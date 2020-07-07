Les Gets World Cup DH and XC Cancelled

Jul 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Marine Cabirou has been riding with aggression this year and it s great to watch.

Les Gets has become the latest World Cup to be cancelled following the cancellation of Lenzerheide last week.

Both the XC and DH World Cups have been cancelled leaving us now with a 2 round XC series, both scheduled for Nove Mesto, and a 4 round World Cup season, 2 in Maribor and 2 in Lousa, left to run. The World Champs in Leogang are also both still scheduled to go ahead.

The UCI also announced further cancellations today including the Masters' World Champs in Pra Loup and the 4X World Championships in Val Di Sole. Finally, the e-MTB World Cup in Barcelona has been cancelled, this was the final round of the series scheduled to run so the series now won’t make its debut until 2021.

Mike Jones has looked unbelievable on track all week. It was a case of what could have been for the Welshman his last split time showed second before he hit the deck.


Press Release: UCI

The Lenzerheide (Switzerland) and Les Gets (France) rounds of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, respectively scheduled for 4-6 and 19-20 September, have been cancelled at the request of the organisers. By way of a reminder, the Mont-Sainte-Anne (Canada) and Val di Sole (Italy) rounds, which were initially due to be held on 21-23 August and 12-13 September respectively, have also been removed from the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar. Unfortunately, these competitions will not be rescheduled this year.
At the time of writing, the rounds at Nove Mesto na Morave (Czech Republic, 29 September to 4 October – a double XCO round), Maribor (Slovenia, 15-18 October – a double DHI round) and Lousã (Portugal, 29 October to 1 November – a double DHI round) were still scheduled to go ahead. The staging of two rounds on the same weekend will give athletes, teams and National Federations increased visibility, reduce the logistical costs they face and ensure the continuation of the competition.
The 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz in cross-country, downhill and pump track are also going ahead and will take place on 5-11 October in Leogang (Austria).

The 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Championships are going ahead on 23 August 2020 in Leuven (Belgium), while the 2020 UCI World Cup calendar in the speciality has been reorganised.

The 2020 UCI Masters Mountain Bike World Championships, which were due to be held in Pra Loup (France), have been cancelled, as have the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Four-cross World Championships in Val di Sole (Italy).

The 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships are still going ahead, on 24-25 October, in Sakarya, Turkey.

Moving on to the 2020 UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, the round due to be held in Barcelona (Spain) on 2-3 October has been cancelled. Having initially been been scheduled for 17-18 April and 5-6 June respectively and then postponed, the Locarno (Switzerland) and Bologna (Italy) rounds have also been cancelled.

Revised Dates

Downhill

5 - 11 October Leogang, Austria - World Championships
15-18 October Maribor, Slovenia – Round 1 & 2
29 October - 1st November Lousa, Portugal – Round 3 & 4
XC

29 September - 4 October Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic - Round 1 & 2
5 - 11 October Leogang, Austria - World Championships


23 Comments

  • 9 0
 Just cancel the whole season and move on .. Racers then can at least chill have some fun and reset their goals for 2021
  • 8 1
 That's a shame but probably for the best, still Les Gets ready for the 2021 season
  • 2 0
 fuck'n BAM
  • 3 0
 UCI told EWS this would happen...but no-one listens to me
  • 4 0
 Except covid will still be here in 2021...
  • 5 1
 For all their faults, its nice to see the UCI taking Covid so seriously still.... which it obviously is, but it feel like so many countries have forgotten about it or are willing to risk the health of people. A massive shame to see this event cancelled, but good on the UCI putting people before money.
  • 2 0
 I dont understand why are still canceling events,for example in spain where the covid has been brutal the national football league is on and the exposition is bigger than in dh. Dh is not a contact sport, a bunch of riders in the mountain, i think that they could get ahead with the races.
  • 1 0
 Think about the money involved in football. They can afford to safeguard the players for weeks on end and have testing that surpasses what even health workers get. It’s not right but it’s the reality.
  • 1 0
 What a shame, I suppose the planning for these events start well in advance so the decision needs to be made sooner rather than later. I really do hope all this can be put in the past soon. Expect 2021 to be the best racing year ever!
  • 9 3
 Don't eat bats
  • 4 0
 The chicken of the cave
  • 1 0
 Or Marmotts
  • 5 1
 Oh NOOO.. e-MTB World Cup in Barcelona has been cancelled! Said no one EVER!
  • 4 0
 Who's Les and why has he got everything cancelled?
  • 1 0
 I can not really see any of the races going ahead this year unfortunately. With quarantine measures and Covid still raging half the riders wouldn’t be able to make it
  • 1 0
 There really is no point in trying to make this season work any more. It's not really a World Cup season with only 4 rounds at 2 venues...
  • 1 0
 with all these new cases around the world - would probably be best to cancel 2020 and go for more in 2021!!!!
  • 1 0
 Thats bullshit,Spartan race in Verbier and Morzine is still on and DH is problem???
  • 1 0
 At this point I'm just hoping for at least one race in 2020.
  • 1 0
 keep just Leogang World Champs, everyone to give their best there Smile
  • 1 0
 Video game levels in 2021:
Easy
Normal
Hard
2020
  • 1 0
 ah man...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



