Video: Vinny T Imparts Wisdom on Young Shredders in 'Heroes Inspire Heroes'

Aug 30, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

Words: SCOTT Sports

What happens when one of the most progressive riders takes two young rippers out to shred? Find out what went down in the latest episode of Heroes Inspire Heroes.

Raoul and Emric Schneeberger - two young rippers known as Les 9 Roues - have already made a name for themselves with their recent documentary, showing how they shred and slay their way around Europe living life to the max, in a campervan with their Mom and Dad.

Age 11 and 14, Raoul and Emric are on a mission to roam around the best bikeparks they can find - the trails are their classroom, and the pros they meet along the way are their teachers.

So when Les 9 Roues rolled into Switzerland, we got Vinny T along to give a lesson. Who better to show Raoul and Emric the best local trails and hone their skills than one of the most stylish riders out there - heroes inspire heroes afterall. In this new episode, join the ride as Vinny T takes Raoul and Emric to Thun and Valbrise. Get ready for lessons in party trains, whips and big jumps - and new haircuts and foosball too.

photo

photo
photo

photo

Raoul's Setup
Raoul is 14 years old, 167cm tall, 82cm inseam. He rides a SCOTT Gambler 900 Tuned with 27.5" wheels, bringing an adult frame down to his size.

photo

Spec Highlights

Frame: SCOTT Gambler 900

Fork: Fox 38 Factory

Rear Shock: Fox Float X2

Handlebar: Reverse Vink signature rise 25mm, 780mm width

Seatpost: Reverse Vink signature

Saddle: Reverse shovel and shred

Grip: Reverse Vink signature

Pedals: Reverse base cromo

Rear Derailleur: Reverse single speed

Crank Set: Shimano Saint

Chain: Shimano

Cassette: single speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Wheels: Reverse black one 27,5”

Tires: Michelin DH34 front and rear 27,5”

photo


Emric's Setup
Emric is 11 years old (almost 12!), and rides a Future Pro Ransom 600. This scaled-down Ransom has all 26" wheels, 140mm front and rear travel, and all the style of the adult's model.

photo

Spec Highlights

Frame: SCOTT Ransom 600

Fork: Fox 36 E vol. Factory 140 mm

Rear Shock: Fox Float Evol. Factory 140 mm

Handlebar: Reverse Components Vink rise 35 mm white, 770 width

Seatpost: LEV SI

Saddle: Reverse Components Vink white

Grip: Reverse Components Vink 30 mm

Pedals: Reverse Components Black One

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore

Shifter: Shimano Deore

Crank Set: Shimano XT, lenght: 160mm

Chain: Shimano

Cassette: Shimano Deore 11 speed

Brakes: Shimano XT

Wheels: Reverse Components black one 26’’

Tires: Michelin DH 34

photo

Photo /video: Maxime Rambaud

Posted In:
Videos Scott Vinny T


Author Info:
SCOTT-Sports avatar

Member since May 29, 2013
230 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
121518 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60161 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52342 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
36497 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
36397 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
34870 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
33547 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
32857 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046421
Mobile Version of Website