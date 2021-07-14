Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside

We founded Pinkbike to show the world how amazing mountain biking is, and to inspire others to get out and ride and fall in love with the sport like we had. Joining Outside gives our team an opportunity to tell stories to an even bigger audience and to collaborate with world-class journalists at the other brands and sports in our new family.



We’re also thrilled to bring our Trailforks technology and community into the ecosystem that Outside is building. In partnership with Gaia, we intend to map every trail in America, and eventually the world, so that Outside+ members can ride, hike, run, and ski with greater confidence and safety. — Radek Burkat, Pinkbike Founder