Leatt Introduces Helmet Replacement Program

Sep 20, 2023
by Leatt .com  

photo
Leatt
Helmet Replacement Program
Leatt is offering 40% discount in global helmet program

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

Leatt would like to welcome all riders to their brand-new, global Helmet Replacement Program.

A damaged helmet no longer offers the expected safety levels, therefore, its continued use should be a safety concern. As such, Leatt is implementing the Helmet Replacement Program which assists riders by offering a significant discount on a replacement helmet purchase.

photo

Owners of a damaged Leatt helmet can visit: www.leatt.com/int/helmet-replacement-program and read through the step-by-step instructions.

Users are simply requested to use the “apply here” online form, submit the model and contact information as well as a few photos to verify the damage as well as initial purchase. Upon application, users will receive a confirmation email.

Follow-up will be done via email, by the Leatt brand representatives.


Lab Test

Leatt helmets offer a wide range of features and benefits – the main one being the 360 Turbine Technology. These small blue discs reduce rotational impact forces by up to 40% and linear impact forces, associated with concussion by up to 30%. But to be fully protected users need to keep their helmet in good shape!

This is why with the Leatt Crash Replacement Program, where Leatt helmet partners worldwide will offer a 40% discount on a new replacement helmet, within 3 years from purchase.

photo

This new program is great for the rider’s safety and wallet - let's make damaged helmets a thing of the past.

Visit www.leatt.com today to find your perfect helmet, and be reassured knowing the Crash Replacement Program has your back.

Ride safe!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases LEATT


Author Info:
leatt avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2015
40 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
78378 views
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
51268 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
45503 views
Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre
44168 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
39871 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
39763 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
39050 views
Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X
38085 views

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Bontrager gives you a new helmet if you damage it in the first year of use. I’ve used the program a couple times, new helmet was at the shop within a few days of me letting them know I my helmet was damaged.
  • 1 0
 Cool program! Giro also swung me a deal on a crash-replacement Switchblade, so it's always worth an email to the company of whatever brand helmet you wear
  • 2 1
 I see what they're doing here, their helmets are always on big discount so when you buy one at 40% off they're actually making more cash! smart move
  • 1 0
 40% off a helmet is a LOT cheaper than learning to talk again!
  • 1 0
 Duh!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044120
Mobile Version of Website