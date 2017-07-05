Short and Sweet - Track Walk Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017









Hot on the heels of last weekend's incredible race in Andorra, the World Cup Circus high tailed from the Pyrenees to the Alps for a new showdown in Lenzerheide. Amongst some of Europe's tallest mountains we find the shortest track of the year, one that has traditionally hosted some of the tightest racing on the circuit. What it lacks in technical difficulty it makes up for with a need for absolute Swiss precision in every section, where the difference of one second can easily cost a rider five or more places. This guarantee of tight racing could not come at a more exciting time as the points chase in both the Men's and Women's fields has become so close that every point will be on the line this weekend. Tracey Hannah and Greg Minnaar may be out front at the moment but the competition is hot on their heals with only three rounds remaining.



The track itself, now in its third consecutive year has seen only minor changes for 2017, the most significant of which is some interesting taping through the woods halfway down, leading into a feature known as "The Plunge". The sight of some gnarly crashes over the year, there has been an effort to control the riders speed in this section, but currently it looks as if it may have been taken a bit too far. More than a few riders have voiced concerns that the alternate "B" line that goes around the feature might actually be the faster line. Whether or not this is actually true won't we known until training starts one day from now. Traditionally, Lenzerheide has been bone dry and this year it is much of the same once again, only this year the racing surface features a whole lot more loose stone and exposed rock than the previous editions. A mix of erosion and less course maintenance than usual leading up to the event has left the course looking rougher than ever. Definitely a good thing, though it may come at the expense of line choice, as many of the previous line options are quite literally covered in boulders.



Regardless of the finer details on and off the track, one thing is for sure - with no repeat winners in either the men's or women's event thus far in 2017, the top spot on the podium this weekend in Lenzerhide is certainly up for grabs.





Undoubtedly one of the most scenic stops of the year; the high alpine of Switzerland.





Construction of a new hotel at the base area has forced the pits to be relocated along the narrow road leading to and from the venue. With both an XC and DH on this weekend, this caravan of trucks is spread out over 2km. If you are not a trade team it's a long slog to the gondola.





It's not every day you see windsurfing at the bottom of a World Cup DH track.









Tracey Hannah inspects ninety percent of the track from the gondola ride to the top.





The Lenzersnake making its way down the Swiss hillside.





Arriving in the mid-station where the track drops into its third year of WC history.





After a quick ride to the top, it's an even faster ride down.





Views for days out of the gate.





A slightly repositioned start hut points riders straight down the mountain to the lake below.





The first berms of the 2016 course have been cut.





The first rough of the Lenzerheide course comes on turn two.





Danny Hart under the Wyn TV microscope.





Is this woodwork on the whale tail strong enough to last the weekend? Only time will tell.





Wyn Masters quizzes Fastin Figaret on one of the few adjusted sections of the course, featuring a little bit of loam.





Aaron Gwin and his crew ponder the best line through the blown out upper rock garden.





A few years ago this section was pretty straightforward. Now riders have to choose from a massive rut in the outside and a one meter drop on the inside.





This may look easy from above, but with technical and loose corners on the entrance and exit it's anything but.





The erosion is quite apparent this year and there is a whole lot more rock sticking out than in years past.





Tahnee Seagrave and the gun show point out the quickest route to the beach,





What 'av' we 'ere then...? Danny spots Pinkbike lenses in the rocks.





Inside on the 'real trail' or outside on the rough grass; always decided in first practice.





Johannes Fischbach has been well in the mix the last two races despite having to ride with an unfused collarbone. We're guessing adamantium is to thank, but still it would be best if he stays on the bike.





A lot of the course is super hard-pack, but not so dusty at this point due to rain earlier in the week.





Greg Minnaar riding his magic carpet (unfortunately not pictured) down the course to save his legs for tomorrow.





2nd here in 2015 and 4th last year, Manon Carpenter will be looking to get right back up on the podium after missing out last weekend.





In case you were wondering what it will take to win here, it's printed right on the deck of the big stepup.





Lots of sniper rocks hidden in the dark woods.





The triple has been filled in to make a double and the landing has been shaved down quite a bit this year.





There are only two woods sections here but both are extremely tight and tricky.





Despite all the heat there is still some mud in a few spots.





Almost the entire track is visible out in the open under the gondola, making it one of the best tracks on the circuit for both TV and spectators.





Lenzerheide's rocky highway.





Some tighter taping has been added on the lower section to control the high speeds a bit.





Roots... There are some.





A whole lot of fresh carpentry's gone in at the end of the course this year...





The sizeable step-down above the finish area remains unchanged.





Insert Crankworx/FMB/Rampage joke here.... Let's hope there's no side-winds come Saturday.





In lieu of some more basic course maintenance it seems a lot of resources have been put into preparing riders for the Red Bull Rampage over this finish line gap.





Christian Schandl in the final stages of Danny Hart's wheel build at the MS Mondraker pit.





After some massive travel days from Andorra to Lenzerheide, it was a three coffee kind of day for a lot of the mechanics today as they prepped bikes for battle.





Sun's out guns out in the Intense pits.





Luca Shaw joins with the majority of riders who headed out for an afternoon ride in their swim suits. With hot temps and a venue right on a pristine lake, it was the obvious good choice.





Mechanics are enjoying sunshine and life on the lake, and more than a few teams had the grills going for dinner.





We have a sneaking suspicion these mud spikes will be getting the weekend off here in Lenzerheide.





Leading out the women's field by just 5 points now, Tracey will surely pull out all the stops to stay out in front this weekend.





The Straightline DH course in all its switchback glory.





Dean Lucas scored a third place and his first ever podium here back in Lenzerheide 2015. Is a repeat on the cards for the 41 plate on a largely unchanged course?





Incredibly, Gee Atherton is already back in the ring after suffering a broken hip back in May at the Fort William BDS.





Moisture: the essence of wetness... The Syndicate mer-men are back in town.





The clouds in the evening remind everyone that they are in the mountains, and thunderstorms are always a threat.






