Leogang to Allow Spectators for the DH & XC World Cups

2021 the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will stop again in Saalfelden Leogang! In the cross country and downhill disciplines, the mountain bike elite fights for important points in the MTB World Cup in the Epic Bikepark Leogang!



The best thing about it: This year a limited number of viewers is possible. Get your ticket to the races in Saalfelden Leogang. We only have assigned seats. The places will be allocated after the orders have been received (first come first serve). You cannot choose your seat (i.e. there is no seating plan booking).



You have to print out the ticket or bring it as a mobile ticket in your wallet app on the phone, along with an FFP2 mask and a confirmation of vaccinated, recovered or tested to your Out of Bounds day. — Saalfelden Leogang