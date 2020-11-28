Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away

Legendary World Cup mechanic and owner of Stendec suspension, Dave Garland, has passed away. Dave passed away after a suspected heart attack whilst out on the trails doing what we all love.
Garland had more than 20 years' worth of experience on the World Cup circuit working with brands including Giant, Canyon and Saracen. Most famously, Garland began working with two-time World Champion Danny Hart from the age of 11 and continued to assist him throughout his career, including during his famous 2011 win in Champery. In later years, Garland took all his experience setting up racers' bikes to create Stendec suspension
, a telemetry system designed to perfect suspension set up.
Pinkbike's Si Paton posted the following excerpt from a Pinkbike report about the BDS Academy
in tribute, where Garland volunteered his time to help support young, British women racers.
|‘Perhaps the 'Jewel in the Crown' of the academy, Stendec's Dave Garland looking at all things bike from a mechanics perspective. Dave has over 25 years of experience at World Cup Level, one of his many success stories would be that he was Danny Hart's Mechanic for the Giant Factory Off-Road Racing Team at Champery in Switzerland for the 2011 UCI Downhill World Championships where Danny so famously took the win.
Emilia Woods's father summed it up rather well, "Regards Dave’s input on setting up DH bikes alone. Having him advising on Emi’s Mondraker Summum is a bit like getting Lewis Hamilton’s top engineer to look at my Mercedes Vito van".
Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Dave's family and friends and all those affected by this tragic news. More follows
.
