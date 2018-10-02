VIDEOS

Video: Riding Chamonix's Brown Pow

Oct 1, 2018
by Prieur Romain  
Is it powder ?

by medronia
New video from the French Alps, Chamonix Mont-Blanc valley with Aurel Lardy in “Les Houches”.

Aurel would like to give you a look for those new Chamonix’s trails. The last few years only trail runners were running and enjoying the valley, unfortunately, they are not really fun. But the last two seasons ago we can see also a lot of new bike’s trails and obviously some new bike friends.

Chamonix’valley takes a big turn in his bike history, for example, the next October, in one of the most famous bike ’s mag going to be an article on “Les Houches”.

Les Houches bike’s park has some crazy fast lines, with bumps and an awesome fresh dirt.


Instagram: aurel_lardy

Thanks to Giro cycling, Slash Chamonix and The needle rock tattoo.
Pictures: Gaetan Haugeard

