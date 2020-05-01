Lenzerheide XC World Cup Postponed

May 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Rissveds leads the women off the line.

Lenzerheide has become the latest World Cup XC round to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss venue was only scheduled to hold an XC event this year after also hosting dh events for the past five years.

The event was originally scheduled for 14 to 16 August and a new date is being sought "if conditions allow". The race season is now down to 3 confirmed rounds and will kick off in Mont Sainte Anne on August 22/23. The revised calendar can be found here.

Press Release: UCI

Due to the current pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the fourth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, due to take place in Lenzerheide (Switzerland) from 14 to 16 August, will not take place on these scheduled dates.

This decision of the organisers is in line with the current Swiss Federal provisions regarding the organisation of mass events. The UCI supports this decision, which contributes to the protection of the health of riders, everyone involved in the event and fans, and aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The UCI and the Organising Committee will work together to set a new date, if conditions allow.

The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community following the decision to postpone the Lenzerheide event and would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.


Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: XC World Championships Cancelled]
112941 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
81553 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
67631 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
66481 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
64623 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
58236 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
45843 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
44536 views

10 Comments

  • 3 0
 How about we get new of races that are actually going to happen. At this point its safe to think all are canceled until otherwise advised.
  • 1 0
 Just pull the bandaid off and cancel everything. Then if they change their mind let us know that news. I’m waiting for rampage to get canceled at this rate.
  • 1 0
 I would say uci!s system is definitely broken if they are not holding a dh race on the same weekend with a suitable track in place.
  • 1 0
 I agree with everyone else, just tell us when something is happening and perhaps give a weekly update on whats happening instead of whenever something happens.
  • 2 0
 Breaking news: 2020 Cancelled
  • 1 0
 Fox is a good example for that, they showed up with the 2021 stuff just a few weeks after 2020 f*cked up
  • 1 0
 No one cares at this point I’m just expecting the whole year to be called off
  • 1 0
 I care.
  • 3 0
 Holy shit no way...
  • 1 0
 FFS just scrap the whole year

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010270
Mobile Version of Website