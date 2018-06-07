Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Kiran MacKinnon's Santa Cruz V10. Kiran MacKinnon's Santa Cruz V10.

The BoXXer has come a long way since its debut.

So. Much. Kashima. Thursday is the busiest day of the week for the race support crews, with riders and teams swarming to get forks and shocks serviced.

Fox technician Jordi gets to work on one of many fork services jobs for the day.

Titanium bolt bling for Brendan's prototype Scott. The satisfyingly tidy workspace of Gavin Black, mechanic for Brendan Fairclough.

Gee Atherton prefers the feel of glued and wired-on grips instead of lock-ons.

Prepping for mud in the Giant pits.

Faustin Figaret is going with a firmer shock tune this weekend.

A closer look at the details on Pivot's 29er downhill bike. Some teams opted to completely strip down bikes while others were content with leaving as is given that Fort William was a dry race.

Connor Fearon's flat pedals have some rather chunky looking pins.

Kona junior Anthony Poulson's Operator.

Each complete wheel that's mounted on Blenki's bike is balanced, which is apparently something he's quite sensitive about.

Details.

All the Norco boys are running Schwalbe's ProCore system front and rear.

A lot of riders at the top end of this sport can be very sensitive to small changes in their setups. Nothing is left to chance in the Trek pits.

Leogang should be a lot kinder to wheels and tires than Croatia and Fort William. Linkage detail on Alex Marin's Saracen Myst.

Bearings getting a fresh dose of grease.

Rear-end detail on the Commencal Supreme.

The Intense boys are now sporting ENVE's new M9 handlebar.

Dean Lucas and his red hot Intense M29.

Grip tape on the shift paddle of leading junior rider Thibaut Daprela. Foam in the depths of a Commencal Supreme frame to keep mud from sticking around.

A shiny Chris King hub ready to be laced up.

Santa Cruz is experimenting with two different linkages, with one apparently lengthening the rear of the bike by 8mm.

Definitely not production.

The new V10's chain guide mounts.

Dougy, Luca Shaw's mechanic, fitting a new fender in preparation for the potentially muddy conditions up on the hill tomorrow.

Aaron Pelttari gets to work on a service of Troy's forks.

Mark Wallace's Sender gets a fresh brake bleed.

Fresh rubber laying in wait in the Canyon pits. They're stocked to the brim with Mavic wheels, too.

Slammed stack height on Laurie Greenland's Summum... ... and the short wheelbase setting.

A Mondraker Summum waiting for action.

The first of the new Schwalbe Hans Dampf tire that we've seen in the pits.

The prototype DT Swiss 29'' wheels that have been in the pits since last year look to have taken their final form as a 29er option for the FR1950 wheelset already available in 27.5".

Jack Reading is running a Joker-themed frame wrap this weekend.

Cut spikes were on the cards this afternoon in the GT pits.

Wyn Masters' top cap.

Top secret...

Adam Brayton has been running a new custom colorway since Fort Bill.

The Keswick Kestrel's brake levers.

The golden ticket of suspension getting prepped for the weekend in Leogang.

Also in all white if gold isn't your thing.

Some custom colors from 100% for the World Champ.

Miranda Miller is struggling with a wrist injury and hand strength, so has switched to flatter Magura levers and a bit of grip tape for this round. The Magura levers on Finn Iles bike for comparison.

With two World Cup race weekends back to back, teams have had a mad dash to pack up in Fort William and get trucking to Leogang, Austria, to assemble the pits and attending to bikes. The rocks of Losinj and Fort William are a distant memory, with the return to Leogang bike park and the tight racing that always goes down here. It looks like there has been plenty of changes up on the track, too, with grass and off-camber turns set to challenge riders more than previous years. It'll be interesting to see how bike setup develops through the weekend as lines are cut in and thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon.