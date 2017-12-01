VIDEOS

Leo Jaegle Smashes Whistler - Video

Nov 30, 2017
by Fragment Media  
Whistler edit 2017: Leo Jaegle

by FragmentMedia
Views: 2,124    Faves: 32    Comments: 4

A little video from ten days spent in Whistler Bike Park with Leo Jaegle! Speed and style from the 17-year-old.

Special thanks:

- @intensecyclesusa
- Racer

Videography: Benoit Gurnel & Alan Lemasson

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa / @FragmentMedia


5 Comments

  • + 3
 I wanna see a video of riders just pushing their bikes uphill in slow motion....
  • + 1
 No need for that in Whistler!
  • + 2
 No ambient sound from the bike or whatever just doesn't give the same sense of 'speed' or 'smashing'...
  • + 1
 That foot of - wheelie left me speachless
  • + 1
 My cojones were hurting just from watching

