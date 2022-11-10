Leatt Releases 2023 Product Range

Nov 10, 2022
by Leatt .com  

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

Leatt is thrilled to announce the launch of our new 2023 MTB range - the sleekest, most stylish range to date. The new range includes a variety of brand-new helmets and shoes, as well new women’s apparel and bad weather gear. Enabling you to go beyond in style in 2023! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, we are now able to go out again, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. With Leatt, you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.



Leatt 2023 Mono Suit


BRAND-NEW BAD WEATHER GEAR: Leatt introduces Hydradri

Engineered by the Leatt Lab, HydraDri is a unique membrane found only in Leatt products. HydraDri is available in three levels to cater to your needs when the weather breaks.
• HydraDri MAX 30.000mm waterproof shell / 30.000gr Breathable
• HydraDri EVO 20.000mm waterproof shell / 20.000gr Breathable
• HydraDri 10.000mm waterproof shell / 10.000gr Breathable


A new product for 2023 is the Mono Suit which is available in two levels, HydraDri MAX and HydraDri, as well as in junior sizing. They include some of Leatt’s unique bad weather features, such as the magnetic Ride Adaptive Hood and Climbvent. The Mono Suit 5.0 will retail for $399.99. Whereas the 3.0 Mono Suit will be $299.99. You can also find Hydradri in Leatt’s range of Jackets and Pants.

Leatt 2032 4.0 Clip PRO Shoe
Leatt 2023 Flat Pedal Shoe


NEXT GENERATION FOOTWEAR:

Leatt entered the footwear market a few seasons back and is now releasing its second-generation shoes with significant changes to the rubber compound, grip, weight, ventilation, and overall fit. RideGrip PRO is the new rubber compound. It is roughly 20% softer and tackier than the original durable RideGrip compound. Pairing the RideGrip PRO compound with Leatt’s new WaffleGrip PRO sole pattern, delivers incredible grip and bike feel. This inverted WaffleGrip PRO sole is tailored for riders looking for more grip on shorter pins or in more challenging conditions. The new compound and sole can be found on almost all their new flat shoes, including the new waterproof 7.0 HydraDri.

There is also a complete remake of the shoe uppers, which has reduced the weight significantly and improved ventilation. These updates are included across all flat pedal shoes, as well as the 4.0 Clip PRO. Leatt’s shoes range from $89.99 to $189.99.

Visit Leatt.com for more information.


Leatt 2023 Airflex Knee Guard


NEW AIRFLEX KNEE GUARDS:

We're complimenting our knee guard range with two new Airflex knee guards in 2023. The Airflex Ultralite is a premium super lightweight, and flexible knee guard for trail and XC riding, and the Airflex Hybrid PRO is a tougher knee guard for enduro riders. These knee guards are minimalistic and engineered for maximum efficiency and comfort. The extended leg sock offers excellent support on the thigh, relieving pressure from the calf. The Airflex Ultra Lite retails at $79.99, while the Airflex Hybrid PRO is $129.99.


Leatt 2023 All MTN 3.0 Helmet


BRAND-NEW HELMETS:

In All MTN segment, the new All MTN 3.0 open face helmet weighs from 375grams (0.83 lbs.) and features a powerbridge construction for greater shell strength and load distribution. This maximizes ventilation with 20 vents that are effective even at low speeds. Of course, the 3.0 All MTN helmet also features Leatt’s innovative 360° Turbine Technology to reduce forces associated with concussion. The 3.0 All-MTN helmet is $149.99. If you are looking for an affordable option, the new 2.0 All MTN helmet shares many of the same features but comes in at just $99.99.

Leatt 2023 2.0 Gravity Helmet

After the 1.0 Gravity full face helmet’s great success, Leatt is introducing a 2.0 Gravity helmet with more pronounced graphics and a more comfortable liner. The 2.0 Gravity helmet weight is from 960 grams (2.12Lbs) and is available in XS-XXL. It will retail for $149.99.


Leatt 2023 Women s Range

NEW WOMEN’S PRODUCTS:

The women's range additions now include new head-to-toe All MTN products. The new 2.0 All MTN Helmet comes in colorways matching the new 2.0 All MTN Women’s Jerseys and Tank Tops. The jerseys and tank tops are high-performance apparel for women to look and feel good while out on the trail. They are made from Tencel, a recycled tree pulp in Austria with fantastic performance properties as it helps control body temperature in different conditions. The All-MTN 2.0 Jersey retails for $69.99, while the tank top will sell for $49.99. The new 2.0 All-MTN Shorts are tailored for women of all shapes and sizes. These yoga-inspired shorts are probably the most comfortable shorts you can get, optimized for riding with knee guards. The 2.0 All-MTN Shorts will be $89.99.


