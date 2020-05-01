Lenzerheide XC World Cup Postponed

Press Release: UCI



Due to the current pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the fourth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, due to take place in Lenzerheide (Switzerland) from 14 to 16 August, will not take place on these scheduled dates.



This decision of the organisers is in line with the current Swiss Federal provisions regarding the organisation of mass events. The UCI supports this decision, which contributes to the protection of the health of riders, everyone involved in the event and fans, and aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19.



The UCI and the Organising Committee will work together to set a new date, if conditions allow.



The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community following the decision to postpone the Lenzerheide event and would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.

Lenzerheide has become the latest World Cup XC round to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss venue was only scheduled to hold an XC event this year after also hosting dh events for the past five years.The event was originally scheduled for 14 to 16 August and a new date is being sought "if conditions allow". The race season is now down to 3 confirmed rounds and will kick off in Mont Sainte Anne on August 22/23. The revised calendar can be found here