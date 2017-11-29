LederBROsen: Danny MacAskill and Martin Söderström Ride and Road Trip in Germany - Video

This year is my 10-year anniversary as a professional freestyle mountain bike rider. I am pretty sure there was no better way to celebrate that than to go on a road trip through Germany with one of the nicest and most creative street riders in the world! Looking back at the trip I am 100% convinced that there is no better way to experience a country than on two and four wheels. My favourite part of the trip was definitely watching the ”Danny Show”. It didn’t matter what time of the day it was, or if it was pouring it down with rain, he still managed to blow my mind at every single street spot we rode. Luckily, we ended the trip with some park riding where I feel more comfortable. I can’t thank Continental enough for making this road trip happen. Definitely one I will remember for the rest of my life! — Martin Söderström