Leatt 2023 Gravity Line

GRAVITY RANGE:

The Leatt Gravity range was engineered to deliver durable products for rigorous riding styles. Materials used in this range are tested to withstand multiple abrasions, and selected items have been reinforced with brush guards and ultra-strong stitching.

For 2023 Leatt is introducing riding jeans! The 3.0 Gravity Pants will have you feeling comfortable and loose while you shred. The 3.0 pants are made from a durable polyester lightweight denim weave with 360° stretch material, available in XS-3XL at a great price of $119.99.


Leatt 2023 Junior Line

JUNIOR RANGE:

For 2023 Junior shredders can count on new protection products. A 3.5 body protector, 3.5 chest protector and Leatt’s Nr.1 Knee Guard - the Dual Axis. As well as an awesome Mono Suit to keep kids smiling while riding in the mud and grit.



Find the full collection now available on Leatt.com.

55 Comments

  • 78 0
 As far as MTB gear goes, its not as expensive as I thought it would be. Win From Leatt.
  • 9 0
 My Leatt 1.0 Shorts are half the cost of my prev Fox shorts. Fit & function are better w/ an awesome 3rd pocket I never thought I'd like or use. Smokin' deal.
  • 2 0
 $150 for the Gravity helmet seems pretty great.
  • 29 0
 You're all laughing at the Mono Suit now, but you won't be laughing when I'm shredding through the forest like a f'ing sexy ninja.
  • 3 0
 I might respectfully disagree....I tend to find the ninja the most humerus of all ancient warriors. Now, if you were William Wallace, Ghengis Kahn or even Attila the Hun I may start to quiver. But then again, non of those guys wore one piece suits. My bad.
  • 14 0
 Looking forward to the new knee pads. The previous gen Airflex was a great daily pad that breathed well and didn't slip much.
  • 1 1
 Running airflex right now after 2 generations of trail skins, not even close. Less protection (2-3 standard intensity crashes, felt them more than what I'm used to) and not as good airflow. Don't slip much, I agree. End up riding without pads more frequently now due to less protection
  • 2 1
 @kanasasa: I had the same takeaway from the airflex kneepads. They're decent for preventing cuts and abrasions when crashing in dirt and gravel but don't provide much impact protection (still get bruises). they stay in place great and are comfy but the gap between the main pad & top of knee pad has left me with some solid bruises. I prefer the Dakine slayers I had before, even though I had trouble with those sliding down. I wouldn't wear the Leatts if I was worried about crashing on rocks, whereas the Dakines weren't too out of place (neither were well suited for DH riding).
  • 10 0
 Leatt makes awesome stuff, both armor and apparel. Have a bunch of their gear, and it's top notch.
  • 10 0
 $150 full face seems like a deal!
  • 2 7
 There’s a reason it’s cheap
  • 3 0
 @jkella: you just blew my mind
  • 1 0
 @jkella: what is it?
  • 3 0
 @jkella: We know they know safety. Cost reduction includes no mips (but they do have their own system), doesn’t look to be an adjustable ratchet in back, D ring instead of buckle, and maybe they just wanna sell some damn helmets and appeal to wider audience.
  • 1 0
 @SCCC120: doesn't appear as tho the more expensive models have an adjustable ratchet dealeo either.
  • 8 0
 Was hoping for the Leatt/Pivot racing replica kit.Those sweet sweet Bernard Kerr trousers.
  • 1 1
 theyre for sell
  • 4 0
 Will the Airflex Pro knee guards remain in the lineup? I think they are great but those two new models do not seem to have the same coverage on the sides, which I find crucial.
  • 4 0
 The Airflex Pro's are my favorite knee guards I've used. Barely noticeable they're on, they breath well, and they've protected well on every crash I've had. They're a good unobtrusive middle ground for protection and I use them for trail/enduro/dh. I really hope they keep these around too!
  • 1 0
 @mtbandskiforlife: Too bad that they don't seem to read the comments.
  • 6 0
 the tracer in the first picture has a double crown
  • 1 0
 Not an M279?
  • 1 0
 @SimonD: if you zoom in closely by the head tube it says tracer
  • 2 0
 been so impressed with my leatt gear ive gotten so far, the all mtn 4 jacket and the airflex pro pads have been amazing and full of cool features (my personal favourite is the magnet that holds the hood against your back when not in use!)
  • 2 0
 Anyone in Vancouver area know which shops carry Leatt? I am curious to try their stuff but can’t find a local shop that carries them (or does & actually has anything in stock).
  • 2 0
 www.lynnvalleybikes.com/sitesearch.cfm?search=Leatt

