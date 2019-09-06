New Products From Leatt, WTB, EVOC, and SRM - Eurobike 2019

Leatt
Leatt had new goggles and a couple new helmets on display. The lenses are cross-compatible between all the different models - one version has a larger frame shape that works well with a full-face helmet, and then the others are more ideal for trail shells.
The helmet has Leatt's Turbine technology which is said to dissipate rotational impact forces.WTB
WTB had their new tire, the Verdict Wet, on display, which is a longer spiked version of the Verdict which we recently reviewed
.
The spikes are extra-long and look as if they will do well digging into soft terrain and in the wet.
WTB are also using their Fit Right
system to measure for saddle size that doesn't involve making a mold of your sit bones or asking an employee at your local bike shop employee to help you measure your butt. They've determined that your sit bone with directly correlates to the width of your wrist. You measure your wrist and using an app, plug in the numbers and answer a few questions. The app gives you a number of saddles that would be a good fit for you.EVOC
EVOC's new bike-packing bags for 2020 look sleek, functional, and easy to use. The bags feature a BOA system that help them mount to the seatpost or handlebar securely and the material they're made of creates a waterproof bag when you roll the end up. The packs are made to handle well in aggressive riding conditions and are available in Carbon Grey or Loam.
The handlebar bag is available in Medium or Large sizes and has rolltop closures on both ends.
The seat pack is waterproof and abrasion-resistant. It can be mounted to normal, dropper, or aerodynamic seatposts and comes in three sizes.SRM
Power meter company SRM gave us a look at their X Power MTB power meter pedals at Eurobike. The pedals are still in a prototype stage but they will be available in the first half of 2020.
The pedals utilize an SPD cleat and power can be read no matter which side of the pedal you're clipped into. They operate on ANT+ and Bluetooth.
Unsurprisingly, the pedals likely won't be inexpensive but they are serviceable and rebuildable.
