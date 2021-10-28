Leatt Reveals Eco-Friendly Product Range & Plastic Free Packaging on 2022 Products

Oct 28, 2021
by Leatt .com  


Press Release: Leatt


Leatt launches an all-new selected range of eco-friendly apparel and the replacement of all plastic packaging with biodegradable, plastic-free packaging on its entire range of Moto and MTB products.

After over 16 years since the creation of the Leatt neck brace, the South African brand known for problem-solving and innovation is taking strides to #SaveOurPlanet. For years, scientists and ecologists have warned about the effects of climate change and industrial pollution. While change cannot be done overnight, 2022 is another milestone year for Leatt as it introduces biodegradable, plastic-free packaging with soy inks on its entire 2022 range of Moto and MTB products. In addition to plastic-free packaging the all-new Leatt Natural Range is released, featuring the brands first sustainably sourced products.

Richard Kurowski

The all-new Leatt Natural range is the beginning of an entirely new journey. Leatt Natural range apparel is made from Eco-Friendly fabrics which are responsibly sourced. The material is more durable so the garment can be used for longer periods and requires less washing due to anti-odor and moisture-wicking properties. The production of these products also requires less water than cotton or polyester. To finish it all off, the product is placed in plastic-free packaging and delivered using consolidated shipping. From source to shop in a responsible fashion. These are products that environmentally conscious consumers can purchase, knowing that the garment is responsible sourced, produced and packaged.

Richard Kurowski photo
Richard Kurowski photo

Richard Kurowski photo

In the Leatt NaturalL range consumers will discover two new materials – the first, Tencel™ Produced from excess tree pulp, Tencel™ is a very high-performance material that offers unmatched comfort and temperature control. Tencel™ is very soft on the skin and delivers supreme comfort.

Richard Kurowski Photo
Richard Kurowski Photo

Richard Kurowski

The second is Yarn. Our yarn is produced from recycled coffee grounds. Yes! Coffee grounds! The Yarn jerseys come in two options: WarmYarn is a fast-drying, odor controlled fabric that will keep you warm on chilly rides. While IceYarn is a breathable fabric, cool to the touch offering low-speed temperature control, leaving the lazer cut ventilation to handle high-speed cooling.

Richard Kurowski
Richard Kurowski Photo

Richard Kurowski

Richard Kurowski Photo
Richard Kurowski Photo

Richard Kurowski Photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Environmental Initiatives Press Releases LEATT


Must Read This Week
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
54969 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
54077 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
47051 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
46780 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
38656 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
36908 views
Suspect in Custody & Investigation Underway After Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
36853 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
36113 views

12 Comments

  • 6 0
 Well that's pretty neat, Leatt.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a step in the right direction. I'd be interested to see a video on the process of taking coffee grounds to fabric.
  • 1 0
 From what I can see, their jerseys are made from what looks to be, Coffee, Cinnamon, lentils, and somebody's dreadlocks. Can't say I would have guessed that...
  • 1 0
 The coffee turns to poop and then into fabric, amazing.
  • 1 0
 But does it smell like coffee when you sweat?
  • 1 0
 Nice
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007940
Mobile Version of Website