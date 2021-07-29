Lewis Buchanan Fractures Sacral & Coccyx After Hardline Crash

This news is honestly not a surprise to me after how hard I hit the ground last week & how tough it was for me to put together a run at Red Bull Hardline. The aching has not really eased off since (I was hoping it would so I gave it a chance) so I went and got checked out. I had an X-ray and CT scan and they have said I do have a small sacral fracture & a coccyx fracture. It’s nothing crazy bad though as I could have come away a lot worse, this is just a little bump in road. Luckily the process involves nothing other than to rest up, go through some therapy if I feel I need it & they had no doubt I’ll be back fast! It’s all pain management and it’s my body and only I know how it feels really so once the aching is going away then I’ll get back to shredding hard. — Lewis Buchanan