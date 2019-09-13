Lenzerheide World Championships Contributed €11.5 Million to Local Economy

The UCI has released a study into the economic impacts of its major events that includes a case study of the 2018 Lenzerheide World Champs and claims that the event had a Gross Value Add (GVA) impact of €11.5 million for the local area.
The event attracted 34,000 visitors to the region that has a population of only 8,000 people normally. These visitors contributed 73% of the GVA total with 15% of the rest of the spend coming from the 1,640 people that made up the media and teams and then a final 12% came from operational expenditure required to deliver the event. The event also created 190 employment opportunities across the weekend.
The largest spend over the weekend came was on accommodation with international visitors spending an average of €62 a night for somewhere to stay. They also spent an average of €20 on food and €16 on transport. This added up to an average daily spend for international visitors coming in at €106.
The majority of international visitors came from Germany (39%) with Austria and Italy both being the second largest countries at 9%. Canada was the fifth biggest international attendance with 3% of visitors.
These numbers made the Lenzerheide World Championships more valuable than the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands (€2.3 million GVA) and the Gran Fondo World Championships in Varese, Italy (€4.4 million). In fact, only the Road World Championships in Innsbruck contributed more to the local community, coming in at €39.8 million GVA.
The full study can be found here
.
4 Comments
Not sure this is really a selling point - lol. Sounds like hell
Post a Comment