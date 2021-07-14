Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside

Jul 14, 2021
by Brian Park  
The legendary Photo #1 was uploaded by Radek Burkat many, many years ago.


This is the first photo ever uploaded to Pinkbike. The image of Rob Stevens dropping off a bank in Calgary, Alberta is the perfect representation of what this site has always stood for: riding bikes with your friends and sharing that with the community.

Pinkbike founder Radek Burkat had spent his twenties playing other sports, but it wasn’t until he connected with mountain biking that he found his passion. He knew he’d found a sport he really loved because he was still eager to do it solo, but he did want to share it. He cringes now at how cheesy it sounds, but he started Pinkbike in 1998 to help others connect with mountain biking in the same way he had.

Shaped by those glory days of early freeride, Pinkbike was built by a crew who wanted to share the ride with their friends through photos, videos, and stories—long before social media was a twinkle in Myspace Tom’s bionic eye.


Early PB pics
Radek's early days on the bike.
Setting up Pinkbike’s first servers.






A new chapter with Outside.

We’re excited to announce today that Pinkbike has been acquired by Outside, the world’s leading active lifestyle platform. Established in 1977, Outside Magazine was founded by Lawrence Burke, and the publication broke ground on the entire outdoor media industry. Its history is filled with iconic titles, with some of the world’s most talented writers and authentic storytelling.

The new Outside, founded in 2019 by Robin Thurston, acquired Outside Magazine and OutsideTV in February 2021. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, Outside has offices across the US, Canada, in Europe, and now Australia. They own Outside Magazine, OutsideTV, Peloton Magazine, Bicycle Retailer, Beta MTB, GaiaGPS, Roll Massif, BikeReg, Ski Magazine, Warren Miller Films, and many more titles and services. Robin’s vision of bringing all these brands together into one organization is to build a more personalized experience for all active people.


The crew


What does this mean for Pinkbike?

Pinkbike’s mission to be the pulse of mountain biking and to share the ride with the global mountain bike community doesn’t change, only now we have more resources and capabilities to take on even bigger and better projects.

Our head office remains in Squamish, BC, and we’re about to move into a brand new office space with way more room to grow. We’ll also have access to new equipment and improved test facilities for more scientific, objective product evaluations.

The entire Pinkbike editorial staff is now part of Outside. Karl and Radek are involved in senior leadership positions, I continue to oversee editorial, and Kaz, Levy, Sarah, Christina, Ben, James, Alicia, Jason, Tom, Other Tom, Henry, Seb, Max, Ed, Devan, Matt, Other Matt, Dan, and the rest of our team are all on board. The Outside team has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re fired up to get some of our new projects off the ground.


bigquotesI’m thrilled to announce that Outside has acquired three of the strongest brands in the cycling category: Pinkbike, CyclingTips, and Trailforks. Today’s additions to the Outside portfolio represent a giant step toward achieving our mission of becoming the world’s leading creator of active living content, experiences, travel, and services.

There’s obviously a lot of work ahead of us, so I’m excited to welcome Radek, Karl, and their teams to the Outside family. (read more over on Bicycle Retailer)Robin Thurston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Outside




Pinkbike’s content and services have long been paid for with an advertising model, while our new parent company offers some features of their titles in a subscription called Outside+.

Subscribers get digital access to members-only content, exclusive shows, hundreds of virtual health, fitness, cooking, and outdoor classes, free books, personalized, ad-free experiences at Outside Online, a subscription to Gaia GPS, training plans, and discounts on everything from gear to race-entry fees to event photography.

In the coming months we’ll be digging into how Pinkbike can best support the Outside platform and make their offerings even more compelling. While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free. We’re thrilled about the ideas on the table already.




A challenge to our new sister brand - Beta MTB.

We’re taking this opportunity to formally challenge our new sister publication Beta MTB to a very serious mountain bike competition. We’ll look at the calendar and figure out the best time and venue, but we’re going to have to throw down for ultimate bike dork supremacy. Hat tip to @johnski for the idea.

