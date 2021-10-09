Video: The Parallels Between MTB and Free Diving in 'Les Deux Extremes'

The Two Extremes : an authentic and artistic video project with an original and unexpected parallel between mountain biking and freediving.Yannis Pelé and Guillaume Nery will transport you to discover the territory of the Alpes Maritimes in the south of France and its magnificent biodiversity through a parallel of these two disciplines whose oppositions seem total, and yet... many similarities are to be discovered .While Guillaume ascends from the depths of the Mediterranean, Yannis descends from the peaks of the Mercantour ; it is this incredible and rare biodiversity, between sea and mountain, far from the hub of the cities, which is highlighted and, which allows you to disconnect for a moment and live this magical moment fully.These images have a strong meaning in view of their atypical life paths.Guillaume's accident in 2015 with loss of consciousness during a world record forecast at -129m, but an error in the measurement of the rope brought him down to -139m.That of Yannis in 2016, with the loss of the use of his legs following an injury to the spinal cord during a national competition in downhill mountain biking.Guillaume will provide him with great support throughout his reeducation.Today, having both rediscovered their passions, this alliance is a great consecration.We hope you enjoy this video project.PC/ Visualp.art / Pierre Cloquemin