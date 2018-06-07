PINKBIKE TECH

Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 7, 2018
by Ross Bell  
With two World Cup race weekends back to back, teams have had a mad dash to pack up in Fort William and get trucking to Leogang, Austria, to assemble the pits and attending to bikes. The rocks of Losinj and Fort William are a distant memory, with the return to Leogang bike park and the tight racing that always goes down here. It looks like there has been plenty of changes up on the track, too, with grass and off-camber turns set to challenge riders more than previous years. It'll be interesting to see how bike setup develops through the weekend as lines are cut in and thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon.


Kiran MacKinnon s Santa Cruz V10.
Kiran MacKinnon's Santa Cruz V10.


The Boxxer centre has come a long way
The BoXXer has come a long way since its debut.


Kashima. Thursday is the busiest day of the weekend for the race support crews with riders and teams swarming to get forks and shocks serviced.
So. Much. Kashima. Thursday is the busiest day of the week for the race support crews, with riders and teams swarming to get forks and shocks serviced.


FOX race technician Jordi gets to work on one of many fork services today.
Fox technician Jordi gets to work on one of many fork services jobs for the day.


Ti bolt bling for Brendan s proto SCOTT gt
Titanium bolt bling for Brendan's prototype Scott.
The satisfyingly tidy work space of Gavin Black mechanic for Brendan Fairclough.
The satisfyingly tidy workspace of Gavin Black, mechanic for Brendan Fairclough.


Gee Atherton prefers the feel of glued wired on grips instead of lockons.
Gee Atherton prefers the feel of glued and wired-on grips instead of lock-ons.


Prepping for mud in the Giant pits.
Prepping for mud in the Giant pits.


Faustin Figaret going for a firmer shock tune this weekend.
Faustin Figaret is going with a firmer shock tune this weekend.


Frame detail on the Pivot 29er.
A closer look at the details on Pivot's 29er downhill bike.
Some teams opted to strip down bikes completely whilst others were content with leaving as is given Fort William was dry.
Some teams opted to completely strip down bikes while others were content with leaving as is given that Fort William was a dry race.


Connor Fearon s flat pedals have some rather chunky looking pins.
Connor Fearon's flat pedals have some rather chunky looking pins.


Kona junior Anthony Poulson s Operator.
Kona junior Anthony Poulson's Operator.


Each tire that is mounted on Blenki s bike is balanced which apparently is something he is super sensitive too.
Each complete wheel that's mounted on Blenki's bike is balanced, which is apparently something he's quite sensitive about.


Details.
Details.


All the Norco boys are running Schwalbe s Procore front and rear.
All the Norco boys are running Schwalbe's ProCore system front and rear.


A lot of riders at the top end of this sport can be super sensitive to small changes in their setups. Nothing is left to chance in the Trek pits.
A lot of riders at the top end of this sport can be very sensitive to small changes in their setups. Nothing is left to chance in the Trek pits.


Leogang should be a lot kinder to wheels and tires than the first two rounds in Croatia and Fort William.
Leogang should be a lot kinder to wheels and tires than Croatia and Fort William.
Linkage detail on Alex Marin s Saracen Myst.
Linkage detail on Alex Marin's Saracen Myst.


Bearings getting a fresh dose of grease.
Bearings getting a fresh dose of grease.


Rear end detail on the Commencal Supreme.
Rear-end detail on the Commencal Supreme.


The Intense boys are now sporting ENVE s new M9 handlebar.
The Intense boys are now sporting ENVE's new M9 handlebar.


Dean Lucas and his red hot Intense M29
Dean Lucas and his red hot Intense M29.


Grip tape on the shifter of leading junior rider Thibaut Daprela.
Grip tape on the shift paddle of leading junior rider Thibaut Daprela.
Foam in the depths of a Commencal Supreme frame to keep mud at bay.
Foam in the depths of a Commencal Supreme frame to keep mud from sticking around.


A shiny Chris King hub ready to be laced.
A shiny Chris King hub ready to be laced up.


Santa Cruz are experimenting with 2 different linkages with one apparently lengthening out the rear by 8mm.
Santa Cruz is experimenting with two different linkages, with one apparently lengthening the rear of the bike by 8mm.


Definitely not production.


The chainguide mounts on the new V10 is super neat.
The new V10's chain guide mounts.


Dougy Luca s mechanic fitting a new fender in preparation for the potentially muddy conditions up on the hill tomorrow.
Dougy, Luca Shaw's mechanic, fitting a new fender in preparation for the potentially muddy conditions up on the hill tomorrow.


Aaron Pelttari gets to work on a service of Troy s Boxxers.
Aaron Pelttari gets to work on a service of Troy's forks.


