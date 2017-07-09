RACING

Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017 - Live Stream

Jul 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Livestream Elite Men
CEST: 12pm
USA: 3am (PDT) 6am (EDT)
BST: 11am
Australia: 8pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 10pm
Livestream Elite Women
CEST: 2.30pm
USA: 5.30am (PDT) 8.30am (EDT)
BST: 1.30pm
Australia: 10.30pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 12.30am on July 10



2 Comments

  • + 1
 Times are meant to be opposite?
  • + 1
 doesnt women race first?

