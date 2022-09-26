Leogang to Host World Championships in 2028

We are thrilled that the World Champs 2028 will once again be hosted by us in Saalfelden Leogang. The World Champs 2020 was a complete success for Saalfelden Leogang and its region and the fact that we got chosen again, confirms our successful work. We are once again delighted to welcome both the mountain bike pros and the fans for these World Championships. This has great charisma for mountain biking in the region and beyond to all of Austria as well as internationally. — Marco Pointner, World Championships organizer and CEO of Saalfelden Leogang Tourism