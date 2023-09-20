Leatt Introduces Helmet Replacement Program

PRESS RELEASE
: Leatt
Leatt would like to welcome all riders to their brand-new, global Helmet Replacement Program.
A damaged helmet no longer offers the expected safety levels, therefore, its continued use should be a safety concern. As such, Leatt is implementing the Helmet Replacement Program which assists riders by offering a significant discount on a replacement helmet purchase.
Owners of a damaged Leatt helmet can visit: www.leatt.com/int/helmet-replacement-program
and read through the step-by-step instructions.
Users are simply requested to use the “apply here” online form, submit the model and contact information as well as a few photos to verify the damage as well as initial purchase. Upon application, users will receive a confirmation email.
Follow-up will be done via email, by the Leatt brand representatives.
Leatt helmets offer a wide range of features and benefits – the main one being the 360 Turbine Technology. These small blue discs reduce rotational impact forces by up to 40% and linear impact forces, associated with concussion by up to 30%. But to be fully protected users need to keep their helmet in good shape!
This is why with the Leatt Crash Replacement Program, where Leatt helmet partners worldwide will offer a 40% discount on a new replacement helmet, within 3 years from purchase.
This new program is great for the rider’s safety and wallet - let's make damaged helmets a thing of the past.
Visit www.leatt.com
today to find your perfect helmet, and be reassured knowing the Crash Replacement Program has your back.Ride safe!