Leatt Introduces New Apparel Line

If you’re like most riders, you probably hear the name “Leatt” and immediately think neck braces. Leatt, however, aims to change that. The company already expanded their offerings with an array of helmets, hydration packs, and gloves. Today, they add an entire apparel line to the mix.
The range consists of jackets, jerseys, and shorts—in total, 27 different styles—that the company claims are suitable for all weather conditions.
LONG-SLEEVE JERSEYS
The top-of-the-line long-sleeved jerseys are breathable, yet are windproof and water resistant to fight the effects of the weather. The laser-cut, tape bonded seam construction of the four-way stretch fabric is tailored specifically to wear with or without body armor. Additional features include laser-cut ventilation holes, brush-guard reinforcement on elbows, and a silicone printed tail that grips to pants.
DBX 4.0 Ultraweld Jersey
• Ultra-light, 4-way stretch, MoistureCool wicking fabric
• Brush-guard reinforcement on elbows
• Collar design works with or without a neck brace
• Athletic stretch fit for riding with or w/o body armor
• Silicone inside jersey grips to shorts/pants
• Zipper pocket with microfiber goggle wiper
• Tape-bonded seams for maximum comfort with bar task stitch for critical reinforcement
SHORT-SLEEVE JERSEYS
According to Leatt, the shorter-sleeved, lighter jerseys are breathable, light and stretchy. The three-quarter and T-sleeved versions all share the jerseys’ features, including the unique neck brace compatible collar construction, an integrated lift ticket pocket and a wipe for your glasses or goggles.
DBX 3.0 Short Jersey
• MoistureCool wicking stretch mesh fabric with air channels
• Three-quarter length sleeves
• Overlock stitched seams for comfort
• Dollar design works with or w/o a neck brace
• Stretch fit for riding with or without body armor
• Pocket with microfiber goggle wiper
JACKETS
The DBX 5.0 Jackets are made of a three-layer HydraDri shell that is laser-cut and fully seam taped. They have a waterproof rating of 20,000/20,000mm (withstands very high pressure), but also sport zippered vents for breathability. All jackets are neck brace compatible and can be worn over slim protection.
DBX 5.0 Jacket
• Three-layer HydraDri jacket with two-way pockets/vents (Hard Shell)
• Laser-cut, Bar Tack stitching for seamless, fully-welded construction
• Breathable with waterproof rating of 20.000/20.000mm (withstands very high pressure)
• YKK AquaGuard zippers and hidden reinforced stitching
• Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor
• Three-point, fully adjustable hood with stiffened peak fits over all helmets
• Reflective printing on hood peak
• Brush guard fabric protection on shoulders and elbows
• Vents on side of jacket
• Pass pocket on left arm
• Microfiber goggle wiper
• Silk storm cuffs at wrists
• Silicone gripper on bottom hem keeps jacket in place
SHORTS
Leatt's shorts are also water repellent and ventilated. They have a durable, seamless seat area and a pre-curved, tailored fit with 3D- shaped, non-snagging knees for comfort when pedaling with kneepads.
DBX 5.0 Shorts
• Three-layer HydraDri all-taped shell with dirt/water repellent coating
• Breathable with waterproof rating of 20.000/20.000mm
(withstands very high pressure)
• YKK zippers and hidden reinforced stitching
• Pre-curved tailored fit with 3D shaped, non-snagging knees for comfort
when pedaling with protectors
• Soft touch 500D 3-layer, laminated material seat area that is seamless
and durable
• Brush guard reinforcement on knees
• Rear ventilation with zipper
• Waterproof thigh pockets
• Adjustable waist with soft touch waist lining with back gripper to
prevent seat drop.
For more information on the complete line, visit Leatt
.
sh*t.. that IS expensive... www.leatt.com/shop/apparel.html
