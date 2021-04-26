Legendary Road Cycling Brand Wilier Launches New Urta SLR Cross Country Bike

Wilier is an Italian brand that has been making road bikes for more than 100 years but it hasn't really spread its wings into the mountain bike world, until now. While it does have a small selection of hardtails and eMTBs, the new Urta SLR marks "the height of [its] evolution in the mountain bike sector".



As you might expect from a road racing brand, Wilier is targeting the cross-country segment with this bike but the similarities between this bike and its road range go beyond the lycra its riders might wear.



Details



Intended Use: Cross country racing

Frame material: Hus-Mod carbon fibre

Rear Wheel Travel: 100mm

Wheel Size: 29" front and rear

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: Frame only from €3,200, builds from €5,400 to €10,000

More info: wilier.com