Lynn valley bikes has some leatt stuff
  • 2 0
 Cove Bike Shop / www.covebike.com
  • 2 0
 Bicicletta carries Leatt

bicicletta.cc/en-us/collections/leatt
  • 1 0
 I was so, so close to buying a Leatt convertible helmet because they make a narrower shape than most, but the rear retention mech just doesn't drop far down enough on the 3.0 or 4.0. Hopefully next year they add one more notch!
  • 3 0
 They mke great stuff, never been disappointed with shoes, helmets, goggles, gloves or pants
  • 2 0
 There must be 36" wheels coming!!!! Sweet baby Jesus, what do you need for such a huge cassette? It's taller than the helmet next to it.
  • 2 0
 Andrew giesbricht is the best athlete from Leatt. Give him more stuff or money. I'll buy more stuff from leatt he makes the company cooler
  • 2 0
 The ultra lite knee guards look the ticket for all-day comfort outside of the bike park.
  • 3 0
 Me and the boys will all be in Mono suits next year.
  • 2 0
 I thought the All-Mountain category died three years ago…

What the heck bike industry?
  • 1 0
 DC has to have some competition!
  • 1 0
 So what happened to the new enduro helmet that was shown at eurobike earlier this year?
  • 1 0
 leatt.com/int/shop/mtb/collections/2022-helmets?your_sport_mtb=5979&page=1
  • 1 0
 The new 3-in-1 convertible at Eurobike? That's the 3.0 Enduro. I don't see it on the website yet.
  • 1 0
 I noticed a while ago that the eurobike article on pb seems to have been redacted and I'm wondering if they pulled the convertible 3/4 lid for some reason. The comments are still there so I'm pretty sure I'm looking at the right article. I wish they'll release it eventually, would def buy one

m.pinkbike.com/news/leatt-launches-its-2023-shoes-helmets-and-more-eurobike-2022.html
  • 1 0
 Anyone tried their flat pedal shoes? The 3.0 flats without boa look pretty nice and at a decent price point...
  • 1 0
 And do they fit wide feet at all?
  • 3 0
 @Tambo: I have what I would consider wide feet. I have found most bike shoes to fit too narrow and in order to get something wide enough you are compromising by sizing up too far.

Fiveten Freerider/Freerider Pro: Need to go 1/2 size up
Specialized 2F0 Roost: Exact size and 1/2 size up were almost as wide as I needed but a bit tight
Pearl Izumi X-Alp Flow: Too narrow in 1/2 size up
Ride Concepts: Too narrow in 1/2 size up
Etnies Culvert/Crank: Narrowest shoes yet in both correct size and 1/2 size up

But the Leatt V22 3.0 in my exact size? Perfect.

The only trouble with the V22 3.0 was that the grip was lacking a bit on my OneUp composite pedals. I came from the Freerider so I was used to their level of grip. After spending way too much money on shoes over the past year I settled on a 1/2 size up Freerider Pro which is already looking worn after one season of use.

It's a shame that Leatt's previous models do not grip as well since it has been the best fitting bike shoe I have tested. I have also found that the stock in-sole is comfortable and does not cause achy feet. I'm waiting for reviews but am hoping that Leatt's new rubber compound and tread pattern provide closer levels of grip to that of the Fivetens.

As a side note: Someone buy my heavily discounted Specialized 2FO and Leatt V22 3.0's in the buy/sell section please. My wife said that I need to clean out my shoe closet.
  • 1 0
 @brandon-b: thanks! I have a friend with wide feet who also rides freerider pro - he too says the fit is not ideal, but bearable.
  • 2 0
 You better buy soon . This gear sells out fast.
  • 1 0
 Would love to see them offer a crash replacement discount on their helmets.
  • 3 2
 Hydradri? More like Swampass 3000
  • 1 0
 @SimonD if you zoom in you can see tracer written on the frame
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I made a plinth for my helmet too!
  • 2 3
 Wouldn't be a product launch without something a little goofy. Mono suit 5.0 is the new Poc Dugarees.
  • 3 3
 i'm here for the fart bag
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 3 6
 I’m glad they’re not prioritizing the “green” aspects of their product line and instead focusing on looks and performance
Below threshold threads are hidden





