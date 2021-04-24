Video: Leo Housman Shreds Dusty Rotorua Trails

Apr 24, 2021
by Josh Birkenhake  
Leo Housman - Roto

by Josh-Birkenhake
Views: 761    Faves: 4    Comments: 3


"After my last project with Josh, I decided to leave my job and start traveling for the summer again. I made my way to the north island of New Zealand, as it was somewhere I hadn't had the chance to explore much yet. After spending roughly 6 weeks on the road I've now settled in Rotorua. The riding here is so sick and makes me want to be out on my bike everyday. Whilst enjoying my time riding here, Josh planned the idea to come visit and get an edit filmed. When he got here, we got out riding straight away even though he'd only had a few hours sleep! Most of the days we were out filming in the morning until it got too hot. Then found ourselves cooling down at the lakes till the afternoon hit and we could get back out filming again. It was a really fun wee project to work on and hope people enjoy it!" - Leo Housman






Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
86320 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
62161 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
56677 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
54655 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
52499 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
52406 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
51041 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
49021 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007743
Mobile Version of Website