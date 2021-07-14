Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside

This is the first photo ever uploaded to Pinkbike. The image of Rob Stevens dropping off a bank in Calgary, Alberta is the perfect representation of what this site has always stood for: riding bikes with your friends and sharing that with the community.
Pinkbike founder Radek Burkat had spent his twenties playing other sports, but it wasn’t until he connected with mountain biking that he found his passion. He knew he’d found a sport he really loved because he was still eager to do it solo, but he did want to share it. He cringes now at how cheesy it sounds, but he started Pinkbike in 1998 to help others connect with mountain biking in the same way he had.
Shaped by those glory days of early freeride, Pinkbike was built by a crew who wanted to share the ride with their friends through photos, videos, and stories—long before social media was a twinkle in Myspace Tom’s bionic eye.
A new chapter with Outside.
We’re excited to announce today that Pinkbike has been acquired by Outside
, the world’s leading active lifestyle platform. Established in 1977, Outside Magazine was founded by Lawrence Burke, and the publication broke ground on the entire outdoor media industry. Its history is filled with iconic titles, with some of the world’s most talented writers and authentic storytelling.
The new Outside, founded in 2019 by Robin Thurston, acquired Outside Magazine and OutsideTV in February 2021. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, Outside has offices across the US, Canada, in Europe, and now Australia. They own Outside Magazine, OutsideTV, Peloton Magazine, Bicycle Retailer, Beta MTB, GaiaGPS, Roll Massif, BikeReg, Ski Magazine, Warren Miller Films, and many more titles and services. Robin’s vision of bringing all these brands together into one organization is to build a more personalized experience for all active people.What does this mean for Pinkbike?
Pinkbike’s mission to be the pulse of mountain biking and to share the ride with the global mountain bike community doesn’t change, only now we have more resources and capabilities to take on even bigger and better projects.
Our head office remains in Squamish, BC, and we’re about to move into a brand new office space with way more room to grow. We’ll also have access to new equipment and improved test facilities for more scientific, objective product evaluations.
The entire Pinkbike editorial staff is now part of Outside. Karl and Radek are involved in senior leadership positions, I continue to oversee editorial, and Kaz, Levy, Sarah, Christina, Ben, James, Alicia, Jason, Tom, Other Tom, Henry, Seb, Max, Ed, Devan, Matt, Other Matt, Dan, and the rest of our team are all on board. The Outside team has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re fired up to get some of our new projects off the ground.
|I’m thrilled to announce that Outside has acquired three of the strongest brands in the cycling category: Pinkbike, CyclingTips, and Trailforks. Today’s additions to the Outside portfolio represent a giant step toward achieving our mission of becoming the world’s leading creator of active living content, experiences, travel, and services.
There’s obviously a lot of work ahead of us, so I’m excited to welcome Radek, Karl, and their teams to the Outside family. (read more over on Bicycle Retailer)—Robin Thurston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Outside
Pinkbike’s content and services have long been paid for with an advertising model, while our new parent company offers some features of their titles in a subscription called Outside+
.
Subscribers get digital access to members-only content, exclusive shows, hundreds of virtual health, fitness, cooking, and outdoor classes, free books, personalized, ad-free experiences at Outside Online, a subscription to Gaia GPS, training plans, and discounts on everything from gear to race-entry fees to event photography.
In the coming months we’ll be digging into how Pinkbike can best support the Outside platform and make their offerings even more compelling. While our long term business model will evolve, a significant portion of our content will remain free. We’re thrilled about the ideas on the table already. A challenge to our new sister brand - Beta MTB.
We’re taking this opportunity to formally challenge our new sister publication Beta MTB to a very serious mountain bike competition. We’ll look at the calendar and figure out the best time and venue, but we’re going to have to throw down for ultimate bike dork supremacy. Hat tip to @johnski
for the idea.
We’ll race the Grim Donut, we’ll do some early freeride video trivia, timed fork rebuilds, longest skid, World Cup quizzes, Impossible Climbs on a tandem, etc… I’ve got the Pinkbike crew training already so it’s time to start doing pushups Palmer!Thank you to the community.
Radek set out 23 years ago to connect riders, and along the way the community here at Pinkbike has taken on a life of its own. All of us here want to say thank you for making this place what it is today. The changes on the horizon are exciting, and we hope you’ll bring your salty, irreverent, priceless selves along for the ride.
|We founded Pinkbike to show the world how amazing mountain biking is, and to inspire others to get out and ride and fall in love with the sport like we had. Joining Outside gives our team an opportunity to tell stories to an even bigger audience and to collaborate with world-class journalists at the other brands and sports in our new family.
We’re also thrilled to bring our Trailforks technology and community into the ecosystem that Outside is building. In partnership with Gaia, we intend to map every trail in America, and eventually the world, so that Outside+ members can ride, hike, run, and ski with greater confidence and safety.—Radek Burkat, Pinkbike Founder
We’re honoured by the faith the Outside team is putting in us, and we’re eager to start Pinkbike’s next chapter.
Thank you,
Brian Park, Head of Editorial
PS. Full review tomorrow, looks like a Session, etc. etc.
