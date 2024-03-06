Legion's Clever High-Flow Tubeless Valves - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Not all of the innovations highlighted at the Taipei Cycle Show are flashy and show-stopping, some come in fairly mundane packages but present a novel idea. That's certainly the case with these tubeless valves from Legion, a Taiwanese design firm and manufacturer focused on small accessories and OE components like brake pads.

Legion's VMAX range of valves may look innocuous, but their internals allow them to outperform typical presta valves in a few ways. They have much higher airflow rates, quoted at a 300% increase, they allow for sealant to be injected directly through the valve, and one of the models even allows you to convert your existing valves to carry over the same benefits. That Converter option simply threads over the rim-side post of your tubeless valve, after you've removed the presta valve that would come stock.

photo
The Converter.

There's also a low-profile road version, and a slightly burlier MTB variant. All of them can be run with valve extenders, should you find yourself mounting up some deeper dish wheels. The valves retail for $25 a set, which is in line with other tubeless valves on the market.

I've also been told some very large OE clients have bought the design, so expect to see the Legion concept on the broader market sooner than later.

photo
Cheeky little cutaway.
photo
I like the simple converter concept.

The obvious comparison here is the Reserve-branded Fillmore Valve from Santa Cruz, which offers similar airflow and convenience measures in a slightly different package. I'll be getting a sample of the Legions to make a long term comparison, but for now the price alone gives some credence to the VMAX, as the Fillmores cost twice as much. Apparently this design predates the Fillmore by about two years, but limited distribution and marketing mean it hasn’t caught quite the same wave.

Besides the Fillmore, there are some other more recent, similar-looking designs on the market. But rumor has it there are patent disputes that could preclude some of them from seeing OE spec.

Regardless of which shakes out on top, I'm happy to see clever solutions being doled out to the simple yet frustrating problems that common presta valves can create.

photo
photo
Something of a sneak peak: this even higher flow version is incoming, which apparently allows for around 1000% of the airflow a presta can offer.

More information can be found at Legion's website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Legion Taipei Cycle Online


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
153 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
62494 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
45401 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
41282 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
38531 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
34601 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
32147 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
31580 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
30861 views

32 Comments
  • 34 1
 You know, I used to think that the Schrader valve fans were just old school 26aintdead diehards, but the more presta adaptations that come out, all aiming to allow more airflow, made me realize that Schrader may actually be the answer.
  • 2 0
 Converted my EX511s to Schrader, zero regrets.
  • 4 0
 Schrader has been the answer since....the beginning. Only reason Presta was invented was to allow super skinny road rims to exist. I was boring out my slalom/4X and DH rims to Shrader in the mid 90's until tubless came out. I have a set of tubeless Schrader valves on one of my MTB's and they are great.
  • 1 0
 just got those ethirteen quickfill valves that fit presta rims and convert to a schrader head and couldn't be happier
  • 1 0
 Thank you! I've been trying to scream for schrader, got a few peers converted but I love to see the world consider the common sense solution! 3
  • 1 0
 I agree with this as you can now get tubeless versions of schrader valves with different stem lengths. Also, you wouldn't even need adapters if you need air at a gas station or if you need to fill it with an electric air pump.
  • 20 0
 Increased airflow? Meh

Not clogging with sealant? All the yes please.
  • 2 0
 even fillmores got cloged in that part, where it´s closing from leaking air,...I mean in the tire part...sealant made there some residue which does not allow fully close airflow and it was leaking air not a bit
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead spot on!! ...please say it louder for folks in the back!
  • 1 0
 @Ice-cz: The converter is the best idea I've seen. So easy to screw off for filling with sealant without getting any sealant in your valve. You can still get some in there from how your wheel is oriented, but that would be when the valve was closed and wouldn't be all up in the works.

The fillmores do get a little, but I've not had them get enough to stop from sealing...and they take air SO nicely compared to a regular presta after they've been in use.
  • 9 1
 Do I have airflow problems and just not realize it? I dont really get how I benefit from this or other solutions like the Fillmore valves
  • 2 0
 In my case I paired it with a high flow pump from Topeak, and can fill my tires a lot faster, less than half the pumps IIRC.
  • 2 0
 The fillmores really do make a difference. I was able to seat dh casing tires with inserts with just a floor pump and one hand. Not even pumping quickly.
  • 2 0
 @Austink: I can already seat the most loose or stubborn tire casing to tubeless rims with either some non-petroleum vaseline or dish detergent and my Topeak Joe Blow Ace pump without any issues. Having a compressionless air tank works like a charm too and costs less than a pair of expensive valves.
  • 1 0
 Removable valve cores already solved the problem. Remove core - easy to seat tyres, add sealant. Install core. Done.
  • 7 0
 MF Doom would like a word about that logo. (RIP)
  • 4 0
 he would like a word about your lack of capital letter usage as well.
  • 2 0
 @Sweatypants: Damn, you’re right! Take my upvote of APPROVAL Wink
  • 5 1
 Wow, this blows away the competition.
  • 1 0
 You say it like you're blowing hot air!
  • 5 0
 I miss Schraders
  • 2 0
 You can go back. I drilled out my alloy rims years ago and got Schrader tubeless valves on Amazon. It's all good. I don't see a need to ever go back to Presta.
  • 2 0
 I run schraders. $6 for a pair, and the reality is it just works. No clogging, no nonsense, no unthreading cores.. It's a valve. You know, the one every other industry uses. Also the one bike industry uses everywhere else.
  • 3 1
 $25-50 for valve stems??? I been using these on all my rigs for years: www.949racing.com/product/black-anodized-aluminum-valve-copy
  • 2 0
 Did you have to drill out your rim to fit them?
  • 1 1
 @AlexBroach: yes I do. Never done with carbon rims but aluminum has never been an issue.
  • 1 0
 Wow and an extra 3hp! What’s that in watts, for emtbers? Wink
  • 1 0
 I get that the converter makes it easier to inject sealant, but how can it improve airflow by 300% when the bore of the existing valve you're screwing it on to stays the same?
  • 3 0
 High flow valves. So hot right now.
  • 2 0
 Wow, direct 76 projects copy
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz Fillmores are the worst high flow valves. 76projects valves are lighter, cheaper, and available in more sizes/colors
  • 2 1
 When you really need to deflate your competitors tire(s) as fast as possible to sabotage their race at the pit/ feed station







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029555
Mobile Version of Website