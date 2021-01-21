Leatt Releases 2021 Helmet Lineup

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt
Leatt's devotion to rider protection, extensive testing and long-term development make our products some of the most famous and popular in the world, worn and trusted by pro-athletes.
Leatt helmets feature 360° Turbine Technology that reduces both rotational acceleration and impact energy to your head and brain.
The Pro-Fit modulating comfort liner stretches over your head to provide superior comfort and stability, even on the roughest of terrain. ASTM and motorcycle ECE certified the Leatt 8.0 helmet provides an unbeatable combination of performance and safety. MSRP:
Renowned for its ventilation and comfort, this enduro MTB helmet has been advanced from the much loved 4.0 full-face helmet.
Uphill or downhill, E-bike or trail - you name it, the Leatt 4.0 Enduro helmet has you covered. The full-face design with removable chin bar with an incredible strong stainless steel lock offers outstanding ventilation and its convenient Fidlock buckle makes life just peachy.
Leatt helmets feature 360° Turbine Technology that reduces both rotational acceleration and impact energy to your head and brain. Do not be afraid to push your limits!
A removable mouthpiece in the chin bar increases ventilation or can be installed to protect you when riding in poor weather conditions.
The adjustable visor opens up enough to place your goggles underneath and a universal sunglasses dock lets you safely dock your sunglasses under the visor when not in use, protected from scratches and unwanted impacts. MSRP: $299 USD.
The adjustable visor opens up enough to place your goggles underneath, and a universal sunglasses dock lets you safely dock your sunglasses under the visor when not in use, protected from scratches and unwanted impacts. You will also love the convenience of the Fidlock buckle system.
Leatt helmets feature 360° Turbine Technology that reduces both rotational acceleration and impact energy to your head and brain. Gear up and be prepared for whatever is waiting along the trail. MSRP: $189 USD.
A lightweight full-face helmet with ASTM Downhill certification, the focus of this helmet is premium safety and great value.
The Leatt 1.0 DH is a full-face helmet with superior ventilation. Featuring 360° Turbine Technology, the helmet is lined with turbines which are 360° moving discs constructed from an energy-absorbing shape and material. This tech has two exclusive advantages, namely the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at.
Get full face head and brain protection at an amazing price!
More information: leatt.com
9 Comments
3.0 used to be the "all mountain" helmet with optional remote chin bar.
4.0 was the lightweight and breathable "enduro" helmet/fox proframe competitor
And 5.0 was the gravity stuff.
And now 1.0 is a downhill helmet?
Agree on that, this numbers just bring confusion at the end.
