Leatt Introduces New Apparel Line

JACKETS

The DBX 5.0 Jackets are made of a three-layer HydraDri shell that is laser-cut and fully seam taped. They have a waterproof rating of 20,000/20,000mm (withstands very high pressure), but also sport zippered vents for breathability. All jackets are neck brace compatible and can be worn over slim protection.



DBX 5.0 Jacket



• Three-layer HydraDri jacket with two-way pockets/vents (Hard Shell)

• Laser-cut, Bar Tack stitching for seamless, fully-welded construction

• Breathable with waterproof rating of 20.000/20.000mm (withstands very high pressure)

• YKK AquaGuard zippers and hidden reinforced stitching

• Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor

• Three-point, fully adjustable hood with stiffened peak fits over all helmets

• Reflective printing on hood peak

• Brush guard fabric protection on shoulders and elbows

• Vents on side of jacket

• Pass pocket on left arm

• Microfiber goggle wiper

• Silk storm cuffs at wrists

• Silicone gripper on bottom hem keeps jacket in place

