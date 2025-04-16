Powered by Outside

Leatt Introduces Complete Line of Components

Apr 16, 2025
by Leatt .com  
photo
PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

You’re probably thinking, “Why did a protection and apparel brand start making components?!” It all comes down to tech geeks who want to make cool stuff.

Leatt's founder, Dr. Chris Leatt, is an XC enthusiast and weight weenie. He sat down with our product managers to create lightweight yet robust components. Together, they dug deep to create a comprehensive line of high-end MTB components.

It started with a question: Why not use a magnesium alloy, like what’s commonly used in fork lowers and aircraft parts? The original idea was to create a magnesium stem only, but then why not add pedals too? And why not offer aluminum versions in addition to magnesium?

What seemed like a great idea became a long development and testing process, magnesium being quite tricky on a manufacturing level. The project doubled the development to market timeline (four years instead of two), but the final product is worth the wait.

We are happy to finally introduce CeraMAG components: pedals and stems made of a CERAmic-coated magnesium Alloy. Magnesium is a very lightweight, structural metal with high strength, and it’s 100% recyclable. A ceramic coating secures maximum wear and corrosion resistance.

photo


FLAT PEDALS:
photo

The flat pedals start at 284g per pair in the CeraMAG version with (Grade 5) titanium axles and 338g with a chromoly steel axle. The aluminum versions weigh 381g with steel axles.

The different pedal models have the following in common:
• 5-axis CNC-machined body
• Fully serviceable triple-bearings system (LSL self-lubricating bushing, a needle bearing, and a sealed ball bearing)
• Quad lip seals ensure the internals remain dirt-free even in the harshest conditions
• 16mm thickness with a 5mm concavity for a good grip and pedal feel
• 10 stainless steel pins per side (7 bottom-loaded threaded pins and 3 top-loaded diamond studs)
• Two platform sizes available: 114mm (length) x 2 widths: narrow (100mm) and wide (107mm)
• Tested and certified to EFBE EPAC Gravity TRI-TEST® standard (category 5)
• Please note: only the top-of-the-line CeraMAG Ti pedals are A) available in the narrow version, and B) certified to EFBE EPAC category 4 (titanium is simply a touch softer than chromoly)
• Titanium axle upgrade kits and full bearing replacement kits are available

Flat Pedal Pricing:
USD/EUR 169 / CAD 229 / GBP 149 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 319 / CAD 439 / GBP 279 (CeraMAG Ti)

photo

photo


CLIPLESS PEDALS:
photo

The exact same axle and bearing system is also used in our clipless pedals, which are available in three models: the Endurance pedal has no-platform, the AllMtn has a small platform, and the Gravity has a large platform. Each is offered in CeraMAG versions, but only the Endurance pedal is available with titanium axles. All use an SPD-compatible clipless system (cleats included with pedals). Weights range from 298g per pair for the Endurance CeraMAG Ti, to 520g for the aluminum Gravity pedals. Available colors include CeraGrey, plus silver, black, and bronze for all aluminum versions.

Clipless Pedal Pricing:
Endurance:
USD/EUR 159 / CAD 219 / GBP 139 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 339 / CAD 459 / GBP 299 (CeraMAG Ti)
All Mountain:
USD/EUR 189 / CAD 259 / GBP 165 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 259 / CAD 355 / GBP 229 (CeraMAG)
Gravity:
USD/EUR 199 / CAD 269 / GBP 175 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 269 / CAD 365 / GBP 239 (CeraMAG)

photo

photo


STEMS:
photo

The CeraMAG Ti stem is available with titanium bolts to reduce weight, coming in at 100g for 33mm length, 103g for 40mm, and 111g for 50mm. Stems are also available with stainless steel bolts in both CeraMAG and aluminum versions, the latter weighing from 141g.

