VIDEOS
Leo Jaegle Smashes Whistler - Video
Nov 30, 2017
by
Fragment Media
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Whistler edit 2017: Leo Jaegle
by
FragmentMedia
Views: 2,124
Faves:
32
Comments: 4
A little video from ten days spent in Whistler Bike Park with Leo Jaegle! Speed and style from the 17-year-old.
Special thanks:
-
@intensecyclesusa
-
Racer
Videography: Benoit Gurnel & Alan Lemasson
MENTIONS:
@intensecyclesusa
/
@FragmentMedia
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
bikercarl
(4 hours ago)
I wanna see a video of riders just pushing their bikes uphill in slow motion....
[Reply]
+ 1
santabill
(3 hours ago)
No need for that in Whistler!
[Reply]
+ 2
tomo12377
(4 hours ago)
No ambient sound from the bike or whatever just doesn't give the same sense of 'speed' or 'smashing'...
[Reply]
+ 1
FreeridembBC
(1 hours ago)
That foot of - wheelie left me speachless
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(30 mins ago)
My cojones were hurting just from watching
[Reply]
