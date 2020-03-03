Leatt Step Into the Shoe Market with Options for Clips and Flats

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt
Leatt have long been known for their clothing, pads, helmets, neck braces, and other gear, and today they're stepping closer to their goal of being a complete "head-to-toe" MTB and moto brand by adding shoes to the equation.
Leatt's shoe line features two flat pedal models, the DBX 2.0 and 3.0, and then the DBX 4.0 and 5.0 are designed for clips. The shoes are available in sizes US 6-12, UK 5.5-11.5, EU 38.5-47, and sell for between $89.99 and $129.99 USD.Technology
All of the shoes feature some similar technologies that carry over between models. The Ridegrip sole compound is made out of a highly durable NBR rubber blend that is abrasion and puncture resistant. The tread utilizes Leatt's "Waffle Grip" pattern and mud channels to help clear mud and aid in both on and off the bike traction.
Clipless models allow 25mm of adjustment overall and, specifically, 15mm more towards the rear of the shoe to help optimize it for gravity riding and lessen strain on the Achilles tendon. The cleat box and cleat nut are recessed on clipless models to help keep the sole of the shoe in contact with the pedal body. The shoes are compatible with shims to give more adjustability in this aspect.
There are three different shanks throughout the line. The 2.0 uses the softest version to allow for both on and off the bike comfort. The 3.0 has a medium stiffness and the 4.0 and 5.0 clipless models have the stiffest option that gives maximum pedaling efficiency.
The lining and footbeds are anti-bacterial, anti-odor, and are designed to dry quickly. The toebox is perforated with a 10k/10k waterproof and breathable membrane. On the DBX 5.0, the upper is also a 3-layer 10k/10k waterproof and breathable membrane.
The laces on the shoes are designed to help tighten up the shoe and retain tension in all conditions by not stretching. There are elastic bands to stow away the laces.ModelsDBX 2.0
- The DBX 2.0 is designed to be a casual looking shoe that is also comfortable and well-ventilated for riding. It has a medium-stiff sole by utilizing the soft shank that gives control on the bike but also allows walking around with ease. It sells for $89.99 and is available in three different colors, Black, Blue, and Grey.
DBX 3.0
- The DBX 3.0 carries over the same tread pattern as the 2.0 but with a more aggressive platform. The shoe utilizes a stiffer shank and more padding on the tongue and raised inner sidewall for more aggressive riding. The DBX 3.0 sells for $99.99 and is available in green and grey colors.
DBX 4.0
- The DBX 4.0 is made to be a comfortable yet performance-oriented clipless shoe. Its shank is the stiffest in Leatt's line, and the same as the DBX 5.0. It is quick-drying and well-ventilated for all-weather riding. The cross-strap system is designed to help the shoe stay tight on the foot and give riders more control on the bike. The DBX 4.0 sells for $119.99 and is available in two different colors, black and blue.
DBX 5.0
- The DBX 5.0 is Leatt's highest performance clip shoe. Carrrying over many of the features from the DBX 4.0, the 5.0 has a speed lace system in addition to the cross strap system to give riders more adjustment. The DBX 5.0 sells for $129.99 and is available in black.
For more information, visit www.leatt.com
