Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away

‘Perhaps the 'Jewel in the Crown' of the academy, Stendec's Dave Garland looking at all things bike from a mechanics perspective. Dave has over 25 years of experience at World Cup Level, one of his many success stories would be that he was Danny Hart's Mechanic for the Giant Factory Off-Road Racing Team at Champery in Switzerland for the 2011 UCI Downhill World Championships where Danny so famously took the win.



Emilia Woods's father summed it up rather well, "Regards Dave’s input on setting up DH bikes alone. Having him advising on Emi’s Mondraker Summum is a bit like getting Lewis Hamilton’s top engineer to look at my Mercedes Vito van".