Lewis Buchanan Fractures Sacral & Coccyx After Hardline Crash

Jul 29, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Lewis Buchanan finished 12th in Red Bull Hardline with a time of 2:45.816, but he's now announced that the crash he suffered in practice left him with a small sacral fracture & a coccyx fracture.


bigquotesThis news is honestly not a surprise to me after how hard I hit the ground last week & how tough it was for me to put together a run at Red Bull Hardline. The aching has not really eased off since (I was hoping it would so I gave it a chance) so I went and got checked out. I had an X-ray and CT scan and they have said I do have a small sacral fracture & a coccyx fracture. It’s nothing crazy bad though as I could have come away a lot worse, this is just a little bump in road. Luckily the process involves nothing other than to rest up, go through some therapy if I feel I need it & they had no doubt I’ll be back fast! It’s all pain management and it’s my body and only I know how it feels really so once the aching is going away then I’ll get back to shredding hard.Lewis Buchanan


We wish Buchanan the best of luck with his recovery.

6 Comments

  • 11 0
 Sounds like a pain in the ass
  • 6 0
 A real Bum-mer
  • 5 0
 Riding an enduro bike down a course like that with an injury like this? Hardcore.
  • 2 0
 Nobody has any sympathy for an ass fracture but it's a real bum...mer, ain't it? He was on a heater of a run, too.
  • 2 0
 Bummer that he was following Close and I suppose Kade didn’t realize when he braked up before the takeoff?
  • 1 0
 No obligatory pelvic radiograph (with a little low key soft tissue contrast included)? Heal up dude!

Post a Comment



