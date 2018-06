LEM Helmets Announces Cycling Helmet Line

PRESS RELEASE: LEM Helmets

With a focus on safety, style, comfort, and performance, we are launching into bike market with 7 distinct helmets in the road, mountain bike, commuter, and kids categories.LEM Helmets, a brand with a rich history in head protection and safety products, introduces a fresh, new bike helmet division whose mission is to produce innovative cycling helmets for the pursuit of every rider’s everyday ‘Hell-Yes.’ Today, the brand launches its 2018-19 safety and design-forward bike helmet collection in the North American (and European) bike markets with seven distinct helmets and 50 colorways in the road, mountain bike, commuter, and kids categories.LEM launches into the North American market direct-to-consumer, and will begin taking orders in mid-July. We to open additional retail sales channels as it expands over the rest of 2018 and beyond. Our user-friendly, easy-to-navigate website includes product info, brand story, and engaging and inspirational imagery and videos. We will showcase our collections at the global Eurobike tradeshow in Friedrichshafen, Germany, July 8-10.“We’re entering the market with high-quality product and a unique perspective and brand ethos that embraces the freedom, satisfaction, and fun you get from riding your bike. Our collection of helmets spans just about every cycling category, and are crafted and designed with safety as a top priority and the simple idea that life is more fun on two wheels,” said Stuart Brown, LEM Helmets sales manager. “We want riders of all abilities to feel the comfort and performance of our helmets and – with this confidence – allow LEM to seamlessly become an extension of their riding.”In a space obsessed with tech and core-focused identity, LEM is a choice, positioned around culture and play – fitting into any lifestyle as a license to turn every ride into an adventure. With more than 30 years of design and tech roots in Italy, the new cycling brand focuses on safety, style, comfort, and performance to cut through the clutter and deliver high-quality helmets for life in the saddle. Weaving in proprietary technology and clean silhouettes, with head protection taken care of riders can focus on their next pursuit.Flow: from technical lines to tacky singletrack, it keeps you in the moment, moving in sync, comfortable and protected. It helps bring that feeling when everything lines up perfectly – that’s why we ride.Scout: made for kid explorers and thrill-seekers on two-wheels, this helmet knows how to be the leader, ride in a pack, blaze a new trail, and be an individual. With head safety dialed in, it lets kids focus on fun with friends, and expanding horizons.Lil’ Champ: for the little grom who wants to be a big kid, this toddler helmet wins at keeping the early stages of biking fun and engaging, while assuring parents that their child is ultra-protected.Boulevard: stylish and reliable, this versatile commuter helmet is designed for the pursuit of everyday fun. It fits your head and your lifestyle with ease, allowing you to absorb all the elements and environments of your ride.Gavia: performance built, it takes its name from the iconic Italian Passo Gavia in the Alps – one of the most feared and famous uphill grinds in the Giro d’Italia.Tailwind: made for all-day comfort, it hits the sweet spot between weekend warrior and competitor, creating experiences that make you want to ride more.Volata: known as the “final sprint” throughout Italian cycling, it enhances your riding experience, helping you find your zone, whether you’re cranking for fitness, commuting, or on a club ride or century tour.We are kicking off the global launch of our cycling helmets at Eurobike, July 8-10. If attending, please visit booth #A4-406 to see the collection.For more about LEM Helmets, visit: lemhelmets.com