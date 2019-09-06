New Products From Leatt, WTB, EVOC, and SRM - Eurobike 2019

Leatt

Leatt's $69 DBX 1.0.

The helmet has Leatt's Turbine technology which is said to dissipate rotational impact forces.

This lightweight dirt jump lid also has the Turbine technology, and will retail for $49 USD.

WTB

The spikes are extra-long and look as if they will do well digging into soft terrain and in the wet.

WTB's saddles have a microfiber cover, minimized branding, and no more race car stripes. There's also a new naming convention to simplify things and the saddles are "Narrow, Medium, and Wide." They all have black rails and graphics.

EVOC

The handlebar bag is available in Medium or Large sizes and has rolltop closures on both ends.

The seat pack is waterproof and abrasion-resistant. It can be mounted to normal, dropper, or aerodynamic seatposts and comes in three sizes.

SRM