The stems all share the following tech features:
• Intensive, 5-axis CNC-machining minimizes weight and defines the distinctive Leatt aesthetic
• Zero-gap faceplate and 210˚ handlebar wrap to evenly spread the clamping force, reducing the risk of damaging handlebars
• Interlocking faceplate interface increases strength and makes installation easy
• Extra-wide (65 mm) clamping platform for maximum control and steering precision
• Round head bolts help protect knees
• Steerer tube seal cap prevents dirt and debris from entering the steer tube
• Tested and certified to EFBE EPAC Gravity TRI-TEST® standard (category 5)
• 35mm bar diameter only

Stem Pricing:
USD/EUR 129 / CAD 175 / GBP 109 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 239 / CAD 325 / GBP 209 (CeraMAG Ti in 33mm)


GRIPS:
photo

Leatt’s Reaflex 6.0 Grips utilize a Reaflex gel-infused core, a material used widely across Leatt’s most-slimline pads. It helps riders dump arm pump with its superior vibration-damping characteristics. Reaflex has non-Newtonian characteristics, which means it adapts damping characteristics to the forces applied, making it especially efficient at damping micro-vibrations. The big advantage: unlike other offerings, the full grip is not made of the same damping material, allowing for tunability of hand interface rubber density, without affecting the damping or grip properties.

photo

Right now, there is one profile offered in two diameters (regular 33/31mm and thin 31/29mm) and four colours. They share a variable diameter taper profile with more material on the outer edge, where more contact is made, further reducing hand pressure and enhancing damping. Soft, flexible ribs around the thumb and forefinger area improve grip by preventing slippage. The half-waffle and triangular tread block pattern provides extra finger traction and control. The grip interface is soft, promising a good balance between tactile feel and durability. Integrated bump protection bar ends protect you, your handlebars, cars, and walls.

Grip Pricing:
USD/EUR 29.99 / CAD 39.99 / GBP 25.99


HANDLEBARS:
photo

Need bars as well? We made a Bar x Grips combo for you. The bars are nothing too special, but have a nice design, with a mix of shot-peened and polished areas (available in silver and black), tonal graphics, and are quite light for a 7050 aluminum bar (284g). They have a “classic” 9° backsweep and are available in 2 rises (38mm / 23mm) with 35mm clamping only (comment section to explode).

photo

And yes, they always come with ReaFlex 6.0 Grips (black/regular width).

This bar/grips combination offers impressive value, and it’s worth noting they also have a wide clamping area (100mm) to cope well also with your widest direct mount stems. That being said, we will have our own fully CNCed aluminum direct mount stem available later this year in July.

Bar x Grips Combo Pricing:
USD/EUR 119 / CAD 159.99 / GBP 105


COLOR OPTIONS:

The CeraMAG Titanium product line is available only in white aka CeraBone:
photo

The CeraMAG with steel hardware collection, only available in dark grey aka CeraGrey:
photo

Aluminum versions come in silver, bronze, and black:
photo
photo


AVAILABILITY:
All aluminum components are available now.
CeraMAG pedals available within a month.
CeraMAG stems available in July.


LEARN MORE: leatt.com/us/mtb_components

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Grips Handlebars Pedals Stems LEATT Leatt All Mtn 6 Leatt All Mtn 8 Leatt Gravity 6 Leatt Gravity 8 Leatt Reaflex


Author Info:
leatt avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2015
54 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169944 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46919 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46690 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44858 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44773 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34742 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32738 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
27719 views

132 Comments
  • 1703
 "The bars are nothing too special..."

First truly honest product launch press release to ever be posted on Pinkbike?
  • 90
 Brilliant engineering and marketing. I’m sure this company makes it.
  • 201
 Yet, strangely, the bar is the one product here that got me interested. Silver is relatively rare, and a silver bar sub 300grams that comes including grips at a list price of EUR 120.- does not sound too bad.
  • 110
 They have truly raised the bar for marketing.
  • 192
 Truly honest? Look at how they measured the pedal concavity to get their 5mm concavity measurement. They just ignored the pins in the middle and measured from the base of the pedal in the middle to the top of the pins on the outside. They're claiming 5mm concavity when the real number is 0mm. Literally the most intentionally deceptive marketing I've ever seen for a MTB Product.
  • 44
 They can’t get their quality right on helmets and then their customer service denies like it’s Jan 6th. It’s not worth the risk with their components.
  • 45
 @Huck2Matt: Hi, not sure what country you're based in, but Leatt customer service takes great pride in being responsive to our customers' needs. Sorry to hear that you had a negative experience. Feel free to send us a message here on PB, or an email through the appropriate Leatt channels and we'll make sure your issues are heard.
  • 55
 @leatt: I’ve already emailed and looks like there are plenty of people in the comments who have had the same unhelpful experience. It may be time to look at making some changes regarding warranty instead of just giving lip service on pinkbike.
  • 41
 @Huck2Matt: I will follow up with the CS team now and see if they can find your email. Thanks.
  • 62
 @leatt: I've had nothing but great experiences with you guys!
  • 922
 Seeing the shrinking demand and micro margins of bike components how could we not jump in say Leatts President. The choice to focus on a really tight nearly irrelevant segment of mountain biking was a no brianer for us. The idea to sell to a non-leatt wearing consumer in the spandex clad xc space was the only way we could make this move less sensical. We really nailed it.
  • 360
 I'm going to use "no brianer" from now on.
  • 100
 We could also claim that stems, handlebars, grips and pedals are a comprehensive line of components.
  • 2158
flag mkul7r4 FL (Apr 16, 2025 at 12:42) (Below Threshold)
 @slovenian6474: Voting for Trump was a no-brainer!
  • 4310
 @mkul7r4:

do you mean no brains were used when voting for the Fanta faced, rat pawed Boy Blunder
  • 90
 @slovenian6474: it's very hurtful to Brian Park.
  • 84
 @Mfro: yes, that’s what it means.
  • 101
 i mean from the first photo it looks like this all maybe came from one crazy cocaine fueled evening
  • 911
 Pedals should be called Featt
  • 30
 Matching line of footwear called Sailin' Shoes.
  • 420
 Magnesium alloy is at least something alternative to standard aluminum... but do we need another Stem/Pedal/Handlebar company?

Their CeraMag Ti clipless pedal is only 17g heavier than XTR but $150 more expensive.
  • 130
 Lots of weight weenies will spend more than $10 per gram of weight savings, but I don't think a lot will spend more than $10 per gram of extra weight.
  • 70
 Same weight as my Wellgo's W01.
3 bearings per side (no bushings),around 40€,works with SPD cleats.
I've got 3 pairs.
  • 110
 For only 6x the price of a Kalloy Uno stem you can save a whole 20 grams.
  • 33
 I'm not a weenie. I love fat pedals.
  • 50
 @SJP: General ratio was $1/gm on a road bike. $10/gm is a ripoff, especially on MTB.
  • 420
 The white has a bit of a Stormtrooper aesthetic.
  • 480
 My the Forks be with you
  • 270
 all this stuff looks solid, but the business strategy behind this decision is beyond me.
  • 154
 tbf it is actually nice looking, still gonna be oneup til I die tho lol
  • 130
 Sell through the same channels as the protection - they probably have quite healthy margins to entice shops to stock.
  • 92
 The decision to launch an assortment of components was probably made months ago if not a year ago and they're probably locked into their contracts with the manufacturers. I agree it looks solid. If I needed anything they're selling I'd check it out.
  • 340
 @schu2470: the decision was made mid 2020, and development started half year later.
Leatt employee here, posting from private account.
  • 210
 I am whelmed
  • 182
 I ride Leatt and they make great products. Gonna give them the benefit of the doubt until I find otherwise. Appears to be well engineered & I want that Nicholai!
  • 42
 I also love Leatt and use a lot of their stuff, but a huge reason was their focus on protective gear. Moving into other sectors makes me worry a little bit.
  • 73
 Came here for this comment. I'm pumped to see them launch this with some unique looking products. I like their pads, I'll be sure to try these products too
  • 30
 They went so close to all-in on that Nicolai as a showcase that it's weird they didn't go for the gearbox version. It's way more futuristic-er.
  • 20
 Went to buy the pedals and browse but virtually everything was sold out! Love to see that!
  • 132
 “Why did a protection and apparel brand start making components?!”

Because there just aren't enough stems currently on the market and this one will be so different from all the others.
  • 195
 35mm is the component equivalent to super boost
  • 51
 Preach
  • 68
 Both slightly superior standards.
  • 63
 @DavidGuerra: in what measurable way? And just because you can measure something doesn’t mean that a human can notice it.

