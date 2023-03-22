Less Wires, More Gold Dropper Post Roundup - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

X-Fusion

The post has quite a large stack height compared to it's competitors, most notably mechanical posts.

The remote uses a CR2032 battery and is simple yet effective.

X-Fusion is going a different route and choosing not to spec a proprietary battery. The charging port for the post.

KS Suspension

The electronic KS Circuit post

The electronic remote works well with brakes from the major brands.

The stack of the post is, again, higher than the mechanical posts in the brand's range. The battery is tucked safely away inside.

Compared to the electronic posts, this KS Lev Integra cuts an elegant figure.

KS also had some lightweight and shorter travel mechanical posts to show off for their gravel range.

TranzX

Much like the AXS system, a small green light indicates battery life.

The battery is house within the post-head.

The remote is a slimmed down affair.

The battery and charger

DVO Suspension