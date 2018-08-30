Pinkbike.com
Video: Steezy South Wales Style
Aug 30, 2018
Matt Aldridge
letsavew x Joe Aldridge
ReliveCine
The new trail "Bomper" really helped to get some nice shots on.
Joe putting In the hikes to get another take done.
+ 1
Sladey
(2 mins ago)
killed it boys letsavewww
