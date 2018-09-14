PRESS RELEASES

Leatt Introduces 2019 Outerwear

Sep 14, 2018
by Leatt .com  
Leatt 2019 Outerwear = Fall/Winter Gear

by LeattUSA
We've just released our brand-new weather-resistant DBX gear line designed for fall/winter conditions. Overall, that's 18 styles, including three different jackets, one waterproof short, one windproof jersey and gloves. Available worldwide within the next couple of weeks.

All of them will come in three colors: Black, Ink-blue and Ruby-red, with decent tonal logo branding, some being reflective.

DBX 5.0 GEAR

The 5.0 gear set offers the highest level of coverage in the outerwear line and both the jacket and the shorts are made of HydraDri four-way stretch material. HydraDri is a new a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by us that offers maximum comfort due to its flexibility and it has 30.000mm/23.000g/m² waterproof/breathable properties.

5.0 jacket details

The DBX 5.0 jacket design include a new patent-pending Magnetic Hood System. This unique construction is made up of four magnets. Three are sewn in the jacket (between the shoulders, at the back and on top of the hood, close to the visor panel), and one additional magnet with adhesive tape can be stuck to the helmet. The Magnetic Hood system allows you to either fold the hood back and out of the way when not needed, to keep it in place while riding, or to fix the hood securely to your helmet ensuring that it stays fixed on your head, even when riding at high speed.

Magnets, they are magic

The DBX 5.0 shorts have a tailored fit with a seamless seat that moves freely on the bike. The 3D-shaped knees further avoid snagging during pedaling, even when you wear knee protectors. The all-weather 5.0 jersey completes the gear set with Windblock arms, chest and sides yet the back is completely breathable with a moisture-wicking material. Finished off with a dirt, water, and stain resistant fabric coating, this gear set is ideal for some of the toughest weather conditions.

5.0 shorts & jersey details

DBX 5.0 jacket: $199.99/€199.00/£179.99*
DBX 5.0 shorts: $119.99/ €129.00/£114.99*
All-weather 5.0 jersey: $74.99/€74.99/£66.99*

DBX 4.0 Jacket

Constructed from a soft-shell, four-way stretch material with a dirt, water, and stain resistant coating, the 4.0 jacket will shield you from general bad weather. Offering a tailored fit, the jacket is windproof, breathable and has adjustable front and rear ventilation. It also features our new Magnetic Hood system and shoulder/elbow Brush Guard to keep your backpack in place. The 4.0 jacket retails for $139.99/ €139.00/£124.99*

DBX Jacket 2.0

The 2.0 jacket is the lightest in the outerwear bike line – so light and compact that it folds up into its own chest pocket! It is still tough, however, and is made of a four-way stretch 5.000mm/5.000g/m² waterproof/breathable material with a dirt, water, and stain resistant fabric coating and X-Flow mesh inner lining. We still calls it a wind jacket, because the fabric might be waterproof, but the seams are not tape sealed. It is also equipped with the same Leatt Magnetic Hood System. The 2.0 jacket is priced at $99.99/€99.99/£88.99*.

2.0 Windblock Gloves

This glove’s Windblock upper will shield your hands from colder weather, whilst the super slim MicronGrip palm will give you great handlebar feel, excellent wet and dry grip, and it is touchscreen compatible. The palm is further reinforced with silicone grip print and the upper with microinjected 3D Brush Guard on the pinky and knuckles, offering abrasion resistance. These gloves retail for $34.99/€34.99/£31.99* a pair.


*US retail prices exclude VAT and EUR/UK prices include 20% VAT

MENTIONS: @LeattUSA


