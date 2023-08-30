Video: Vinny T Imparts Wisdom on Young Shredders in 'Heroes Inspire Heroes'

Words
: SCOTT Sports
What happens when one of the most progressive riders takes two young rippers out to shred? Find out what went down in the latest episode of Heroes Inspire Heroes.
Raoul and Emric Schneeberger - two young rippers known as Les 9 Roues - have already made a name for themselves with their recent documentary, showing how they shred and slay their way around Europe living life to the max, in a campervan with their Mom and Dad.
Age 11 and 14, Raoul and Emric are on a mission to roam around the best bikeparks they can find - the trails are their classroom, and the pros they meet along the way are their teachers.
So when Les 9 Roues rolled into Switzerland, we got Vinny T along to give a lesson. Who better to show Raoul and Emric the best local trails and hone their skills than one of the most stylish riders out there - heroes inspire heroes afterall. In this new episode, join the ride as Vinny T takes Raoul and Emric to Thun and Valbrise. Get ready for lessons in party trains, whips and big jumps - and new haircuts and foosball too.Raoul's Setup
Raoul is 14 years old, 167cm tall, 82cm inseam. He rides a SCOTT Gambler 900 Tuned with 27.5" wheels, bringing an adult frame down to his size. Spec Highlights
Frame: SCOTT Gambler 900
Fork: Fox 38 Factory
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2
Handlebar: Reverse Vink signature rise 25mm, 780mm width
Seatpost: Reverse Vink signature
Saddle: Reverse shovel and shred
Grip: Reverse Vink signature
Pedals: Reverse base cromo
Rear Derailleur: Reverse single speed
Crank Set: Shimano Saint
Chain: Shimano
Cassette: single speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: Reverse black one 27,5”
Tires: Michelin DH34 front and rear 27,5” Emric's Setup
Emric is 11 years old (almost 12!), and rides a Future Pro Ransom 600. This scaled-down Ransom has all 26" wheels, 140mm front and rear travel, and all the style of the adult's model. Spec Highlights
Frame: SCOTT Ransom 600
Fork: Fox 36 E vol. Factory 140 mm
Rear Shock: Fox Float Evol. Factory 140 mm
Handlebar: Reverse Components Vink rise 35 mm white, 770 width
Seatpost: LEV SI
Saddle: Reverse Components Vink white
Grip: Reverse Components Vink 30 mm
Pedals: Reverse Components Black One
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore
Shifter: Shimano Deore
Crank Set: Shimano XT, lenght: 160mm
Chain: Shimano
Cassette: Shimano Deore 11 speed
Brakes: Shimano XT
Wheels: Reverse Components black one 26’’
Tires: Michelin DH 34 Photo /video:
Maxime Rambaud