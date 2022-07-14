Leatt's New Shoes, Helmets, & More - Eurobike 2022

3.0 Enduro Helmet

With the 2022 Eurobike show now in full swing, Leatt filled its booth with plenty of new products for 2023 with brand new helmets, winter riding gear and a sneak peek at some signature shoes coming next year.Leatt had the new 3.0 Enduro helmet on display. The new helmet uses a three-in-one system allowing the rider to choose from a full face, to an open shell with ear coverage or a standard open face helmet. Leatt says it wanted to offer a single helmet with plenty of choice for riders, and in terms of sustainability it can eliminate the need to buy multiple helmets.Next up is the relaunch of Leatt's previous All Mountain gear. The new range sees a focus placed on foul weather riding equipment and is now called Hydradri. The Hydradri range features monosuits, jackets and pants and uses a new fabric claimed to allow you to keep riding no matter the weather. Leatt has developed the fabric, which comes in three different levels of weatherproofing ability.The main product being shown off in the lineup is the new monosuit that uses a magnetic hood. The hood features multiple magnets allowing it to be easily secured when you are not using it, and then with one of the extra magnets supplied with the suit you can get it to attach to your helmet for added security. The suit also uses collar poppers allowing two positions to either have it all the way up or folded over for a better fit with full-face helmets.Alongside the top of the range 5.0 suits Leatt also has some lower-level models that bring over some of the technology from the top of the range including the magnetic hood but for a lower price. There are also kid's versions of the lower-level suits as well.Another big change in Leatt's products for 2022 is its shoes. Leatt will be keeping the five different shoe models after hearing good feedback from customers, but now there will be two choices for soles. The previous Wafflegrip and Ridegrip were found to be really durable but didn't offer the best levels of grip. So for 2023 Leatt has taken on the feedback and made a new sole that is softer and slightly less durable, but should provide greater levels of grip. These soles will be sold with the RideGripPro and WaffleGripPro names.While there weren't many details on this Leatt also had a little look at an upcoming collaboration with Tomas Lemoine for a special pair of its 2.0 shoes coming in 2023.Finally, Leatt has updated its goggles to have more of an MTB focus. Previous a lot of its goggles have been designed more for motorbikes, but now they have made some changes to make them better for cycling. One of the biggest changes is adding more ventilation to allow for better airflow. Also, the goggles use a three-layer lamination technique to create one lens.