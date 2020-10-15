Leatt Launches 2021 Clothing & Protection Range

Press Release: Leatt
Leatt are thrilled to be launching the new 2021 range of MTB gear, including high-performance jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts and gloves. This is a milestone in the company's history, with so many new products being released in a single season.
In the apparel range riders can look forward to a complete fabric and material update with awesome technology, designed to enhance comfort, protection, breathability, and all-round performance on the bike.
Renowned for our protection products, the all new Airflex Hybrid knee guard is must have for next season if you are looking for lightweight protection and all-day comfort.
In eyewear, Leatt have also released a new 4.0 MTB goggle - the perfect answer for hot weather rides. A ventilated frame, open top vents, and a MaxiVent strap which ensure continuous helmet ventilation.
That's not it, there are more surprises coming at the start of 2021 - maybe you can spot them.JACKETS
Cool, crisp looks and hot, new features like a New ClimbVent connector for pedaling with the jacket open and a Magnetic hood system that keeps your hood at the back or fixes it to the helmet make Leatt’s 2021 jackets even more irresistible than last year.
The heavy-duty 5.0 Jacket features a three-layer HydraDri 30mm/23g/m² waterproof/breathable membrane, making it a top pick for harsh weather conditions.
Ideal for shrugging off light rain if you’re looking for a lighter option, the softshell 4.0 Jacket features 10mm/10g/m² waterproof/breathable four-way stretch material. It also has a two-point, fully adjustable hood with a stiffened peak that fits over full- face helmets.
The 2.0 jacket features lightweight four-way stretch 5mm/5g/m² waterproof/breathable material and even folds into its own chest pocket, making it the perfect jacket to keep in your backpack for those more unpredictable seasons. JERSEYS
The 5.0 jersey with long sleeves is ideal for harsh weather conditions as it features WindBlock fabric on the chest, arms, and sides, with a mesh back panel for superior temperature control, so you don’t get too warm. The design is casual with a stretch fit that looks great and feels comfortable.
The 4.0 Ultraweld jersey with long sleeves has welded seams at the cuff and hem for maximum comfort and is great for DH and Enduro, as it features an ultra-light, race tight fit and mesh fabric with air channels for superior ventilation.
The 3.0 jersey is three-quarter sleeved, featuring new perforated ventilation and new cotton-feel MoistureCool stretch mesh material. It’s great for riding in between seasons and has a stretch fit that’s suited to DH and Enduro, and pairs well with body armor.
The 2.0 jersey is a performance shirt with a casual look and is available in long and short sleeve options. This jersey is awesome for hitting the bike parks, as it has a relaxed stretch fit. The unique cotton-feel material is lightweight and stretchy for superior comfort and the MoistureCool wicking mesh back panel provides great ventilation.
The 1.0 jersey features T-sleeves and ultra-light, quick-drying stretch mesh with a ventilated back, making it a winner for hot, summer days.
Another great sunny day Tee is the 1.0 Zip jersey, also featuring ultra-light, quick-drying stretch mesh with a ventilated back. This jersey has the added benefit of rear storage pockets with an anti-sag suspender system for storing your goodies.PANTS
The 4.0 pants offer full cover for Enduro, Trail, Downhill and BMX riding. The new improved fit with less seams offers better function, while the new shell offers more durability, better stretch and breathability. These ultra-light and comfortable four-way stretch pants feature a pre-curved racing fit with space for knee pads and a dirt, water, and stain resistant fabric coating for those gnarly, muddy rides. SHORTS
The 5.0 shorts are high-performance all-weather shorts featuring a three-layer HydraDri membrane 30mm/23g/m² waterproof/breathable shell and lightweight four-way stretch material for amazing comfort. Just the thing for those wet and gnarly rides, they even have a new waterproof thigh pocket, two hip pockets and a cellphone pocket at the back.
The 4.0 shorts are a prime pick for Bikepark and Enduro riding. The four-way stretch shell has a dirt, water, and stain resistant coating, offering superior comfort, durability, and a great riding fit, while the pre-curved knees allow for excellent pedaling performance when wearing knee pads. The new key loop and goggle pocket are super nifty additions too. Laser-cut ventilation keeps you nice and cool, while the seamless, soft touch 500D three-layer laminated seat offers unbeatable comfort. All topped off with Brush Guard reinforcement on the knees to keep you safe from snags.
The 3.0 shorts are great for Enduro and gravity riding, featuring lightweight four-way stretch material and pre-curved knees for excellent pedaling performance. The new hip pockets are a nice addition. The 2.0 shorts are perfect for Enduro or trail riding with durable four-way stretch material, laser-cut ventilation and a dirt, water, and stain resistant fabric coating.
The 1.0 Shorts are lightweight and spot on for Trail riding with durable four-way stretch material for great comfort, laser-cut ventilation and a dirt, water, and stain resistant fabric coating for durability.GLOVES
The 2021 glove range gets some innovative updates like new super-slim AirFlex Impact gel protection and new FormFit finger stitching for superior fit and handlebar feel, as well as new improved upper mesh for great ventilation. They are all also touchscreen compatible, so you don’t have to take them off to use your phone!
.
