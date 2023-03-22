Less Wires, More Gold Dropper Post Roundup - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 22, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Not-Fox.

Arguably, the advent of the dropper post, was a paradigm shifting affair when the took off around a decade ago. Of course, refinements haven't ceased, and the posts got longer, lighter, electronic and gold-er. 2023 in Taipei is no different. Here are the latest seatposts from the show.

X-Fusion
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The post has quite a large stack height compared to it's competitors, most notably mechanical posts.

The X-fusion E-Manic post is available in 100, 125, 150, 170 and 200 mm lengths, they come in lengths of 330, 386, 441, 485, 551 mm respectively. As you can imagine, the total length of the post has to grow exponentially to the amount of travel offered, meaning there are some bigger gaps towards the longer posts. The X-fusion post, which you may have seen before, is now available to buy.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The remote uses a CR2032 battery and is simple yet effective.

The wireless dropper does without proprietary battery tech, and instead uses a standard 18350 3.7 volt battery that is charged via a USB-C port whilst still inside the seat post itself.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
X-Fusion is going a different route and choosing not to spec a proprietary battery.
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The charging port for the post.


KS Suspension
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The electronic KS Circuit post

KS say they've been working on electronic droppers for around 7 years, but weren't convinced the performance exceeded mechanical droppers until now. They say the challenge is the battery life, and creating a post with an actuation that's fast enough without any lag time.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The electronic remote works well with brakes from the major brands.

Similar to the X-Fusion, this electronic post uses to travel between 100 and 200 mm. This is important because the Reverb AXS, which is by far the most common electronic seat post still taps out at 175 mm. I imagine it was a point of contention for these brands to at least be longer than the incumbent.

The post architecture used is the same as the Lev, a dry lube system. They say that servicing this post will be as simple as undoing one nut, a collar and drawing the post apart. The dry-lube optimised finish means that the seals don't need to be quite so tight as they don't have to stop oil leaks. That lighter seal can then give a lighter action. KS contend that the drawback of water and grit ingestion on this system is offset by the ease of service and performance.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The stack of the post is, again, higher than the mechanical posts in the brand's range.
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The battery is tucked safely away inside.

The system uses brass keys and a DU bush as opposed to a plastic one. Both of these are the wear points. The pressure can be between 150 to 220 PSI, however, they say that the higher pressure preload the seal which then makes the return slower, and that the sweet spot is around 175 PSI.

The post will be available in the next few months.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Compared to the electronic posts, this KS Lev Integra cuts an elegant figure.

KS and Fox must both just really like the colour gold because the former's new post is almost a Pantone match for the latter's famous Kashima finish. In fact, it looks more like Kashima Gold than some actual Kashima Gold does.

The post features a new finish, but is mechanically the same as the current KS Integra, with travel going between 65 and 200 mm. KS say the finish is indeed similar to Kashima but better for dry lube. Again, this is for less grit ingestion and less seal stiction. KS say that this gold finish will feature on their high-end posts in the future, with the more subdued black not going anywhere.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
KS also had some lightweight and shorter travel mechanical posts to show off for their gravel range.

KS have also been making gravel posts, bars, and forks. Without dragging you through that particular quagmire of dirt roads and cliched moustaches I would say this - the post is very light, comes in 65 and 100mm options, and wouldn't be out of place for some XC bikes. It's also got a degree of air suspension built in.

TranzX
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Much like the AXS system, a small green light indicates battery life.

The TranzX may fly slightly under the radar compared to some other brands, but you do see them cropping up as original equipment on some bikes, and with good reason. Some of their posts, such as the +Rad, can offer a light shift, lots of drop and internally adjustable travel by merely rotating a lightweight plastic spacer.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The battery is house within the post-head.

They're now bringing some quiet understatement to the electronic post arena too with the EDP01. Their post, which should be run between 250 - 280 PSI, can come in travel increments of 125, 150, 170 and 200 mm. The lengths of those posts are 395, 445, 485 and 545 mm respectively.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The remote is a slimmed down affair.

The post is a 7075 alloy that comes in a Sandblasted Black finish, and uses a proprietary battery that is held internally behind a secure battery cover. The lever itself is minimalist and relatively low profile.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The battery and charger

DVO Suspension
Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Levy also tracked down and updated Garnet dropper post from DVO. For a full breakdown of DVO at Taipei, please check Mike's article here.

The travel-adjust post has 30mm of total adjustment and each click equals 5mm less extension, and DVO will be offering one version with 170 to 200mm of travel and another with 130 to 160mm.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Seatposts DVO Suspension Ks Tranzx X Fusion Taipei Cycle Show 2023


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
155592 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
84166 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
75096 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
72752 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
64152 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
59883 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
56226 views
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
55740 views

6 Comments

  • 7 0
 "total length of the post has to grow exponentially to the amount of travel offered"

That word doesn't mean what you think it means.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. A better choice would have been "total length of the post has to grow LINEARLY to the amount of travel offered"
  • 4 0
 Love my axs post. Best dropper I've ever had. Zero issues 3 years now. Glad to see there is other electric droppers coming in three market.
  • 1 0
 Yep, I upgraded to axs seatpost and GX axs drivetrain a few months ago. The seatpost was a clear benefit, better in every way. Not 100% sold on the wireless drivetrain yet but no complaints either.
  • 1 0
 Why are there no links? I want to buy one, but don't see any available. I checked X-Fusions website and don't see anything, same with the others.
  • 2 0
 Christ, Henners. FEWER.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039409
Mobile Version of Website