly after. One of the main compartment's two zippers failed, then self healed shortly after.





Pinkbike's Take:



Hip packs like Leatt's DBX Core 2.0 are a logical step for riders who don't want a backpack, yet need to carry more water and gear than they can stuff in their cargo bibs or stash on a bike. The Core 2.0 is large enough for an all-day epic, and it packs down to a manageable weight and bulk to make it viable for gravity riding. One improvement I'd like to see is a magnetic clip, so I could more easily access the drinking hose while in motion. The offending zipper? Well, it's still working fine, so I'm inclined give Leatt the benefit of the doubt on that one. — RC