“Measure what is important. Don’t make important what you can measure” -Robert McNamara
  • 30
 @Spencermon: Well, comparing the same handlebar from the same brand there was a decrease of 4 grams with 35mm, despite a rise increase of 10mm. I can speak of a 30 grams increase on the stem though, due to the extra material needed. So I may have to eat my words here, despite the theorethical advantage in weight/strenght ratio of a wider interface. I do like super boost due to the more uniform spoke tensions. I may end up preferring 35mm due to better looks and notion that it might be stiffer, but it makes no difference. I guess this is indeed one standard that could have been done without.
  • 30
 @DavidGuerra: "stiffer" or 'too stiff'? It is funny that some handlebar brands are offering 'extra flex' and people really seem to like it. And others continue on unnecessary oversizing and just ignore all the hate comments...
  • 10
 @Lars-TB: I want stiff enough. Between my 35 and 31.8 andAnswer ProTaper 810 handlebars, they are both stiff enough, not too stiff. I mentioned the notion that the 35 one might be stiffer, in theory it might be, but it's still not too stiff. Both are good anyway. My stiffness preference might be a little above average, as a 35mm carbon Renthal feels too much like a noodle to me. No offense to the product or to those who like it, but it has too much compliance for me.
  • 10
 @Lars-TB: One can achieve a very stiff or very flexy handlebar with either diameter, the 35mm one just allows that to be achieved with less weight, a gain which however is denied by the extra aluminium that's needed on the stem.
  • 10
 @Lars-TB: I had a great experience with a 35/800 mm aluminium Kore OCD handlebar, it had just the right amount of aluminium, it wasn't too stiff like an aluminium 35mm Easton Havoc for instance, which was like a rock and unpleasant. So just don't judge a handlebar by its diameter.
  • 31
 @DavidGuerra: you proved my point in your reply here. All those numbers and statistics do not contribute to any measurable difference in how my bike rides. And to call something superior for reasons that may only matter to you. I've never had issue with wheels that didn't have equal spoke tensions. I've had issues with heels rubbing on wide frames though. So for me Boost is the superior standard because of what I choose to be important.
As far as handlebars go, I've not really had any bad experiences on 31.8, but I have had poor experiences with 35. I feel like we are getting some very nicely engineered 35mm handlebars with good "flex" and "comfort" that is now similar to the feel of 31.8, but at what cost? All of this engineering costs money and that "flex" and "comfort" is not happening to the budget handlebars. However, a budget 31.8 handlebar didn't get any of that engineering and has the "flex" and "comfort" that these 35mm handlebars are trying to attain. We've chosen some numbers that we deem important and are now trying to justify their existence.
  • 30
 I honestly think Boost was the odd "standard." 142 spacing was fine, and 157 already existed for DH. Why make 148 in the middle? Especially these days with the longer chainstays, and wheels no longer being tukt, 142 would have been perfectly fine. Yeah, chainline, stiffness, yada yada yada, but if manufacturers needed something wider, go all the way to the other previously existing 157 standard and modify it to their needs (like Super Boost)--not make up a new 148 standard.

