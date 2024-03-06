Legion's Clever High-Flow Tubeless Valves - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Not all of the innovations highlighted at the Taipei Cycle Show are flashy and show-stopping, some come in fairly mundane packages but present a novel idea. That's certainly the case with these tubeless valves from Legion, a Taiwanese design firm and manufacturer focused on small accessories and OE components like brake pads.
Legion's VMAX range of valves may look innocuous, but their internals allow them to outperform typical presta valves in a few ways. They have much higher airflow rates, quoted at a 300% increase, they allow for sealant to be injected directly through the valve, and one of the models even allows you to convert your existing valves to carry over the same benefits. That Converter option simply threads over the rim-side post of your tubeless valve, after you've removed the presta valve that would come stock.
There's also a low-profile road version, and a slightly burlier MTB variant. All of them can be run with valve extenders, should you find yourself mounting up some deeper dish wheels. The valves retail for $25 a set, which is in line with other tubeless valves on the market.
I've also been told some very large OE clients have bought the design, so expect to see the Legion concept on the broader market sooner than later.
The obvious comparison here is the Reserve-branded Fillmore Valve from Santa Cruz, which offers similar airflow and convenience measures in a slightly different package. I'll be getting a sample of the Legions to make a long term comparison, but for now the price alone gives some credence to the VMAX, as the Fillmores cost twice as much. Apparently this design predates the Fillmore by about two years, but limited distribution and marketing mean it hasn’t caught quite the same wave.
Besides the Fillmore, there are some other more recent, similar-looking designs on the market. But rumor has it there are patent disputes that could preclude some of them from seeing OE spec.
Regardless of which shakes out on top, I'm happy to see clever solutions being doled out to the simple yet frustrating problems that common presta valves can create.
Something of a sneak peak: this even higher flow version is incoming, which apparently allows for around 1000% of the airflow a presta can offer.
More information can be found at Legion's website
.
Not clogging with sealant? All the yes please.
The fillmores do get a little, but I've not had them get enough to stop from sealing...and they take air SO nicely compared to a regular presta after they've been in use.