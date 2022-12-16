Leatt Releases Gravity MTB 2023 Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

Leatt is dedicated to providing high-quality, ever-evolving mountain bike gear and protection. We've expanded our Gravity collection by complementing it with a 3.0 product range to close the gap between performance and casual riding. The new 3.0 gravity products are relaxed apparel with a bike park look and a performance feel. Leatt is committed to going above and beyond to keep you safe while ripping with confidence, allowing you to enjoy your time in the great outdoors. If you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you ride even better.The 3.0 pants are a mix of comfort, style and performance. The jean-inspired riding pants come in denim blue and denim black. These pants are made from durable polyester that has a 360° stretch that keeps you feeling loose and relaxed while hitting the jump lines at your local park. They have a casual pre-curved riding fit with jean-style hip and back pockets as well as streetwear details such as jean buttons and metal rivets. The 3.0 pants are super breathable and quick drying, so no matter the conditions, you can ride comfortably.The 3.0 Gravity pants are priced at $119 USDThe 3.0 jersey is a high-performance riding jersey made from an Ice-Yarn fabric; this fabric is made from coffee grounds and coated with a unique cool-touch solution that keeps you feeling fresh all day long at the bike park. The 3.0 riding jersey is inspired and designed by bike park riders to create the ultimate bike park riding jersey. The 3.0 Gravity Jersey is priced at $69 USDThe Gravity 2.0 helmet is a premium full-face helmet for top-quality head and brain protection with ASTM downhill certification. The Gravity 2.0 helmet evolved from the success of the Gravity 1.0 with added features such as improved inner lining, increased ventilation, stainless steel mesh vents, and other awesome finishing touches. The 2.0 helmet has Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology, which is designed to reduce forces associated with a concussion.The Gravity 2.0 helmet gives you supreme full-face protection at a price of $149 USDFor 2023 Leatt have renewed their flat shoe collection with significant changes. The main change being the introduction of the RideGrip Pro compound and WaffleGrip Pro soles. The new RideGrip Pro compound is roughly 20% softer which makes them significantly more grippy than the previous generation. In combination with the WaffleGrip Pro sole, which allows pedal pins to dig deeper into the rubber, they deliver outstanding bike control. The 2.0 and 3.0 flat shoe models are an ideal match for the new Gravity apparel. For anyone riding clips the new 4.0 Pro clip shoe is also an exciting product to check out.Leatt products are used by top UCI World Cup athletes, such as Pivot Factory racing, as well as Red Bull Rampage athlete Szymon Godziek. We all know there is no better feeling than putting on a set of fresh gear before going to shred with your friends. Leatts' new 2023 Gravity 3.0 range is here to do just that. Leatt has you covered from head to toe with the highest quality and protection.Visit our channels below to find out more: