Video: Leo Sandler Shuts Down Morzine & Chatel's Biggest & Wildest Lines

Aug 14, 2018
by MTB BEDS  

Video credit: Scott Windsor

A relative unknown in the mountain biking world, Leo has broken the internet on more than a few occasions with his wild yet effortless style on a bike. Originally from New Zealand, Leo and his sister, Veronique came over to the UK for easier access to trails and the vibrant UK mountain bike scene.

Born in Auckland but growing up in Nelson Leo took to two wheels almost immediately. Honing his skills on the wide variety of tracks that surround the city of Nelson, Leo continued to try his luck on the race scene. Having worked his way through the ranks Leo became Youth and Junior national champ which is no easy task when you look at the quality of the NZ field. Realising his enjoyment for big jumps and roosting corners Leo left the racing scene behind to pursue other aspects of riding bikes.

Leo sending it to the moon

Moving to the UK in 2016 it didn't take long for Leo to immerse himself in the cycling industry taking up a job at Saddleback UK. Working for them for two years and riding with his sister it wasn't long before Leo’s assault on Instagram began. Taking normal trails and an innovative mind Leo found gaps and lines that many wouldn't even consider let alone complete with such swag. Spending a lot of time in the “Valleys” of Wales Leo became a keen advocate of the “Letsavew” movement. This is created not only a unique style on the bike but also in his clothing choices when out on the trails!

Not only quick Leo can also back it up with effortless style

Having made the decision to pursue the dream of riding bikes for a living Leo left Saddleback to road trip through Europe. Whilst his first love is pushing the limits of the trails he rides Leo is open to getting back racing on the tracks that take his fancy.


Taking inspiration from his Sister Vero who has already taken the cycling world by storm, he also finds his creative flow from his riding friends who surround him at home. Off the bike Leo is a quiet likeable 23-year-old who lives in Bristol, going out, socializing and having a generally good time. Although recently getting a downhill bike after 4 years shredding a trail bike, Leo still maintains that if push came to shove his one bike would be a trail bike as he enjoys all disciplines of cycling.


Having met fellow rider and team member Fergus on the trails in Bristol it was clear that Leo needed to come and sample some of Morzine finest trails to begin his quest to shut down Instagram. On arrival into Morzine Leo headed straight for the rollercoaster that is Vink Line in Chatel. With massive jumps and big turns, this was a trail built for him.

12 Comments

  • + 8
 This title would be so much better if he worked for UCi. “UCI delegate shuts down Morzines Biggest and Widest lines”

Rabble! rabble! rabble!
  • + 2
 I was wondering why he was shutting down lines but I guess it must be young person lingo
  • + 1
 I chickened out of that ladder drop on Air voltage and there he is manualling into it. Not fair
  • + 2
 Ridiculous, that second berm gap on Super Morzine was madness!!
  • + 2
 Some of the best riding I’ve seen! Killer edit
  • + 1
 The boy already left the golden valley on fire!!
  • + 1
 YES BROO letsavewwww, no one bringing style like the wizard king
  • + 1
 the manual to drop was the single sickest thing I've seen in a while
  • + 1
 Yes Leo! Skills!!!
  • + 1
 LAD!!
  • + 1
 Awesome Video Big Grin
  • + 0
 most part of the video is in CHATEL, not morzine...

