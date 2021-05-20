Leogang to Allow Spectators for the DH & XC World Cups

May 20, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The Organisers of the Leogang DH and XC World Cups have announced that a limited number of spectators can attend the races in June.

After the shortened 2020 season and the first two rounds of this year's XC World Cup, we became used to seeing the top level of racing without the sight of packed rows of spectators at the side of the course. But we may be seeing things start to go back to normal as the Leogang World Cup are now selling tickets to attend the DH and XC World Cups next month.

bigquotes2021 the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will stop again in Saalfelden Leogang! In the cross country and downhill disciplines, the mountain bike elite fights for important points in the MTB World Cup in the Epic Bikepark Leogang!

The best thing about it: This year a limited number of viewers is possible. Get your ticket to the races in Saalfelden Leogang. We only have assigned seats. The places will be allocated after the orders have been received (first come first serve). You cannot choose your seat (i.e. there is no seating plan booking).

You have to print out the ticket or bring it as a mobile ticket in your wallet app on the phone, along with an FFP2 mask and a confirmation of vaccinated, recovered or tested to your Out of Bounds day. Saalfelden Leogang

The tickets for this year's Leogang World Cup are available to purchase with options to attend the DH qualifying and XCC on Friday, DH finals on Saturday and XC racing on Sunday. While spectators are welcomed back to World Cup racing the numbers of very limited with just 600 spaces for Friday and Saturday's racing. The XC race on Sunday sees a slight increase to 700 available spots to watch the racing in person.

You can find out more and book your tickets here.

Regions in Article
The epic Bikepark Leogang

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing XC Racing


11 Comments

  • 13 0
 Well I guess I had better make some noise then
  • 7 0
 Want to be able to hear your watching from Scotland!
  • 1 0
 Burno voice: Ahuck Yah!
  • 2 4
 Do me a favor and leave the chainsaws at home. I get where it came from and all, but I can’t be the only one who finds it annoying.
  • 4 1
 @Rich-Izinia: You might actually be the only one.
  • 9 0
 Life is getting back to normal people! DH racing with fans. Cannot wait.
  • 9 0
 Good! F*CK covid
  • 1 0
 Seats? So is this just just going to be at the finish of the DH race or will they allow spectators at the side of the track?
  • 1 0
 €60,- for a ticket on Saturday
  • 3 6
 So this is how freedom dies, with thunderous applause. You now have to stand in a queue, pay 60 EUR, disclose personal medical information to absolute strangers and wear professional ppe to watch a race track-side. And only 600 earliest arrivals get in. Brilliant.
  • 1 0
 Yeah yeah I thought how freedom died was that you had to stay inside as much as possible and wear face masks when you go out? Oh wait what happened to that? I guess there wasn't a worldwide conspiracy to lock people up at home and take away their freedom forever at all?

