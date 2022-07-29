LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon

Canyon Bicycles today announced a $30 million strategic equity investment led by LRMR Ventures, LeBron James' and Maverick Carter's family office, and SC Holdings, a US private equity firm.
It's no secret that LeBron James likes bikes. Over the years, he's bought a minority stake in Cannondale
, given hundreds of bikes to kids
, helped teens access a bikeshare program
, famously biked to home Miami Heat games
, and had a custom 36" bike built to suit his tall stature
. He's said many times that the freedom and mobility of riding a bike growing up changed his life.
The new investors join existing majority shareholder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) and founder Roman Arnold as Canyon pursues growth in the US especially, led by new CEO Nicolas de Ros Wallace
.
|While we were not actively looking for new investors, LRMR and the SC team immediately understood our mission to build the world’s most inspiring and innovative bike company. Their passion for what we are building will make them instrumental members of our team.—Roman Arnold, Canyon founder
|As an avid cyclist and storyteller, I’m excited about partnering with Canyon. The quality of the products, the power of the Canyon brand, and the unique distribution model create a lot of compelling opportunities we want to be a part of.—Maverick Carter, LeBron's lifelong friend and business partner
|Canyon has been a leader in cycling and a pioneer in direct-to-consumer e-commerce for over 20 years. From professionals on tour to everyday riders on streets and trails around the world, Canyon’s impact on sports and culture is seen everywhere. We are honored to partner with Canyon, GBL and LRMR, and excited to help capture the growth opportunity in the US.—Jason Stein, Founder / Managing Partner at SC Holdings
Canyon aims to grow in the e-bike sector and expand its service offerings. It has also appointed Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer at YouTube, as a board member in a bid to "strengthen its digital capacities."
