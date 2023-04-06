Leatt Releases Signature Tomas Lemoine Shoe

Press Release: Leatt
Tomas Lemoine, Leatt athlete from Marseille, France, is not only one of the world’s best slopestyle riders, but he is also well known for being the tour’s most colorful contestant. With his bright outfits and notorious zebra pants, his unique style always catches the eyes of the crowd at some of the biggest dirt jump events worldwide. Besides his standout performances at several Crankworx World Tour events, the 26-year-old Frenchman has a huge passion for speed & style competitions, taking away numerous victories in these high-energy events.
Now Lemoine, the master of style both in apparel and riding technique, adds another instantly iconic feature to his race equipment: Leatt’s new MTB 2.0 Tomas Lemoine signature shoe. The unique signature colorway of the shoe - in true Tomas Lemoine design - makes it clearly recognizable.
The bike bug bit Lemoine at the age of 5 when he started riding BMX, the first bike discipline in which style plays a key role. The same is true for slopestyle riding, which he switched to as a young teenager.
|When I started riding dirt jump bikes, I quickly learned to define my own style of riding. This style was the key to developing my technical skills on the bike and reach the level I ride at today. I decided that it was important to me to underline my unique style visually, and so I started to combine funky gear to differentiate myself from all the other riders out there.—Tomas Lemoine
Leatt, the leading protection gear expert from South Africa, developed the new MTB 2.0 shoe with Tomas’ design input. The lightweight flat shoe has an impressive grip due to its RideGripTM Pro sole, a patented rubber compound developed in Leatt’s own testing lab. The RideGrip™ Pro rubber was developed specifically to strike the perfect balance between tack and durability.
The Leatt WaffleGrip Pro sole pattern significantly enhances the contact between pedal pins and shoe sole – especially shorter ones as used in slopestyle riding. The MTB 2.0 shoes are also equipped with a TPU armor toe cap for added protection, a necessity when riding and performing freestyle tricks. Another great feature: the one direction heel fabric, designed to prevent blisters when walking uphill or pushing the bike.
|This shoe was the last remaining piece needed for a 100% head-to-toe Tomas Lemoine style on the slopes. I am thankful to Leatt for the honor and for letting me wear my proper signature shoes. As I knew already, they have great fit and great grip on the pedals, and now they have great style – my style.—Tomas Lemoine
MTB 2.0 Tomas Lemoine signature shoes highlights:
• RideGrip™ Pro rubber
• WaffleGrip Pro sole
• Lightweight (315grams each, size 42)
• TPU armor toe cap
• One direction heel fabric – ideal for walking uphill or off the bike.
• RRP: $ 99,00 USD
The Leatt MTB 2.0 Tomas Lemoine signature shoe will be available in stores and via leatt.com
from April 2023.
