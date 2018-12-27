Lee McCormack's Guide to Perfect Bike Set-Up

Q: Shouldn’t we be measuring bikes in a different way? For instance from pedals to grips?



A: That’s how Sam Hill measures his bike, he gets on any bike, no point telling him any numbers, he just gets a tape measure and measures feet to bars, and if it makes sense, then he’s happy, and away he goes. I do think that’s the only true measurement you can work off.



– Ali Beckett, mountain bike designer, in International Mountain Bike Magazine