We’ll race the Grim Donut, we’ll do some early freeride video trivia, timed fork rebuilds, longest skid, World Cup quizzes, Impossible Climbs on a tandem, etc… I’ve got the Pinkbike crew training already so it’s time to start doing pushups Palmer!


Thank you to the community.

Radek set out 23 years ago to connect riders, and along the way the community here at Pinkbike has taken on a life of its own. All of us here want to say thank you for making this place what it is today. The changes on the horizon are exciting, and we hope you’ll bring your salty, irreverent, priceless selves along for the ride.


bigquotesWe founded Pinkbike to show the world how amazing mountain biking is, and to inspire others to get out and ride and fall in love with the sport like we had. Joining Outside gives our team an opportunity to tell stories to an even bigger audience and to collaborate with world-class journalists at the other brands and sports in our new family.

We’re also thrilled to bring our Trailforks technology and community into the ecosystem that Outside is building. In partnership with Gaia, we intend to map every trail in America, and eventually the world, so that Outside+ members can ride, hike, run, and ski with greater confidence and safety.Radek Burkat, Pinkbike Founder




We’re honoured by the faith the Outside team is putting in us, and we’re eager to start Pinkbike’s next chapter.

Thank you,
Brian Park, Head of Editorial


PS. Full review tomorrow, looks like a Session, etc. etc.

Posted In:
Industry News Outside


63 Comments

  • 52 5
 "While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free."

Welp, it's been a good run. Thanks for everything Pinkbike. I fear change and can only assume this is the end as we know it.
  • 3 0
 Press F
  • 7 0
 It is the beginning of the end
  • 8 0
 Bye bye Pinkbike!! It was a good run.Thanks for the good times. Let the watering down begin.
  • 9 0
 quick! eveyone bail to vital!
  • 6 4
 A lot of us grew up with Pinkbike and it's a concerningly-large part of who I am, so I get being nervous about this change. I do think it's good to be skeptical as well, but I hope the community will come along for the ride and see how it goes. I firmly believe that this was the best possible way to take Pinkbike to the next level, and we're planning on working hard to prove it to you.
  • 3 8
flag kcy4130 (3 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @adrennan: Vital is the new pinkbike! See you all there!
  • 2 0
 I go to Enduro MTB for the reviews, mtbr when I want to learn how to fix something, and I come here for the comments. Please do not put the comments behind a paywall. It’s 30% of my daily entertainment.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I will at least be interested to see for sure how it goes. but if Outside goes on a monetizing spree and the basic content people come here for starts costing money, don't expect people to stay. One of the great values of pinkbike is the comment section and that requires a critical mass of people to make it. look at comments on all the other sites, maybe a few comments on most articles? once in a while they will have one that really engages the people. pinkbike articles are almost always over 100 comments. if that dies, pinkbike as we know it dies.
  • 15 2
 Outside is dogshit and I'm looking forward to finding a new favorite site as large oversight and monetization decisions ruin the site over the next 5-10 years.
  • 5 2
 vital and nsmb for the content. pinkbike for the comments. it has always been the way.
  • 15 1
 This is far outside of what I was expecting.
  • 10 0
 And now for the Beta version of Pinkbike. Paywall!
  • 1 0
 Was thinking about a Peloton ride but may celebrate by going outside for a spin.
  • 14 1
 congratulations! I just want to be sure you will keep posting the friday fails.
  • 14 1
 Can’t tell if this is good or bad.
  • 6 2
 Bad if you enjoy free Pinkbike. Subscription seems likely.
  • 1 0
 @gravity354: I guess only a matter of time.
  • 1 0
 Bad if you like an open comment section. No chance they will allow users downvotes to moderate discussion.
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: it’s not 100% open anyway. It could be better. It probably will get worse.
  • 12 0
 Holy cow.
  • 9 0
 Thanks Radek. I've spent countless hours on your site. Genius idea, great job. Now go make a purplebike so we can all move over.
  • 6 0
 I don't think I'll continue my Trailforks subscription if the money is going into Outside's coffers. Outside is primarily "outrageously expensive item is absolutely necessary to enjoy the outdoors and also saves the planet" content. Occasionally they'll have a good longform article but they're few and far between.

