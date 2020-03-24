Letter from the Editor: All in this Together

We’re living in the shadow of pandemic. There’s actual danger out there, and it’s easy to fixate on it. Mountain biking seems insignificant in comparison. But even as the world faces a crisis, this community has been even more active and engaged than usual. So while many of us aren't able to ride at all, mountain biking is more important than ever.
Pinkbike strives to be on the pulse of mountain biking, but right now we’ve got to be more than that. Caley Fretz from our sister site CyclingTips put it well, saying “this is our contribution to mental health, both yours and ours.”
So we’re going to keep on keeping on, even while the mountain bike world pauses.
We’re doubling down on creative ways to stay engaged and entertained until the year 2056 when we emerge from our underground bunkers and are able to finally hold the 2020 Olympics. Hopefully gearbox technology will be viable by then.
On the technical side we've got tons of stuff coming. We're currently rolling out our new Field Trip
, where we review eight value-priced trail bikes. And although many companies have seen production challenges over the last few months, there are actually a lot of products launching this year. To check out all that new stuff we’re launching a virtual trade show next month—Pond Beaver 2020
. More on that soon.
Yes, some things will change—we won’t be waking up at 3am to watch live events, and the Fantasy League will become Fantasy Trivia League until racing gets going again. But in the meantime we’ll be reliving our favourite races
, interviewing riders
, sharing the best videos
, explaining key suspension concepts
, and riling everyone up with opinions
.
While I have you, a note about safety. Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus, and group rides increase your chances of exposure. Please follow your local health authority directives, and do not take risks.
Now’s the time to get to some projects you’ve been putting off. Organize your tools. Do a full teardown and rebuild of your bike (would you like a video on that?). Obsessively rework the spreadsheet for your next bike build. Double your comment count on Pinkbike. Put a beatdown on Levy via Zwift. Whatever you do, now’s not the time to tee up that drop you’ve been psyching yourself up for.
We’ve implemented safety measures for our team too, including closing our head office, limiting contact, and implementing new protocols for how we cover tech. We’ll continue to responsibly capture general ride impressions and tech stories, but won't be doing aggressive riding to reach our conclusions until it’s safe.
The world of mountain biking is more than just riding our bikes. Thank you for being a part of this community. Please stay safe and healthy. We really are all in this together.
Brian Park
Head of Editorial
