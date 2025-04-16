Leatt Introduces Complete Line of Components

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

FLAT PEDALS:

Flat Pedal Pricing:

CLIPLESS PEDALS:

Clipless Pedal Pricing:

Endurance:

All Mountain:

Gravity:

STEMS:

Stem Pricing:

GRIPS:

Grip Pricing:

HANDLEBARS:

Bar x Grips Combo Pricing:

COLOR OPTIONS:

AVAILABILITY:

You’re probably thinking, “Why did a protection and apparel brand start making components?!” It all comes down to tech geeks who want to make cool stuff.Leatt's founder, Dr. Chris Leatt, is an XC enthusiast and weight weenie. He sat down with our product managers to create lightweight yet robust components. Together, they dug deep to create a comprehensive line of high-end MTB components.It started with a question: Why not use a magnesium alloy, like what’s commonly used in fork lowers and aircraft parts? The original idea was to create a magnesium stem only, but then why not add pedals too? And why not offer aluminum versions in addition to magnesium?What seemed like a great idea became a long development and testing process, magnesium being quite tricky on a manufacturing level. The project doubled the development to market timeline (four years instead of two), but the final product is worth the wait.We are happy to finally introduce CeraMAG components: pedals and stems made of a CERAmic-coated magnesium Alloy. Magnesium is a very lightweight, structural metal with high strength, and it’s 100% recyclable. A ceramic coating secures maximum wear and corrosion resistance.The flat pedals start at 284g per pair in the CeraMAG version with (Grade 5) titanium axles and 338g with a chromoly steel axle. The aluminum versions weigh 381g with steel axles.The different pedal models have the following in common:• 5-axis CNC-machined body• Fully serviceable triple-bearings system (LSL self-lubricating bushing, a needle bearing, and a sealed ball bearing)• Quad lip seals ensure the internals remain dirt-free even in the harshest conditions• 16mm thickness with a 5mm concavity for a good grip and pedal feel• 10 stainless steel pins per side (7 bottom-loaded threaded pins and 3 top-loaded diamond studs)• Two platform sizes available: 114mm (length) x 2 widths: narrow (100mm) and wide (107mm)• Tested and certified to EFBE EPAC Gravity TRI-TEST® standard (category 5)• Please note: only the top-of-the-line CeraMAG Ti pedals are A) available in the narrow version, and B) certified to EFBE EPAC category 4 (titanium is simply a touch softer than chromoly)• Titanium axle upgrade kits and full bearing replacement kits are availableUSD/EUR 169 / CAD 229 / GBP 149 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 319 / CAD 439 / GBP 279 (CeraMAG Ti)The exact same axle and bearing system is also used in our clipless pedals, which are available in three models: the Endurance pedal has no-platform, the AllMtn has a small platform, and the Gravity has a large platform. Each is offered in CeraMAG versions, but only the Endurance pedal is available with titanium axles. All use an SPD-compatible clipless system (cleats included with pedals). Weights range from 298g per pair for the Endurance CeraMAG Ti, to 520g for the aluminum Gravity pedals. Available colors include CeraGrey, plus silver, black, and bronze for all aluminum versions.USD/EUR 159 / CAD 219 / GBP 139 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 339 / CAD 459 / GBP 299 (CeraMAG Ti)USD/EUR 189 / CAD 259 / GBP 165 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 259 / CAD 355 / GBP 229 (CeraMAG)USD/EUR 199 / CAD 269 / GBP 175 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 269 / CAD 365 / GBP 239 (CeraMAG)The CeraMAG Ti stem is available with titanium bolts to reduce weight, coming in at 100g for 33mm length, 103g for 40mm, and 111g for 50mm. Stems are also available with stainless steel bolts in both CeraMAG and aluminum versions, the latter weighing from 141g.The stems all share the following tech features:• Intensive, 5-axis CNC-machining minimizes weight and defines the distinctive Leatt aesthetic• Zero-gap faceplate and 210˚ handlebar wrap to evenly spread the clamping force, reducing the risk of damaging handlebars• Interlocking faceplate interface increases strength and makes installation easy• Extra-wide (65 mm) clamping platform for maximum control and steering precision• Round head bolts help protect knees• Steerer tube seal cap prevents dirt and debris from entering the steer tube• Tested and certified to EFBE EPAC Gravity TRI-TEST® standard (category 5)• 35mm bar diameter onlyUSD/EUR 129 / CAD 175 / GBP 109 (aluminum) to USD/EUR 239 / CAD 325 / GBP 209 (CeraMAG Ti in 33mm)Leatt’s Reaflex 6.0 Grips utilize a Reaflex gel-infused core, a material used widely across Leatt’s most-slimline pads. It helps riders dump arm pump with its superior vibration-damping characteristics. Reaflex has non-Newtonian characteristics, which means it adapts damping characteristics to the forces applied, making it especially efficient at damping micro-vibrations. The big advantage: unlike other offerings, the full grip is not made of the same damping material, allowing for tunability of hand interface rubber density, without affecting the damping or grip properties.Right now, there is one profile offered in two diameters (regular 33/31mm and thin 31/29mm) and four colours. They share a variable diameter taper profile with more material on the outer edge, where more contact is made, further reducing hand pressure and enhancing damping. Soft, flexible ribs around the thumb and forefinger area improve grip by preventing slippage. The half-waffle and triangular tread block pattern provides extra finger traction and control. The grip interface is soft, promising a good balance between tactile feel and durability. Integrated bump protection bar ends protect you, your handlebars, cars, and walls.USD/EUR 29.99 / CAD 39.99 / GBP 25.99Need bars as well? We made a Bar x Grips combo for you. The bars are nothing too special, but have a nice design, with a mix of shot-peened and polished areas (available in silver and black), tonal graphics, and are quite light for a 7050 aluminum bar (284g). They have a “classic” 9° backsweep and are available in 2 rises (38mm / 23mm) with 35mm clamping only (comment section to explode).And yes, they always come with ReaFlex 6.0 Grips (black/regular width).This bar/grips combination offers impressive value, and it’s worth noting they also have a wide clamping area (100mm) to cope well also with your widest direct mount stems. That being said, we will have our own fully CNCed aluminum direct mount stem available later this year in July.USD/EUR 119 / CAD 159.99 / GBP 105The CeraMAG Titanium product line is available only in white aka CeraBone:The CeraMAG with steel hardware collection, only available in dark grey aka CeraGrey:Aluminum versions come in silver, bronze, and black:All aluminum components are available now.CeraMAG pedals available within a month.CeraMAG stems available in July.