It was annoying that Trailforks played on the community aspect to get the maps and trails built up in their system, and then pulled the rug out from under you. Now they're part of a giant media conglomerate. Why should we continue giving them money?
  • 9 0
 Please read before moaning that youll have to subscribe, pay to view etc. It's been moaned to death already.
  • 11 2
 Congrats Pinkbike! This is a big step!
  • 9 0
 Ugh.
  • 6 0
 I'd rather pay money than have my data bottled up and sold (yes I pay for Trailforks), just make sure the value is there.
  • 5 0
 Looks like I am going to have to choose between a pinkbike subscription & my onlyfans subscription. This is not the type of pressure I needed mid week.
  • 4 0
 If you can pay $80 for a tire, you can pay $1 a month to access content without so many damn ads. Think of the subscription model as CushCore for Content; Adds a margin of error and support.
  • 10 3
 Another Pay Site, cool.
  • 6 0
 And it begins:
"...a significant portion of our content will remain free."
  • 5 0
 Gross. There goes the cool vibe, now we go corporate and as a brand, Outside sucks.
  • 5 0
 a significant portion of our content will remain free :/
  • 3 0
 The only problem I see with this is that most people on this site stay Indoors. Do I have to actually go outdoors now and ride my bike?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully this is good. But we’ve seen so many acquisitions and consolidations in the media end in failure the last few years that I’m not excited about this. Hopefully it doesn’t turn into a dumpster fire.
  • 2 0
 goodbye PB comment section! I have enjoyed the crazy rantings of DCA and the like, along with a smattering of 5G nutcasery. can't wait for the heavy moderation and Vaccine disclaimers on every post!!!!11!1
  • 1 0
 Paywalls incoming:
"But the Pinkbike buy adds considerable readership and revenue in the cycling space, and thus adds momentum to the company's Outside+ membership program. Outside+ offers enthusiasts various bundles of content, services, discounts, and other offerings for an annual fee."

www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2021/07/13/outside-acquires-pinkbike-cycling-tips-and-trailforks
  • 2 0
 TLDR: "While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free"

That's all folks.
  • 3 0
 Remains free: sponsored content. Behind a paywall: everything else.
  • 3 0
 I cant really see how this would be a good thing
  • 1 0
 Does this mean you now have the money to fund Ben Cathro's downhill team? If not then I really cant see how this would be a good thing
  • 2 0
 RIP pinkbike - we had fun now I need to find outlet for freeride and anything mtb. Outdoor magazine, seriously why Funk????
  • 2 0
 This is bad. Good luck keeping that Pinkbike community vibe we all love.
  • 2 0
 I guess it's just a matter of time till Pinkbike goes subscription.
  • 2 0
 'I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords"
  • 1 0
 Wow didn't expect this. So do I get trailforks free now since I already pay for Gaia premium?
  • 2 0
 Yeah...but do I also get a subscription to Yoga Times and Oxygen ?
  • 1 0
 As said R.E.M. a long time ago?!?

"It's the end of the world as we know it ... (and i DON´T feel fine !!!!!)"
  • 1 0
 I sure hope this isn't like Adidas buying 5.10 shoes......................we all know how that has worked out.
  • 2 0
 Huh...
  • 1 0
 This does not strike me as a good thing
  • 1 0
 If anyone tells me how to get rock hard abs, I'm punching my computer
  • 2 0
 The beginning of the end
  • 1 0
 Vital MTB's membership will skyrocket!
  • 2 0
 Lame
  • 1 0
 how long until they get rid of the comment section entirely?
  • 1 0
 The comments section isn't going anywhere. Smile
  • 1 0
 Remember when 5-10's were good then Adidas bought them...
  • 1 0
 @Radek I hope you got paaaaiiiid. Good on you!
  • 1 0
 Please no paywall!
  • 1 0
 Damn
  • 1 0
 Wednesday takeover
  • 1 0
 Yay for monopolies!

Post a Comment



