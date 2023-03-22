Less Wires, More Gold Dropper Post Roundup - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Arguably, the advent of the dropper post, was a paradigm shifting affair when the took off around a decade ago. Of course, refinements haven't ceased, and the posts got longer, lighter, electronic and gold-er. 2023 in Taipei is no different. Here are the latest seatposts from the show.X-Fusion
The X-fusion E-Manic post is available in 100, 125, 150, 170 and 200 mm lengths, they come in lengths of 330, 386, 441, 485, 551 mm respectively. As you can imagine, the total length of the post has to grow exponentially to the amount of travel offered, meaning there are some bigger gaps towards the longer posts. The X-fusion post, which you may have seen before, is now available to buy.
The wireless dropper does without proprietary battery tech, and instead uses a standard 18350 3.7 volt battery that is charged via a USB-C port whilst still inside the seat post itself.KS Suspension
KS say they've been working on electronic droppers for around 7 years, but weren't convinced the performance exceeded mechanical droppers until now. They say the challenge is the battery life, and creating a post with an actuation that's fast enough without any lag time.
Similar to the X-Fusion, this electronic post uses to travel between 100 and 200 mm. This is important because the Reverb AXS, which is by far the most common electronic seat post still taps out at 175 mm. I imagine it was a point of contention for these brands to at least be longer than the incumbent.
The post architecture used is the same as the Lev, a dry lube system. They say that servicing this post will be as simple as undoing one nut, a collar and drawing the post apart. The dry-lube optimised finish means that the seals don't need to be quite so tight as they don't have to stop oil leaks. That lighter seal can then give a lighter action. KS contend that the drawback of water and grit ingestion on this system is offset by the ease of service and performance.
The system uses brass keys and a DU bush as opposed to a plastic one. Both of these are the wear points. The pressure can be between 150 to 220 PSI, however, they say that the higher pressure preload the seal which then makes the return slower, and that the sweet spot is around 175 PSI.
The post will be available in the next few months.
KS and Fox must both just really like the colour gold because the former's new post is almost a Pantone match for the latter's famous Kashima finish. In fact, it looks more like Kashima Gold than some actual Kashima Gold does.
The post features a new finish, but is mechanically the same as the current KS Integra, with travel going between 65 and 200 mm. KS say the finish is indeed similar to Kashima but better for dry lube. Again, this is for less grit ingestion and less seal stiction. KS say that this gold finish will feature on their high-end posts in the future, with the more subdued black not going anywhere.
KS have also been making gravel posts, bars, and forks. Without dragging you through that particular quagmire of dirt roads and cliched moustaches I would say this - the post is very light, comes in 65 and 100mm options, and wouldn't be out of place for some XC bikes. It's also got a degree of air suspension built in.TranzX
The TranzX may fly slightly under the radar compared to some other brands, but you do see them cropping up as original equipment on some bikes, and with good reason. Some of their posts, such as the +Rad, can offer a light shift, lots of drop and internally adjustable travel by merely rotating a lightweight plastic spacer.
They're now bringing some quiet understatement to the electronic post arena too with the EDP01. Their post, which should be run between 250 - 280 PSI, can come in travel increments of 125, 150, 170 and 200 mm. The lengths of those posts are 395, 445, 485 and 545 mm respectively.
The post is a 7075 alloy that comes in a Sandblasted Black finish, and uses a proprietary battery that is held internally behind a secure battery cover. The lever itself is minimalist and relatively low profile.
The battery and chargerDVO Suspension
Levy also tracked down and updated Garnet dropper post from DVO. For a full breakdown of DVO at Taipei, please check Mike's article here
The travel-adjust post has 30mm of total adjustment and each click equals 5mm less extension, and DVO will be offering one version with 170 to 200mm of travel and another with 130 to 160mm.
