Leatt Launch Magnesium Pedals, Stems and Bar-Grip Combos - Eurobike 2024

The other brand making flat pedals with a magnesium alloy is DMR; their V12 pedals go for £80

After 20 years of producing protection and apparel, Leatt has taken the decision to add componentry to its lineup. Flat and clipless pedals, stems, and, in an even more unusual turn of events, bar-grip combos. Differentiating Leatt from other pedal and stem manufacturers is their Ceramag technology; the range-topping pedals and stems are made of a ceramic-coated magnesium alloy, making them considerably lighter than their aluminum alloy counterparts. It's not the first time we've seen magnesium alloy used in bike components (some DT Swiss fork lowers are made of it), but it is otherwise relatively uncommon.Leatt claim the magnesium components damp vibrations better than the aluminum counterparts, too. The brand is yet to share any testing data to back that up, but they state that the Ceramag stems damp vibrations, reducing fatigue, improving comfort and control. The Ceramag Gravity 8.0 stem is available for 35mm bars only, in lengths of 33mm, 40mm and 50mm. The Ceramag Gravity 8.0 Ti (with titanium bolts) is the lightest at a claimed 93g in 33mm, and it retails at an eye-watering $239 USD.The Ceramag Gravity 8.0 (with aluminum bolts) weighs a claimed 107g ($199 USD). The stems are all available in a more affordable 7000 series aluminum alloy too; these are the Gravity 6.0 stems, and a 33mm one weighs a claimed 141g, retailing at $129 USD.Leatt are also launching a direct-mount stem for dual crown forks. It is available in aluminum only for a 35mm bar. The reach is adjustable by virtue of the two possible bolt positions; 45 or 55mm, and the stack is adjustable too with custom spacers. This one goes for $159 USD.The Leatt bars are aluminum, available in a 23mm and a 38mm rise. They have a 9° backsweep and will be available in a silver polished and black versions. Here's the thing, though; you can't buy them alone. When you buy a Leatt bar for $119 USD, it comes with their Reaflex grips. There's no functional reason for that - no integration or anything of the sort - the reason appears to be entirely commercial.The Reaflex grips are interesting, though. These too come with vibration damping claims. They are a single lock-on design with a plastic sleeve. Between the sleeve and the textured rubber surface of the grip sits a layer of Leatt's Reaflex material that they use in some of their body protection like the chest and back protectors and knee pads. While you can't buy the handlebars separately, you can buy the grips alone for $29.99 USD. They come in two sizes; 29mm and 31mm to suit different sizes of hand.The Leatt flat pedals are a concave affair, though the concavity is by virtue of the varying pin heights, not the shape of the platform itself. There are 10 pins per side. They will come in two different sizes; the narrow is 114mm x 100mm x 16mm, while the wide is 114mm x 107mm x 16mm. Internally, the pedals spin on an axle that does not span the full width. There is a plastic bush at the inboard side, with two bearings outboard; one is a needle bearing and the other a standard cartridge bearing. In their most affordable variation, with a 6000 series aluminum body and a CrMo steel axle, the All-Mtn 6.0 pedals go for $169 USD. Rebuild kits are available for $34.99.The range-topping Ceramag All-Mtn 8.0 Ti Flat goes for $319 USD, with the CrMo steel axle Ceramag version retailing at a slightly more palatable $249 USD.Happily, the Leatt clipless pedals do not use a proprietary clip-in mechanism; they are standard SPDs. There are Endurance, All-Mtn and Gravity variations to choose from, all available in aluminum at $159, $189 and $199 USD, respectively. They come in Silver, Black and Frost Bronze. The Endurance pedal is also available in a lightweight Ceramag Ti version for a stratospheric $339 USD.