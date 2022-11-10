Leatt Releases 2023 Product Range

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt
Leatt is thrilled to announce the launch of our new 2023 MTB range - the sleekest, most stylish range to date. The new range includes a variety of brand-new helmets and shoes, as well new women’s apparel and bad weather gear. Enabling you to go beyond in style in 2023! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, we are now able to go out again, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. With Leatt, you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.BRAND-NEW BAD WEATHER GEAR: Leatt introduces Hydradri
Engineered by the Leatt Lab, HydraDri is a unique membrane found only in Leatt products. HydraDri is available in three levels to cater to your needs when the weather breaks.
• HydraDri MAX 30.000mm waterproof shell / 30.000gr Breathable
• HydraDri EVO 20.000mm waterproof shell / 20.000gr Breathable
• HydraDri 10.000mm waterproof shell / 10.000gr Breathable
A new product for 2023 is the Mono Suit which is available in two levels, HydraDri MAX and HydraDri, as well as in junior sizing. They include some of Leatt’s unique bad weather features, such as the magnetic Ride Adaptive Hood and Climbvent. The Mono Suit 5.0 will retail for $399.99. Whereas the 3.0 Mono Suit will be $299.99. You can also find Hydradri in Leatt’s range of Jackets and Pants. NEXT GENERATION FOOTWEAR:
Leatt entered the footwear market a few seasons back and is now releasing its second-generation shoes with significant changes to the rubber compound, grip, weight, ventilation, and overall fit. RideGrip PRO is the new rubber compound. It is roughly 20% softer and tackier than the original durable RideGrip compound. Pairing the RideGrip PRO compound with Leatt’s new WaffleGrip PRO sole pattern, delivers incredible grip and bike feel. This inverted WaffleGrip PRO sole is tailored for riders looking for more grip on shorter pins or in more challenging conditions. The new compound and sole can be found on almost all their new flat shoes, including the new waterproof 7.0 HydraDri.
There is also a complete remake of the shoe uppers, which has reduced the weight significantly and improved ventilation. These updates are included across all flat pedal shoes, as well as the 4.0 Clip PRO. Leatt’s shoes range from $89.99 to $189.99.
for more information.
for more information.NEW AIRFLEX KNEE GUARDS:
We're complimenting our knee guard range with two new Airflex knee guards in 2023. The Airflex Ultralite is a premium super lightweight, and flexible knee guard for trail and XC riding, and the Airflex Hybrid PRO is a tougher knee guard for enduro riders. These knee guards are minimalistic and engineered for maximum efficiency and comfort. The extended leg sock offers excellent support on the thigh, relieving pressure from the calf. The Airflex Ultra Lite retails at $79.99, while the Airflex Hybrid PRO is $129.99.BRAND-NEW HELMETS:
In All MTN segment, the new All MTN 3.0 open face helmet weighs from 375grams (0.83 lbs.) and features a powerbridge construction for greater shell strength and load distribution. This maximizes ventilation with 20 vents that are effective even at low speeds. Of course, the 3.0 All MTN helmet also features Leatt’s innovative 360° Turbine Technology to reduce forces associated with concussion. The 3.0 All-MTN helmet is $149.99. If you are looking for an affordable option, the new 2.0 All MTN helmet shares many of the same features but comes in at just $99.99.
After the 1.0 Gravity full face helmet’s great success, Leatt is introducing a 2.0 Gravity helmet with more pronounced graphics and a more comfortable liner. The 2.0 Gravity helmet weight is from 960 grams (2.12Lbs) and is available in XS-XXL. It will retail for $149.99.NEW WOMEN’S PRODUCTS:
The women's range additions now include new head-to-toe All MTN products. The new 2.0 All MTN Helmet comes in colorways matching the new 2.0 All MTN Women’s Jerseys and Tank Tops. The jerseys and tank tops are high-performance apparel for women to look and feel good while out on the trail. They are made from Tencel, a recycled tree pulp in Austria with fantastic performance properties as it helps control body temperature in different conditions. The All-MTN 2.0 Jersey retails for $69.99, while the tank top will sell for $49.99. The new 2.0 All-MTN Shorts are tailored for women of all shapes and sizes. These yoga-inspired shorts are probably the most comfortable shorts you can get, optimized for riding with knee guards. The 2.0 All-MTN Shorts will be $89.99.GRAVITY RANGE:
The Leatt Gravity range was engineered to deliver durable products for rigorous riding styles. Materials used in this range are tested to withstand multiple abrasions, and selected items have been reinforced with brush guards and ultra-strong stitching.
For 2023 Leatt is introducing riding jeans! The 3.0 Gravity Pants will have you feeling comfortable and loose while you shred. The 3.0 pants are made from a durable polyester lightweight denim weave with 360° stretch material, available in XS-3XL at a great price of $119.99.JUNIOR RANGE:
For 2023 Junior shredders can count on new protection products. A 3.5 body protector, 3.5 chest protector and Leatt’s Nr.1 Knee Guard - the Dual Axis. As well as an awesome Mono Suit to keep kids smiling while riding in the mud and grit.
Find the full collection now available on Leatt.com
.
Fiveten Freerider/Freerider Pro: Need to go 1/2 size up
Specialized 2F0 Roost: Exact size and 1/2 size up were almost as wide as I needed but a bit tight
Pearl Izumi X-Alp Flow: Too narrow in 1/2 size up
Ride Concepts: Too narrow in 1/2 size up
Etnies Culvert/Crank: Narrowest shoes yet in both correct size and 1/2 size up
But the Leatt V22 3.0 in my exact size? Perfect.
The only trouble with the V22 3.0 was that the grip was lacking a bit on my OneUp composite pedals. I came from the Freerider so I was used to their level of grip. After spending way too much money on shoes over the past year I settled on a 1/2 size up Freerider Pro which is already looking worn after one season of use.
It's a shame that Leatt's previous models do not grip as well since it has been the best fitting bike shoe I have tested. I have also found that the stock in-sole is comfortable and does not cause achy feet. I'm waiting for reviews but am hoping that Leatt's new rubber compound and tread pattern provide closer levels of grip to that of the Fivetens.
As a side note: Someone buy my heavily discounted Specialized 2FO and Leatt V22 3.0's in the buy/sell section please. My wife said that I need to clean out my shoe closet.