Mark Wallace s Sender gets a fresh brake bleed.
Mark Wallace's Sender gets a fresh brake bleed.


Fresh rubber laying in wait in the Canyon pits.
Fresh rubber laying in wait in the Canyon pits.
They re stocked to the brim with Mavic wheels too.
They're stocked to the brim with Mavic wheels, too.


Slammed stack height on Laurie Greenland s Summum...
Slammed stack height on Laurie Greenland's Summum...
... and a shorter wheelbase too.
... and the short wheelbase setting.


A Mondraker Summum waiting for action.


The first of the new Hans Dampf we ve spotted in the pits.
The first of the new Schwalbe Hans Dampf tire that we've seen in the pits.


The prototype 29 DT Swiss wheels we have seen throughout the pits since last year looked to have taken their final form as a 29 option of the FR1950 wheels already available in 27.5 .
The prototype DT Swiss 29'' wheels that have been in the pits since last year look to have taken their final form as a 29er option for the FR1950 wheelset already available in 27.5".


Jack Reading is running a Joker themed frame wrap this weekend.
Jack Reading is running a Joker-themed frame wrap this weekend.


Cut spikes were on the cards this afternoon in the GT pits.
Cut spikes were on the cards this afternoon in the GT pits.


Wyn Masters top cap.
Wyn Masters' top cap.


Top secret...
Top secret...


Adam Brayton has been running a new custom colourway since Fort Bill.
Adam Brayton has been running a new custom colorway since Fort Bill.


The Keswick Kestrel s brake levers.
The Keswick Kestrel's brake levers.


The golden ticket of suspension getting prepped for the weekend in Leogang.
The golden ticket of suspension getting prepped for the weekend in Leogang.


Also in all white if gold is not your thing.
Also in all white if gold isn't your thing.


Some custom colors from 100 for the World Champ.
Some custom colors from 100% for the World Champ.


Miranda Miller is struggling with a wrist injury and hand strength for has switched to flatter Magura levers and a bit of grip tape for this round.
Miranda Miller is struggling with a wrist injury and hand strength, so has switched to flatter Magura levers and a bit of grip tape for this round.
The Magura levers on Finn Iles bike for comparison sake.
The Magura levers on Finn Iles bike for comparison.


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
139553 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
94632 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
64851 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
62634 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
62060 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
57852 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
54328 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
42997 views

23 Comments

  • + 2
 2 questions

1) why is Brayton still on the old gambler ?
2) could we please have statistics of how many wheels are broken per team during the event ?
  • + 2
 He rides for Hope who just happen to use Gamblers. The one the Scott team is running is a prototype
  • + 1
 I think Brayton is sponsored primarily by Hope. I'm not sure he has access to proto Scott bikes, as the Scott sponsored riders do.
  • + 1
 "I pedaled nowhere, because I was so f#n not, but yeah, let see, if is enough for tomorrow I'll do the same, if not, I'll try to pedal" – Vali Höll youtu.be/tVis-24iYro
  • + 4
 in a sea of gorgeous bikes that Nicolai looks like it's got ebola
  • + 1
 Why so sad? ..............
  • + 4
 Hand Dampf?!?! What is this the EWS?
  • + 1
 Nope, EWS has wwaayyy harder courses than this one.
  • + 1
 No, Leogang. Frown
  • + 1
 Good choice for a flow trail which is basically what this race course is.
  • + 1
 Hans Dampf are shitty tyres.
  • + 1
 Hans Dampf is good for E-bike festival.
  • + 1
 Two interesting things about Gees's Hope Tech 3 lever. It has a sawed off hook at the end of the lever and he's not using braided hose, just a regular one.
  • + 1
 Is anybody else surprised not to see any shock lockouts this year? They seemed to be fairly common this time last year but I haven't seen anything of it this season
  • + 1
 Awesome to see rider-specific customizations and tweaks atop the excellent production-grade design and engineering that each team uses. Mountain bikes are as rad as ever.
  • + 1
 Awesome! Been checking pinkbike on and off for hours waiting for an update.

Quick question , Who's Fearons mechanic ?
  • + 1
 You wont see them on the podium, so...
  • + 0
 "Foam in the depths of a Commencal Supreme frame to keep mud from sticking around" why is the hole in the frame at all?
  • + 2
 To accommodate larger shocks/piggybacks
  • + 1
 For his plea.. I mean, yeah, good question...
  • + 1
 It's more of a divot to allow the shock to fit.
  • + 1
 @mollow: strange decision
  • + 1
 ..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055090
Mobile Version of Website