Anyway, 35mm is fine, 31.8 is fine, but let's not tempt anyone to make a 33.333 standard because of all the 35mm comments.
  • 100
 I was chatting with their national sales manager a year and a half ago. He mentioned that they had some new products in the works, but couldn't say what they were. I said, "As long as they are not more Stems, pedals, and grips!" He was a little quiet after that.
  • 30
 I mean I’m fine with another stem, bar, grip, pedal company in the price range of Funn. Seems crazy to me you can either get a sketch af $20 Ali Express stem, a $70 Funn that is good, or a $120 Stem from Diety, i9, RF, etc
  • 110
 Missed opportunity for a Michael Cera endorsement.
  • 30
 It's not too late...he seems to have time on his hands.
  • 81
 I’ve ridden the CeraMag stem and pedals and they have been flawless in performance for 2 years. I like the stormtrooper color too. May the course be with you!
  • 80
 Cocaine White, and Heroin Brown...
  • 50
 Sure, magnesium is recyclable, but is it profitable to do so, or is this like plastic recycling, possible but never really done? And is ceramic coated magnesium still recyclable?
  • 71
 Being recyclable on the paper doesn't guarantee that it will be recycled in reality unfortunately.
  • 40
 @danstonQ: Yeah, that's exactly what I was talking about...
  • 61
 Is this going to be another company like Azonic? To be clear, they were a jersey manufacturer who ended up making handlebars that snapped a lot, and should have just stuck to making jerseys.
  • 60
 ...and yet another offering for pedals, stems and bars. Bringing the count to a.....million?
  • 30
 I'm all for wide clamping area on stems. It's a plus. I know which are the next widest ones after this, which is the new champion. Having a 33mm lenght is good, not having 35mm is bad. The style is interesting, but I don't think it suits most bikes and it will look dirty.
  • 71
 Just what the world needs, another 5-9 degree back sweep bar!
  • 93
 I CeraBoned your mom last night.
  • 60
 Has anyone tried the grips? I'm interested in getting a pair
  • 61
 284g is REALLY light for flat pedals.
  • 50
 Check out Xpedo Spry at 260gr.
Magnesium body,cromoly axle,3 bearings per side,around 50€ if you search in the right places.
  • 30
 @nozes: been running Spry's for years, light but plenty of grip
  • 10
 @nozes: I've just seen these Xpedo Spry. Are they solid and do they grip well? The pins are big. I had a pair of HT with big pins and they didn't grip at all...
  • 30
 @danstonQ: They grip ok,but if you get smaller pins the work great,I took some from a pair of Specialized pedals.
Sizing is 106x101x11 may be a bit on the smaller side for someone with very large feet,for me works great.
  • 30
 @nozes: Obrigado!
  • 20
 @nozes: My DMR V13 [Mg] [Ti] also at 260g.
  • 61
 guess what, i'm not paying the same price in € as in USD
  • 10
 Their shortest stems are 100gr for the CeraMag model, and 141gr for the aluminium model.
How much do you reckon that difference is because of the titanium bolts used on the Ceramic model? It's 7 bolts in total. I'd say that could account for quite some grams…
Makes me wonder if the wonder material one is actually any lighter than the aluminium one.
  • 202
 All on Leatt website -> 33mm Stems:
CeraMAG with Ti bolts: 100gr
CeraMAG with Steel bolts: 109gr
Aluminum with Steel bolts: 141gr

And Pedals, based on Flats:
CeraMAG with Ti axles: 286gr (pair)
CeraMAG with ChroMo axles: 338gr
Aluminum with ChroMo axles: 381gr

PS: 6 Bolts on the stem and not 7.
And yes, I am a Leatt employee.
  • 30
 @one38: Hi, thanks for that. When I checked, I didn't see the CeraMag with steel bolts option.
The bolts only saving 9 grams, that surprises me, tbh.
By the way, I said 7 bolts because on your website it says "Included: CeraMAG Ahead cap, Titanum cap bolt", so that would be the seventh bolt.

32gr savings between aluminium and CeraMag, that's a 23% difference, didn't expect that.
On the pads it's only 11% btw.

Anyway, wasn't a dis on your products. I just tend to be wary of marketing talk.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: a full bikes worth of titanium bolts might save 50g. It's the ultimate weight weenie trick. Zero point otherwise.
  • 60
 @WhateverBikes: yeah, you are right, forgot the ahead cap & bolt.
And yes, the magnesium makes the main weight difference, not the ti bolts.
  • 40
 @inked-up-metalhead: Don't agree on that last sentence. I live in The Netherlands, and in our wet climate, many of the bolt heads (at the bottle cages, stem, stem cap, brakes etc.) get rusty real quick. Water gets in the allen key 'hole', and does its dirty work.
Titanium bolts would prevent that.
  • 40
 @inked-up-metalhead: It's also a nice way to make your bike look nice and keep it looking nice. Steel bolts get rusty, aluminum bolts get oxidized as well, ti just stays shiny forever. Saves minimal grams, but adds significant shiny.
  • 20
 @WhateverBikes: stainless steel. Plus stainless steel hex keys so It doesn't leave anything behind that can go orange.

I live in north west England, 15 miles from the coast. Plenty of water, salt and other grime round here too.
  • 50
 A sub 300g alloy bar is quite impressive to me
  • 64
 Anyone else notice how they drew a line from the base of the pins in the centre of the pedal to the top of the pins on the outside to highlight the concavity, like we're all idiots?
  • 10
 Yeah, and @leatt dont seem so keen to comment on this…🤔🤔
  • 41
 @Markt550: Hard to comment without looking overly defensive. The illustration was a carryover from when we introduced these pedals to our distributors. It was overly simplified to communicate the definition of concavity. I can see how this has been interpreted to now to be misleading.
  • 42
 Imagine how fucked every pin thread will be after 1 pedal strike. Even my regular aluminum pedal pin threads are janked up, and magnesium is even softer.
  • 90
 Have been riding wellgo mg pedals for ages, being a master of rock strikes: no bigger difference to alu or composite pedals.
PS: running 155mm cranks since a year: that helps a lot.
  • 30
 I've been riding Giant magnesium pedals for 3 years with no pin problems. YMMV as always, maybe it's not a good choice for rocky terrain.
  • 20
 How did they manage to mess up the bar package twice, no 31.8 mm option and you can't even choose what grips you're getting stuck with. I'd go grey grips with silver.
  • 20
 interesting, I like Mag. Wellgo mg1s for years, pedal grinds and all. they were cheap however. really shouldn't be more than al. the stem is interesting to me.
  • 30
 A 'complete" line of components would include brakes and drivetrain, but this stuff still looks good.
  • 41
 Because capitalism is the correct answer here. Lets not be fooled
  • 51
 Who asked for this?
  • 20
 Kinda like the white/grey cerakote.

Kinda don’t like you have to buy the most expensive option to get it.
  • 21
 XTR 9100 spd is half the price and you get a steel spindle. 10g heavier. Not sure how they managed to use magnesium and titanium for no weight savings.
  • 66
 Absolutely heinous design. Can't imagine wanting to run any of this with brands like Oneup, Deity, Chromag, Renthal, Spank etc out there.
  • 42
 Oh boy more stuff most riders don't need.
  • 21
 The business model of having mid product in every category imaginable doesn’t get the juices flowing.
  • 32
 Is it 2008 again? I remember all the magnesium stuff back then and the best part was tossing it into a fire.
  • 33
 The lithium battery fires from you e-bike are going to look even more spectacular and be harder to extinguish now with your magnesium components !!
  • 20
 Kind of had a similar thought. But I’m also a sucker for Mg, because elements that burn at 3100 degrees are kind of awesome...especially if you throw them burning in water…so I heard…from a friend.
  • 10
 @Mlkman19: yeah cool to play with, that and phosphorus, cool to watch it burn under water !
  • 20
 How will the coating hold up when I smash those flat pedals into a rock?
  • 30
 Game changing stuff here
  • 20
 Another stem I won't be buying because there's no 31.8 option.
  • 10
 PNW just dropped a new stem and it’s available in 31.8. Very pretty, very solid, would recommend 10/10.

Other brands take note please…
  • 20
 lol aka CeraLol
  • 21
 So who's gonna tell the guys at Leatt about the Wellgo MG-1 pedals?
  • 81
 Loved these back in 2008, and riding two pairs of them for ages, literally 6-8 years. But these were not concave. You can’t compare these to the Leatt ones on grip side, totally different level.
Last years I only used Hopes, Acros TIs and OneUp composite ones, but the grip & feel of the Leatt flats is also better compared to these, IMO.

Shoe size 42, running the narrow ones, for 6 months, now (the showcased Nicolai is my bike, which I built for this launch, having to promise my wife that I won’t buy another MTB next 3 years, and being in deep shit buying also a Raaw Jibb shortly afterwards).
  • 23
 Yes just what bike industry needs, more overly expensive handelbars, stems, pedals.. Like we don't have enough of those on the market. Jesus Leatt, get back on your Featt.
  • 10
 Pedals look Ok....
  • 33
 Seems like a white label
  • 40
 Why?
  • 47
 Piss poor quality of helmet retention devices and even worse customer service. Can’t wait to buy their component junk when there are cheaper and better options.
  • 41
 @Twentysix4life Sorry to hear about your negative experience. Leatt customer service takes great pride in responding to customers' needs. Feel free to send us a message here on PB, or better yet, through the appropriate Leatt customer service email. I'm personally curious to learn more about your issue. I'm not a bot, a real person, and my name is Dain. Mention me in the customer service email and it will make it's way to my inbox and I'll dig in to get you sorted.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033915
Mobile Version of Website